Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Best cars & vans

Best coupes 2024/2025

We pick out the cream of the coupe crop

By:Craig Cheetham
25 Nov 2024
Best coupes - header image11

Sleek, stylish and steeped in desirability, a good-looking coupe is very much a personal choice – a car that you choose with your heart, but which you can also justify with your head. 

The best coupes offer the performance, dynamics and looks of a sports car but with an added dose of practicality, as coupes often have more luggage space and more comfortable cabins than your super-focused sports models, as well as greater refinement and better weather protection. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The good news for coupe buyers is that there’s also a wide choice of two-door tin tops for sale on today’s market, and at various different price points. You don’t need to be festooned with cash to get a new coupe that’s dripping in style, though the bigger your cash reserves the more alluring the available choices get. 

Here’s our pick of the best 10 coupes that you can buy today…

Porsche 911 

Porsche 911 Carrera - front11
  • Prices from £99,800
ProsCons
  • Legendary image 
  • Fantastic to drive wide 
  • Choice of models
  • Expensive to buy 
  • High running costs 
  • Pricey to insure

In many respects, the Porsche 911 is a supercar – at least in terms of the performance offered by higher spec models. It’s also a legend, with the recently revised current model sporting a bold appearance than can directly trace its lineage back to the very first 911 of 1963, it’s twin oval headlamps, curved roof and rear-engined layouts being hallmarks of the model that have been there since its inception.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Yet despite the incredible performance – even in 2WD Carrera entry-level form it’s devilishly quick – the 911 is a whole lot more practical than most of its rivals. It’s a genuine four-seater providing your rear seat passengers aren't too large, and there’s decent luggage space, both in the front boot and behind the seats. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s fabulous to drive, but the downside is that it doesn’t come cheap. Even with the basic car you’ll soon tip ito six figures if you venture near the options list, though few cars offer anywhere near its fusion of practicality, presence and fun.

BMW 4 Series

BMW 4 Series - front tracking11
  • Prices from £44,195
ProsCons
  • Stylish 
  • Well-made 
  • Superb handling
  • Expensive options 
  • Rear headroom
  • Stingy standard kit

The BMW 4 Series is a car built in a mould that’s not as popular as it once was, but that, in many ways, makes it all the more alluring. Based on the 3 Series saloon platform, the 4 Series provides both coupe and cabriolet versions of the class-leading compact exec, though it’s the hardtop model we’re looking at here. 

Continuing a tradition of ‘personal coupes’ that have always been popular among German makers, the 4 is a smart, stylish and sensibly sized car with an upmarket cabin and a choice of fine engines, namely a 182bhp 2.0-litre four cylinder unit in the 420i, or a twin turbo 3.0 straight-six mild hybrid in the 272bhp 440i XDrive, which also gets four-wheel drive

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It's reasonably good value, too, but the standard specification is fairly lean and the cost of options soon adds up.

Alpine A110 

Alpine A110 R - front tracking11
  • Prices from £53,055
ProsCons
  • Amazing styling
  • Legendary image 
  • Great to drive
  • Cramped 
  • Impractical
  • Rare

If ever a car was an instant classic, it was the Alpine A110. The 2017-on recreation of Alpine’s Renault legend was the first in a range of retro-inspired models to emerge from the French manufacturer and it’s as beautiful and striking as the original, even down to its iconic profile. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Those wonderful looks have a trade-off, though. The two-seater-only cabin is snug and the driving position is an acquired taste, while the touchscreen is fiddly and unresponsive. Luggage space is limited, too, with two load compartments, neither of which is especially generous. It’s absolutely fantastic to drive, though, even if the 1.8-litre turbocharged engine isn’t especially frugal.

Porsche 718 Cayman 

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS - front action11
  • Prices from £53,800
ProsCons
  • Cheaper than a 911
  • Amazing to drive 
  • Super-quick PDK gearbox
  • Cramped cabin 
  • Lack of luggage space 
  • GTS models expensive

If you can’t run to a 911 but still want a rear-engined Porsche with that classic coupe profile, then the 718 Cayman has a tremendous amount going for it. 

At the entry-level price point, it’s competitive with models from far less prestigious brands, yet it offers all of the classic Porsche features – a flat-floor cabin, low-slung driving position, precise steering, wonderful handling and impressive build quality. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Even the entry level 2.0-litre flat-four model has 296bhp and is rewardingly quick, but if you want a six-cylinder model in the truest of Porsche traditions it’s also offered as a 4.0 straight-six. 

