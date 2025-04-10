Best Mercedes cars: the top saloons, SUVs and sports cars in the firm’s line-up

Mercedes may no longer put a three-pointed star mascot at the end of the bonnet (it’s somewhat detrimental to pedestrian safety), but the badge itself, not to mention the cars it’s attached to, remains one of the most desirable on the road.

While many of Mercedes’ cars are unrecognisable from their predecessors of decades past, the brand’s prestigious reputation remains. And given that the company sells cars in just about every market segment, a Mercedes is no longer the preserve of the wealthy.

But which are the best modern Mercedes, and which should you spend your hard-earned money on? We’ve come up with a top 10 from the brand’s current range, and selected five more from Mercedes’ long history, which show us how they got here.

What makes Mercedes’ cars special?

Mercedes was right there at the dawn of the automobile – Karl Benz’s 1885 Patent Motorwagen is considered by many to be the first true automobile, and however much that fact might be debated, Mercedes certainly has the longest history as an actual car producer of any firm still around today. There are some older companies – Peugeot and Opel, for example – but they didn’t get into the car game as early as Karl Benz.