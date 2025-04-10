Best Mercedes cars: the top saloons, SUVs and sports cars in the firm’s line-up
The Mercedes range stretches from £30k to several hundred thousand, but which are the brand’s best cars?
Mercedes may no longer put a three-pointed star mascot at the end of the bonnet (it’s somewhat detrimental to pedestrian safety), but the badge itself, not to mention the cars it’s attached to, remains one of the most desirable on the road.
While many of Mercedes’ cars are unrecognisable from their predecessors of decades past, the brand’s prestigious reputation remains. And given that the company sells cars in just about every market segment, a Mercedes is no longer the preserve of the wealthy.
But which are the best modern Mercedes, and which should you spend your hard-earned money on? We’ve come up with a top 10 from the brand’s current range, and selected five more from Mercedes’ long history, which show us how they got here.
What makes Mercedes’ cars special?
Mercedes was right there at the dawn of the automobile – Karl Benz’s 1885 Patent Motorwagen is considered by many to be the first true automobile, and however much that fact might be debated, Mercedes certainly has the longest history as an actual car producer of any firm still around today. There are some older companies – Peugeot and Opel, for example – but they didn’t get into the car game as early as Karl Benz.
In the first half of the 20th century, Mercedes made some of the world’s grandest and most luxurious vehicles. Some of the fastest too, and the brand was a regular in motorsport until the 1955 Le Mans disaster. Mercedes officially returned to motorsport in the mid eighties and has since had enormous success in everything from touring cars to sports cars and Formula One.
But road cars have always been core to Mercedes too, and there have been some truly iconic models over the years, from 1954’s 300 SL ‘Gullwing’, to the first S-Class in 1972, the legendarily durable cars of the seventies and eighties, numerous AMG performance cars (the AMG brand becoming an official part of Mercedes in 1999) and some truly wild concept cars. With 140 years of history, Mercedes is still among the world’s most desirable brands of any sort.
The best new Mercedes cars on sale
These are our favourite new Mercedes’ models ranked into a top 10…
1. Mercedes C-Class
- Prices from £45,120 – £103,530
|Pros
|Cons
|Improved onboard tech
|Can be expensive to run
|Plug-in hybrid option
|Bigger wheels affect ride comfort
|Cabin quality
|Smaller boot than some rivals
The C-Class is core to the Mercedes range in the same way the 3 Series is for BMW – and the two cars compete head to head. The latest C-Class arrived in 2021 and occupies more or less the same position in its class it always has, being a little less driver-focused than the BMW but slightly more comfortable and luxurious in return.
This generation has also focused more than ever on efficiency. Sleek aerodynamics contribute to the impressive economy available from all engines, in a range that still offers a pair of diesels for those who want them, along with a C 300 e plug-in hybrid that offers up to 68 miles of EV range – among the longer-range PHEVs on the market. The S-Class-style cabin is another point in the C-Class’s favour – it’s striking to look at, the tech works well, and it feels upmarket too.
2. Mercedes E-Class
- Prices from £55,120 – £115,860
|Pros
|Cons
|Fantastic for long trips
|Inconsistent brake feel in plug-in hybrid
|Hi-tech interior
|BMW 5 Series still better to drive
|Excellent fuel economy
|E 220d diesel engine can be noisy
The E-Class is another long-running model in the Mercedes range, and just like generations before it, the current model is one of the best examples of what Mercedes can do. Refinement and economy are towards the top of the class, making the E-Class a car in which you positively relish long drives, and get out at the other end still feeling fresh as a daisy.
Like the C-Class, this larger model comes with a wide range of engines, with the petrol and diesel models assisted by mild-hybrid tech. There’s also a selection of plug-in hybrid models with useful electric range, the E 300e capable of travelling up to 70 miles on a charge before its 2.0-litre petrol engine has to take over. The 58.9mpg of the E 220d is impressive too, and every model in the range performs well – although a BMW 5 Series ultimately offers more engagement for the keen driver.
3. Mercedes EQA
- Prices from £49,750 – £59,205
|Pros
|Cons
|Great onboard tech
|Smaller boot than GLA
|Premium feel
|Not particularly quick
|Decent range
|Rivals have better charging capability
The letters EQ denote Mercedes’ range of electric vehicles, and the Mercedes EQA is in effect a battery-powered version of the GLA compact SUV. It’s even styled pretty similarly, with just a few details to differentiate it – although the slightly blobby styling won’t be to all tastes. The interior stands out more, taking its cues from other small Mercedes such as the A-Class, and its infotainment is similarly easy to use, even if the 10-inch screen has been dwarfed by some rivals’ set-ups.
There are front-wheel-drive and all-wheel drive variants, the latter denoted by 4Matic badging and offering stronger performance. However, you’ll want the front-drive EQA 250+ for the longest range, with a claimed 311 miles, although its maximum fast-charging speed of 100kW lags behind some rivals, so stops on the road might take a little longer. Top-spec cars are expensive, but most of what the EQA does best is available further down the range anyway.