Four-cylinder models get Porsche’s super-fast PDK transmission, but for purists the 4.0 is offered with a traditional six-speed manual and is a true enthusiasts’ car. 

BMW 2 Series 

BMW 2 Series Coupe - front tracking11
  • Prices from £38,635
ProsCons
  • Good value 
  • Lithe handling 
  • Well-trimmed cabin
  • Expensive options 
  • Limited space 
  • Small boot

One of the most accessible coupes on the market also happens to have one of the best badges, so if your budget is limited then the BMW 2 Series could well be the car for you – not least because it stacks up well on company car user-chooser lists.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The entry level 2.0-litre version is lively enough, with 182bhp, while the litre M240i M Sport XDrive comes with four-wheel-drive and a 3.0-litre twin turbo straight six, offering 272bhp. It’s a great car to drive and a stylish one, while its compact dimensions make it useful for those who live in urban areas but still want a car that’s fun on the open road.

The only downside is that it’s a bit cramped inside, with limited luggage space.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan - front tracking11
  • Prices from £86,500
ProsCons
  • Amazing performance 
  • Stylish cabin 
  • Fast charging
  • Steep depreciation 
  • Fiddly infotainment
  • Expensive

A stylish coupe is no barrier to practicality, as the Porsche Taycan proves. The German company’s luxury four-door GT is an opulent, electric super-coupé with wonderful build quality and striking, imposing styling, matched to surprisingly frugal running costs. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The entry-level car has a 79.5kWh battery and a range of around 255 miles, but splash out on the Performance Battery Plus with it's 93.5kWh unit and you’ll extend that to a Tesla-challenging 315 miles (WLTP) in the 300kW model, or 357 miles in the 320kW version. 

It’s a fabulous piece of kit, but as you go up the range, prices increase quite rapidly – you can almost double the price of the basic car if you go for a higher-spec model with the bigger battery and more potent powertrain. A used model may make more sense, not least because initial depreciation can be quite fierce. All versions are amazing to drive.

Audi e-tron GT 

Audi e-tron GT quattro – front tracking11
  • Prices from £107,730
ProsCons
  • Amazing performance 
  • Zero emissions 
  • High-tech features
  • Only available from stock 
  • Steep pricing 
  • Rarity

The flagship Audi e-tron GT was created to shine a halo over the rest of the electric e-tron range and has never been sold in huge volumes, the German company managing resale values by restricting supply. Imports ceased in 2024, but there are a number of models still available from stock if you want to get your hands on a new one.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you do, you’ll be joining an exclusive club as even the entry-level car comes in at £107,730, with the uppermost trim – the GT Quattro Vorsprung RS – tipping the scales at a cool £149,000.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Unsurprisingly, what you get for your money is a very special car indeed, as well as a veritable tech fest, while the 500bhp electric motor is blisteringly fast thanks to its instant torque – 0-62mph takes a supercar baiting 2.8 seconds in the RS.

Mercedes CLE

Mercedes CLE - front tracking11
  • Prices from £46,620
ProsCons
  • Elegant looks 
  • Beautiful cabin environment 
  • Well-specced
  • Pricier than a 4 Series 
  • Limited lower trims
  • High-end models are expensive

Seen by many as a classier and more elegant alternative to a BMW 4 Series, the Mercedes-Benz CLE is an extremely pretty car with some delicate design details. It’s beautifully finished, too, but is more expensive than the BMW across the range. 

It’s a compact executive coupe in the traditional mould, with a gorgeous interior and decent levels of tech, while powertrain choices include mild hybrid petrol models, which offer the best value for money but can be pricey to run, or plug-in hybrids, which are particularly appealing to company car users. The entry-level four-cylinder model is lively enough for most, while AMG Line models feature some smart styling details and a sportier suspension set-up.

