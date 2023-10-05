New Dacia Spring 2024 review: cheap EV has plenty of appeal

Extreme, meanwhile, features copper trim flourishes, electric rear windows and side mirrors, a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Android and Apple integration, and vehicle-to-grid functionality that allows you to power external devices from the car’s battery. As a guide, Dacia says that six hours of running a string of LED lights will use five per cent of the capacity, while an hour of powering an electric grill will cost you 13 per cent.

We weren’t exactly blown away by the original Spring when we tried a left-hand-drive example on UK roads last year – but the good news is that the facelift has addressed many of the issues we highlighted back then. In particular, the interior finish is much improved; it’s still not what you’d call plush, but there are smarter materials in all of the key areas (including those copper accents) and clever textures where it might risk looking cheap. It all just feels a bit more mature, a bit more ‘designed’ than it did before.

The tech is a major upgrade too, since the digital dash looks smart and the infotainment system has all of the functionality you could reasonably need, including the ability to schedule charging and preconditioning, either on the display itself or via Dacia’s smartphone app. There are also more driver-assistance features than before, too – though Dacia admits it doesn’t expect them to change the car’s one-star Euro NCAP rating, arguing that it’s safer in a crash than many of the second-hand superminis it’s likely to be compared with. Helpfully, you can define how much of the electronic driver assist interference you’re willing to swallow, then access this setting via a double press of a dashboard button.