4. Mercedes EQE Saloon
- Prices from £69,105 – £115,860
|Pros
|Cons
|Long range
|Floaty handling
|Excellent refinement
|Average charging speeds
|Slick infotainment tech
|Poor visibility
It doesn’t look much like it, but the Mercedes EQE is basically the plug-in equivalent of the E-Class. It takes its pebble-like styling cues from the larger EQS, and in some ways makes you question why you’d get the larger car, given the EQE’s excellent refinement, generous performance, and up to 429 miles of range in the EQE 350+. That’s not as far as the EQS (or new rivals like the Audi A6 e-tron) but it’s still among the longest-range electric cars on sale.
As a pure EV it also has significant benefits for company car drivers over the E-Class, although its ride and handling are on the floaty side, and the EQE really feels its considerable 2.3-tonne weight. The cabin is impressive though, even if you don’t specify the enormously expensive and just plain enormous ‘Hyperscreen’ in the AMG 53 model.
5. Mercedes CLE
- Prices from £46,620 – £78,825
|Pros
|Cons
|Classy cabin
|Cramped rear seats
|Superb refinement
|Uncommunicative steering
|CLE 53’s performance
|Touchscreen-based controls
The Mercedes CLE takes over from where both the old C-Class and E-Class coupes left off. And it incorporates elements of both the C and E, while getting its own sleek two-door styling that looks more than a little like the much more expensive and powerful AMG GT.
Like its siblings, the CLE isn’t the sharpest tool on the road, but it makes a stylish and relaxed cruiser, with engine and wind noise kept to a minimum (although road noise can find its way into the cabin in models with larger wheels). The range incorporates everything from a frugal diesel to the punchy CLE 53, which uses a 3.0-litre hybrid-assisted inline six, for 443bhp and 0-62mph in 4.2 seconds, yet it’s still more cruiser than sports car.
6. Mercedes-AMG GT
- Prices from £101,685 – £191,745
|Pros
|Cons
|Mighty V8 engine
|Less fun than its predecessor
|Enormous grip
|Feels big on country roads
|Comfort and refinement
|Cabin lacks sports car drama
The original AMG GT felt like a proper hot rod, with its wide stance, long bonnet, thoroughbred transaxle layout and dramatic cabin. The latest car bears more similarity to the Mercedes SL, and while it’s still a bit of a brute in terms of its sheer performance, it definitely leans more towards grand tourer than sports car.
That’ll suit some drivers down to the ground. The 577bhp V8 offers blistering performance, with 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds and a 196mph top speed, while standard all-wheel drive makes the car effortlessly quick across country (huge width aside) and it’s more refined than its predecessor too. Some of the drama and fun factor has gone, but the AMG GT remains a fine flagship for the Mercedes brand.
7. Mercedes S-Class
- Prices from £98,015 – £188,820
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish exterior
|3D/augmented display is gimmicky
|Lavish accommodation
|Steering wheel controls feel cheap
|Excellent user interface
|Chinks visible in cabin quality
The Mercedes S-Class has been the brand’s figurehead since 1972. Now in its seventh generation, it upholds the original car’s qualities of luxury, space, understated style, and packing the latest technology – the kind of tech that you can expect to see filtering into less prestigious models over the coming years.
In some ways, though, it’s still quite traditional, offering a mix of diesel, petrol, and plug-in hybrid powertrains; you’ll need the EQS if you want a fully electric luxury car from Mercedes. Combustion power will rule out most models as company cars, but the engines certainly don’t upset the refinement, and the chassis is surprisingly responsive, given the car’s size. The cabin feels opulent, but is arguably getting a little gimmicky these days.
8. Mercedes-AMG A 45
- Prices from £63,745
|Pros
|Cons
|Exciting performance
|Expensive
|Phenomenal grip
|Overly glitzy cabin
|Surprisingly engaging
|Some rivals are more fun
Hatches don’t come much hotter than the AMG A 45. With 415bhp, all-wheel drive and a 0-62mph time of less than four seconds, the A4 5 has blistering pace. And although its four-cylinder engine is not as tuneful as the five-pot in an Audi RS 3, it’s still genuinely exciting, with a real rush of power towards the red line.
The car is far from a one-trick pony too. Although the steering could offer more feel, the A 45 has good balance and even feels rear-driven as it punches you out of corners, while powerful brakes mean stopping isn’t an issue either. It’s involving to drive rather than merely fast, which hasn’t always been the case with super-hatches. You certainly pay for the privilege, though, with a list price on the wrong side of £60k.
9. Mercedes V-Class
- Prices from £74,670 – £90,310
|Pros
|Cons
|One of the most opulent MPVs
|Very expensive
|Impressive standard equipment
|Gruff diesel engine
|Comfortable
|Van origins show through in places
If you think an MPV can’t be luxurious, you might not have tried the Mercedes V-Class. This is about as upmarket as people-movers get, and with on-the-road prices from around £75,000, that’s just as well – the V-Class is aimed at a different level of clientele than your average Ford Tourneo Custom.