Ford Mustang 

Ford Mustang GT - front11
  • Prices from £55,725
ProsCons
  • Legendary image
  • Brilliant styling 
  • Punchy V8
  • Old-fashioned cabin
  • Expensive to run 
  • High emissions

No list of coupes would be complete without the inclusion of one of the all-time greats – and the iconic Ford Mustang is as legendary as they come. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Not to be confused with the all-electric Mustang Mach-e, the traditional V8-powered rear-wheel drive model is still offered by Ford to keep hardcore Mustang fans engaged, and what a car it is. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s terrific value given its packaging and performance, with a 450bhp 5.0-litre V8 under the bonnet, six-speed manual transmission and a 0-60mph time of just 4.8 seconds. Sure, it’s a dinosaur in comparison with most modern coupes, but muscle car fans wouldn’t have it any other way. Big V8-engined sports coupes are rare these days and the Mustang is one of the last of a dying breed – and it’s all the more fabulous for it. 

Mercedes CLA

Mercedes CLA Coupe - front tracking11
  • Prices from £31,430
ProsCons
  • Sleek and stylish 
  • Affordable 
  • Premium cabin
  • Sleek and stylish 
  • Affordable 
  • Premium cabin

With the most recent generation of A-Class, Mercedes attracted a new breed of buyers to the brand with pricing that rivalled several more mainstream models and a keen line in retail offers and leasing deals to grow its market share. It worked. 

The CLA is a spin-off of the A-Class and that means it shares the same platform and wide range of engines, as well as some keen pricing that gives it a lot of appeal, especially to those in the market for a new car where the prestigious badge is more accessible than ever.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The trade-off is that, although the CLA is a great-looking car, it’s nothing exceptional in terms of its dynamic ability or packaging, and you have to spend your way up the range to get one with strong performance. To much of its target market, though, that doesn’t matter, for it’s a fine-looking car at a good price. 

How to choose the best coupe for you

Each one of our 10 cars here has something unique about it, be it in its powertrain, pricing or packaging. But despite their multiple differences, they all have one very strong common bond – they all look sensational. That’s what buying a coupe is all about. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

If you want a car that has a feel-good factor about it and you don’t need the practicality of a saloon, hatchback or SUV, then a coupe is ideal for you. It tells the world that not only do you appreciate fine design, but that you also love driving.

There will be some compromises to consider, though. As a rule, coupes aren’t especially practical, but they do offer more functionality than most sports cars and most will be happy to swallow a reasonable amount of luggage. Be aware, too, that the coupe market is small for a reason. They’re not cars that suit most mainstream buyers, and while they generally hold their value reasonably well, it may take you longer to find a buyer when you do come to sell your coupe down the line.

If all of that works for you, then the best advice is to shop around and look for the best deals, and bear in mind that models with higher specification may be more expensive, but they’ll also be worth more and be easier to sell when you’re ready to move on. 

Prefer the open air? These are the best convertibles and cabriolets to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Future classics 2024/2025: car investments that could make you money
Future classics - header image

Future classics 2024/2025: car investments that could make you money

Identifying future classic cars is a tricky but potentially lucrative business, here are our future classic recommendations
Best cars & vans
25 Nov 2024
Porsche 911 GT3 RS is even more track-focused thanks to £99,999 Manthey Kit
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey - front

Porsche 911 GT3 RS is even more track-focused thanks to £99,999 Manthey Kit

Manthey Racing’s near-£100k kit turns the Porsche 911 GT3 RS up another notch
News
22 Nov 2024
Best used coupes to buy now
Best used coupe

Best used coupes to buy now

If you want an appealing car that mixes performance with style, the best used coupes will tick a lot of boxes
Best cars & vans
21 Nov 2024
Best used sports cars to buy now
Best used sports cars - header image

Best used sports cars to buy now

These are the top used sports cars for those looking for some fun but usable second-hand wheels
Best cars & vans
20 Nov 2024

Most Popular

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa-e

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys

Editor Paul Barker takes a closer look at our 2024 Used Car Awards
Opinion
20 Nov 2024
New BMW 3 Series to pioneer German brand’s bold design change in 2026
BMW 3 Series &#039;Neue Klasse&#039; render (watermarked) - front

New BMW 3 Series to pioneer German brand’s bold design change in 2026

The design of the EV and ICE 3 Series will remain true to the show-stopping Vision Neue Klasse concept revealed last year
News
20 Nov 2024
Best used cars to buy 2024
Best used cars 2024

Best used cars to buy 2024

From city cars to large SUVs, here’s our annual pick of the star performers that’ll save you thousands when you buy them used instead of new
Best cars & vans
22 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content