New Renault 5 leaked: pictures surface online ahead of Monday's Geneva Motor Show reveal

The long-awaited all-electric reboot of the iconic Renault 5 will be fully unveiled on 26 February 2024

by: Ellis Hyde, Jordan Katsianis
24 Feb 2024
Hallelujah! The hotly anticipated Renault 5’s design will remain true to the original internet-breaking concept car from 2021. That’s based on what appear to be official images of the final production car that have surfaced on social media ahead of the retro-inspired EV’s world debut at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show on Monday. 

We have already seen patent images of the all-electric R5 published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and now these apparently official shots of the final car confirm that very few changes have been made to the design during the car’s long journey from concept to production. 

The Renault badge will still sit pride of place on the front end of the road-going model, flanked by a set of stylised LED headlights. There have been some changes though, such as the addition of a large air intake in the front bumper that should help cool the battery and electric motor. We can also see that the charging port will be located close to the front wheelarches, like on its big brother, the Renault Megane E-Tech

It looks like the production R5 will also feature a conventional door handle for those up front, rather than the pop-out ones we saw on the concept, but is sticking with a set of concealed handles tucked up in the C-pillar, similar to those on petrol-powered Clio supermini

Meanwhile the rear sports a set of upright tail-lights and a large plastic bumper inspired by the concept’s. Instead of a light bar, however, the road-going R5’s rear lights will be joined together with a black horizontal bar running across the boot lid.

One very curious element Renault has already revealed in teaser images of the Renault 5 is the external charge indicator placed on top of the bonnet. Referencing the original R5’s bonnet vent, this new graphic panel will externally display the car’s current state of charge when plugged in, lighting up the same ‘5’ graphic that forms the car’s badge. 

The vertically stacked tail-lights are another highlight of the exterior, with horizontal internal lighting strips that will help give a distinctive night time appearance. The lights do not sit under a typical lens or cover, with an upright vane at the edge acting as an aerofoil to smooth the airflow as it detaches from the side of the car's body. 

These leaked images also confirm that a version of the original concept’s eye-catching yellow paint will be featured as one of the available launch colours, probably joined by other bright shades of blue and green as suggested by other teaser images. 

The leaked interior image gives us our first clear look at the Renault 5's retro-themed cabin. Renault's large Google-powered infotainment screen dominates but below, the air vents reference the original Renault 5 design. Fabric on the seats and door inserts picks up the exterior colour while the steering wheel gets an array of function controls together with a starter button. 

All of these new details join what we already know about Renault’s new 5, including the fact that it will launch with a 52kWh battery pack powering a front-mounted e-motor that’s capable of up to 248 miles on a charge. It’ll sit on the AmpR Small platform, formerly known as CMP-B EV, and feature high-spec multi-link rear suspension as standard. The new R5 will also measure just 3.92 metres long – roughly the same length as the new MINI Cooper it’ll be going up against. 

For customers eager to get hold of the new R5 as quickly as possible, Renault has announced its R5 R Pass, which for £150 will allow them to specify their model 10 days early and get a priority build slot at the very beginning of production. Once the R5 is revealed, they’ll also be gifted a scale model of the new car, plus have access to launch events around Europe. The first UK deliveries will commence in early 2025, with pricing expected to start around £30,000.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

