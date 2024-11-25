Best coupes 2024/2025

Sleek, stylish and steeped in desirability, a good-looking coupe is very much a personal choice – a car that you choose with your heart, but which you can also justify with your head.

The best coupes offer the performance, dynamics and looks of a sports car but with an added dose of practicality, as coupes often have more luggage space and more comfortable cabins than your super-focused sports models, as well as greater refinement and better weather protection.

The good news for coupe buyers is that there’s also a wide choice of two-door tin tops for sale on today’s market, and at various different price points. You don’t need to be festooned with cash to get a new coupe that’s dripping in style, though the bigger your cash reserves the more alluring the available choices get.

Here’s our pick of the best 10 coupes that you can buy today…

Porsche 911

Prices from £99,800

Pros Cons Legendary image

Fantastic to drive wide

Choice of models Expensive to buy

High running costs

Pricey to insure

In many respects, the Porsche 911 is a supercar – at least in terms of the performance offered by higher spec models. It’s also a legend, with the recently revised current model sporting a bold appearance than can directly trace its lineage back to the very first 911 of 1963, it’s twin oval headlamps, curved roof and rear-engined layouts being hallmarks of the model that have been there since its inception.