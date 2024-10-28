As you may have noticed when parking up at the supermarket or navigating a 1960s multi-storey, cars have steadily become larger over recent years. In a world where a Volkswagen Polo is bigger than the Volkswagen Golf of 20 years ago, it’s no surprise that car interior space has generally grown in line with exterior dimensions. However, the potential for extra passenger space has been limited somewhat by a similarly steady increase in on-board safety kit and ever-tightening crash test standards.

Dashboards, seats and interior trim have grown to accept increasing numbers of airbags, while doors and pillars have become thicker to incorporate better crash structures. It’s all great news for crash safety, but less than ideal for taller people and their knees, elbows and heads.

With this in mind, we’ve examined the market to find ten of the very best cars for taller people. Our list was formed using official manufacturers’ figures for rear-seat headroom, an area increasingly neglected as modern designs aim to maximise aerodynamic efficiency (and showroom appeal) with rakish rooflines. Our expert road testers have also taken their own measurements on many of these cars.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, most of the cars to make the list were SUVs, with many electric cars also making the cut thanks to the flexibility offered by their flat-floor designs.

Best cars for tall people

Volkswagen ID.Buzz

Pros Cons Head-turning looks Expensive to buy Practical Lacks rear air-con controls Refined Efficiency on the motorway

It’s possibly a bit of a cheat to include a ‘van with windows’ in this list of cars, but the Volkswagen ID.Buzz remains such a spacious, flexible family car that it’s hard to ignore. The good news for tall people is that the ID.Buzz’s boxy dimensions and flat floor have allowed Volkswagen to maximise interior space; rear headroom measures in at 1,044mm (measured on an angle from floor to roof) even with a sunroof fitted.