Seven and eight-seat versions are available, but for true opulence the six-seat ‘VIP Luxury seat’ configuration is the one to go for. Things are pretty flash up front, too, with a cabin more like most Mercedes cars’ than a van’s. However, opulent isn’t the word we’d use for the 2.0-litre diesel engines. Although their performance is more than adequate and near-40mpg economy isn’t bad, the units can seem a little gruff.
10. Mercedes EQE SUV
- Prices from £75,495 – £124,995
|Pros
|Cons
|Silence and refinement
|Quality could be better
|Impressive technology
|Weight affects ride and handling
|Space
|Expensive
You haven’t gone mad – Mercedes really does have two models called the EQE, and it has to differentiate them by calling one the EQE Saloon and the other the EQE SUV. The different bodystyles clothe cars that otherwise feel quite similar in a lot of ways - which is both good and bad.
Range is a plus point on both for instance, the EQE SUV managing up to 377 miles on a charge. And like the saloon, it’ll get you between top-ups in peace and quiet, because this is a very refined vehicle – although its main rival, the BMW iX, is even better. Also like the other EQE, the SUV’s ride and handling aren’t quite there; the car struggles to control its mass sometimes, but if you ease off, you’ll have few complaints.
The best Mercedes of all time
With well over a century of history behind Mercedes, picking the company’s greatest cars isn’t an easy task. But the five below stand out for different reasons, from era-defining sports cars, to impeccable quality, or the brand pushing into new market segments.
Mercedes 300SL ‘Gullwing’
This is the car that started the Mercedes SL dynasty, but no subsequent SL has been as exotic as the ‘W198’ 300 SL, popularly known – thanks to its amazing doors – as the ‘Gullwing’. In effect a road-going development of the W194 endurance racing car, the 300 SL was incredibly advanced by road car standards when it was launched in 1954.
The SL’s chassis is a tubular spaceframe, and the high sides to the chassis are what prompted Mercedes to use those gull-wing doors. Clothed in steel and aluminium panels, the 300 SL was powered by a 240bhp, 3.0-litre overhead-cam inline six with mechanical fuel injection. Other surprisingly advanced features included a dry sump system, fully independent suspension, and servo-assisted drum brakes.
Mercedes G-Wagen
Today the Mercedes G-Wagen – now known as the G-Class, to better fit the brand’s naming strategy – seems to be primarily for posing in urban environments. But when it arrived in 1979, it was Mercedes’ take on a military off-roader, not dissimilar to the origin stories of the Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender.
The G-Wagen was built in Graz, Austria, where the modern G-Class is still made today, and early models were predictably agricultural, but also predictably hardy – more than a few G-Wagen owners have driven their cars around the world. While the styling hasn’t changed much, the latest G-Class is now in its third notable generation, and is even offered with a fully electric drivetrain.
Mercedes SLK
In the mid-nineties, Mercedes had a fantastic reputation for quality and durability, but excitement was in short supply. Buoyed by the decade’s increasing appetite for roadsters, Mercedes built the SLK – for Sportlich (sporty), Leicht (light) and Kurz (compact) – to sit below the more prestigious SL.
It launched at pretty much the same time as the Porsche Boxster and BMW Z3, and while the SLK couldn’t match their handling abilities, the Merc’s styling – and its revival of the folding hard-top in place of a fabric soft top, for a quieter and more secure cabin – went down a storm. V6 and AMG versions later joined the original four-cylinder cars to give the range a performance boost, too.
Mercedes E-Class ‘W124’
The W124-generation Mercedes E-Class, launched in 1984, is probably as close as the executive car class has got to a ‘money no object’ development project, and it shows in the car’s quality. Impeccably built, aerodynamic, refined, and technically advanced, it’s still held up today as one of the brand’s greatest.
As well as the saloon, the W124 was also offered in estate (S124), coupe (C124) and convertible (A124) forms, and all have become desirable classics today for their quality and imperious driving feel. The W124’s status was undoubtedly helped along by its 1994 successor, the round-headlight W210 E-Class, being compromised by significant cost-cutting – and not standing up quite so well to the test of time.
Mercedes 600 ‘Grosser’
The Mercedes 600 ‘Grosser’ (for ‘Grand’) is the forerunner to today’s Maybach models. Even larger and more opulent than the W111 saloon it was sold alongside (as part of a lineage that became the first S-Class in 1972), it became the default transportation for celebrities, dignitaries, and indeed dictators, all around the world.
Even short-wheelbase models approached 5.6 metres long, while the LWB, six-door ‘Pullman’ stretched to over 6.3 metres. All were powered by Mercedes’ 6.3-litre V8, which also drove the car’s hydraulic system, operating everything from the windows and door locks to the sunroof, seat adjustment and boot lid. Today, 600s can go for £80,000 at auction, while Pullman models regularly achieve six figures.
