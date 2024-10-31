Best saloon cars to buy in 2024

New-car buyers may be flocking to SUVs in ever-increasing numbers, but the traditional three-box saloon isn’t dead yet. Instead it’s evolving, adopting the latest technologies while better tailoring itself to each segment, filling gaps in the market for those customers who still want something more elegant and low-slung.

Old favourites like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class are still going strong, majoring on driver appeal and trickle-down technology from the brands’ luxury models, while the likes of Alfa Romeo and Audi still understand how to draw in enthusiasts with models like the Giulia Quadrifoglio and RS 3.

Then there are the true luxury cars, for which a saloon body still feels more prestigious than taller, boxier models – so don’t expect Bentley or Rolls-Royce to abandon the format any time soon. And who can forget Tesla, which had absolutely no qualms about introducing its electric 3 Series rival, the Model 3, as a traditional saloon – albeit one that’s styled more like a hatchback.

Put simply, saloon-car buyers still have a wide choice across the modern car market, and in many cases these three-box wonders are better than ever. Read on to discover the 10 best saloon cars on sale in the UK today, and why they’re worthy of your attention before you sign on the dotted line for their SUV equivalents.

Best saloon cars

BMW 3 Series

Prices from £40,220

Pros Cons Great to drive High list prices Excellent infotainment Steering slightly lifeless Frugal yet potent engines Plug-in hybrid is costlier to run than rivals

You could pick any point over the last half century and probably still find a BMW 3 Series among the best saloon cars on sale. It’s one of those cars that’s good at just about everything, with not only strong performance and agile handling, but also excellent refinement and comfort, modest fuel consumption, and of course, plenty of badge appeal.