Audi Q5 review

Edition 1 goes all out with a set of 21-inch wheels, matrix LED lights with customisable signatures and lots of black exterior detailing such as the roof rails, grille surround and air intakes. Inside, there’s a mix of Dinamica microfibre material and leather, plus an additional 10.9-inch display for the front-seat passenger that can be used to stream content on the move – without distracting the driver.

All versions can be specified with the Sound and Vision pack for £2,195, which adds a configurable head-up display and a Bang & Olufsen stereo. Adaptive air suspension is £1,725 and a panoramic sunroof costs £1,600, although all of these luxuries are fitted standard on the SQ5.

Audi Q5 alternatives

The Audi Q5 has several rivals in the premium mid-size SUV segment, the biggest being the BMW X3 – although our current class favourite is the Lexus NX, which has won the Auto Express Premium Mid-Size SUV of the Year award three times on the trot. There’s also the Mercedes GLC, Volvo XC60 and Alfa Romeo Stelvio to consider. The Porsche Macan too, if your budget stretches far enough, or there’s the recently discontinued Jaguar F-Pace.

Engines, performance & drive

The Audi Q5 has always focused on comfort and refinement, and this latest iteration is no different. It's very comfortable and relaxing to drive, plus Audi's new mild-hybrid system can make it feel like you're driving an EV around town – even when there's actually a diesel engine under the bonnet.

MPG, emissions & running costs

Audi's new 'MHEV plus' technology also delivers a slight boost in efficiency over the previous Q5, but not quite enough to match the BMW X3 on paper. Plug-in hybrid versions will be joining the range later this year.

Interior, design & technology

When it comes to design, the Audi Q5 has stuck with a classy, understated approach like its predecessors, but it does look more athletic this time around, and is peppered with some new styling cues borrowed from the closely related Audi A5. Meanwhile the interior is centred on an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a large 14.5-inch central touchscreen, housed in a single panel that Audi calls the 'Digital Stage'.

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The latest Audi Q5 is bigger than its predecessor, and has a longer wheelbase, in order to provide more cabin space. It certainly feels spacious inside, with ample head and legroom for adults even in the rakish Q5 Sportback version. On paper, boot space lags behind key rivals, though all but the base model get a sliding rear bench for added flexibility.

Reliability & safety

The Audi Q5 comes as standard with a wealth of safety and driver-assistance systems that should put it in good stead for Euro NCAP's battery of crash tests. Warranty coverage is decidedly average though, and Audi performed poorly in our most recent Driver Power owner satisfaction survey.