Audi Q5 review
Comfortable, refined and loaded with technology, the Audi Q5 is pretty much everything you want a premium SUV to be
Is the Audi Q5 a good car?
If you’re after a comfortable, refined, spacious, tech-filled and sophisticated-looking premium mid-size SUV, then the new Audi Q5 delivers on all those fronts. This is a soothing car to drive, and ideal for long motorway journeys, although the new hybrid technology also makes it surprisingly well suited to traversing town centres. But while the interior looks fantastic, quality could be better in places, and key rivals are more practical.
We much prefer the diesel engine over the noisy, lacklustre petrol engine that chips away at the Q5’s otherwise impressive levels of refinement. However, plug-in hybrid versions are coming later this year, and we can see them becoming our pick of the range.
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Mild-hybrid petrol, mild-hybrid diesel and plug-in hybrid
|Body style
|Premium mid-size SUV
|Powertrain
|2.0, 4cyl, turbocharged petrol plus MHEV, four-wheel drive
2.0, 4cyl, turbocharged diesel plus MHEV, four-wheel drive
2.0, 4cyl, turbocharged petrol plus 1x e-motor and 25.9kWh battery, four-wheel drive
3.0 twin-turbo V6, four-wheel drive
|Safety
|Not yet NCAP tested
|Warranty
|Up to 3 years/60,000 miles
How much does the Audi Q5 cost?
The Audi Q5 was the brand’s biggest-seller globally last year – and by a long way, with nearly 300,000 sold, despite the outgoing model having been launched in 2016 and last updated in 2020. But now the all-new, third-generation of the premium mid-size SUV has arrived to build upon the massive success of the first two iterations. Naturally, it sticks to their popular formula, but with some extra style, a more tech-filled interior and hybrid technology as standard on every model.
Of course, other key players in this class have been refreshed over the past few years, so the Audi’s rivals include new iterations of the BMW X3, Mercedes GLC and Lexus NX, while the Volvo XC60 kicked off 2025 with an extensive facelift.
Used - available now
Prices for the new Audi Q5 start from £50,730, which is squarely in between the X3 that starts at under £50k and the GLC, priced from nearly £53k. However, the NX, a three-time Auto Express award winner, undercuts them all by starting from nearly £44k.
Buyers can get a mild-hybrid TFSI petrol and TDI diesel engine in three trim levels – Sport, S Line and Edition 1 – while the range-topping SQ5 features a twin-turbo V6 (also with mild-hybrid tech) and only comes in the top specification. The same is true for the more rakish Q5 Sportback line-up, which model-for-model costs £2,500 more than the equivalent, regular SUV.
Plug-in hybrid powertrains will join the Q5 line-up in the second half of 2025, and will offer more than 50 miles of pure-electric range, according to Audi. Plus, every Q5 comes with quattro all-wheel drive as standard.
Standard equipment with Sport trim includes 19-inch alloy wheels, an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit display, 14.5-inch central OLED touchscreen, heated leather seats, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, powered tailgate, full LED lights at the front and rear, and a full suite of safety kit including a 360-degree parking system.
Upgrading to S Line trim costs an extra £2,600 and you get the usual S line styling treatment, including unique bumpers, grille and trim, 20-inch wheels, sports suspension, privacy glass and special red badges, while inside there’s a flat-bottomed steering wheel, different fabrics, and S logos on the headrests.
Edition 1 goes all out with a set of 21-inch wheels, matrix LED lights with customisable signatures and lots of black exterior detailing such as the roof rails, grille surround and air intakes. Inside, there’s a mix of Dinamica microfibre material and leather, plus an additional 10.9-inch display for the front-seat passenger that can be used to stream content on the move – without distracting the driver.
All versions can be specified with the Sound and Vision pack for £2,195, which adds a configurable head-up display and a Bang & Olufsen stereo. Adaptive air suspension is £1,725 and a panoramic sunroof costs £1,600, although all of these luxuries are fitted standard on the SQ5.
Audi Q5 alternatives
The Audi Q5 has several rivals in the premium mid-size SUV segment, the biggest being the BMW X3 – although our current class favourite is the Lexus NX, which has won the Auto Express Premium Mid-Size SUV of the Year award three times on the trot. There’s also the Mercedes GLC, Volvo XC60 and Alfa Romeo Stelvio to consider. The Porsche Macan too, if your budget stretches far enough, or there’s the recently discontinued Jaguar F-Pace.
Engines, performance & drive
The Audi Q5 has always focused on comfort and refinement, and this latest iteration is no different. It’s very comfortable and relaxing to drive, plus Audi’s new mild-hybrid system can make it feel like you’re driving an EV around town – even when there’s actually a diesel engine under the bonnet. Read more about the engines, performance and drive of the Audi Q5…
MPG, emissions & running costs
Audi’s new ‘MHEV plus’ technology also delivers a slight boost in efficiency over the previous Q5, but not quite enough to match the BMW X3 on paper. Plug-in hybrid versions will be joining the range later this year. Read more about the MPG, emissions and running costs of the Audi Q5…
Interior, design & technology
When it comes to design, the Audi Q5 has stuck with a classy, understated approach like its predecessors, but it does look more athletic this time around, and is peppered with some new styling cues borrowed from the closely related Audi A5. Meanwhile the interior is centred on an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a large 14.5-inch central touchscreen, housed in a single panel that Audi calls the ‘Digital Stage’. Read more about the interior, design and technology of the Audi Q5…
Boot space, comfort & practicality
The latest Audi Q5 is bigger than its predecessor, and has a longer wheelbase, in order to provide more cabin space. It certainly feels spacious inside, with ample head and legroom for adults even in the rakish Q5 Sportback version. On paper, boot space lags behind key rivals, though all but the base model get a sliding rear bench for added flexibility. Read more about the boot space, comfort and practicality of the Audi Q5…
Reliability & safety
The Audi Q5 comes as standard with a wealth of safety and driver-assistance systems that should put it in good stead for Euro NCAP’s battery of crash tests. Warranty coverage is decidedly average though, and Audi performed poorly in our most recent Driver Power owner satisfaction survey. Read more about the reliability and safety of the Audi Q5…
Frequently Asked Questions
We recommend getting an Audi Q5 with the TDI mild-hybrid diesel engine, which offers better fuel economy and refinement than the pure-petrol option. That said, plug-in hybrid versions are coming later in the year with an EV range of more than 50 miles.