Cheapest electric cars on sale 2025

EVs are now firmly part of the motoring mainstream, and prices have been steadily decreasing over the past couple of years. Today, the cheapest electric cars on sale are now well within the reach of more drivers than ever before, and plenty of these budget-friendly models offer genuine appeal along with a generous helping of battery range.

There’s a variety of different sizes of EV to be found on this list, too, with everything ranging from small-scale city cars to family-friendly SUVs. This means there’s a very real chance that you’ll be able to find an affordable electric car that will meet your needs perfectly.

So which of the UK’s cheapest electric cars should you buy? Our road testers have driven every car on our list below, so read on to find our expert insights on every model, as well as their respective starting prices.

1. Dacia Spring

Prices from £14,995

WLTP combined battery range: up to 140 miles

Pros Cons Cheapest new EV in the UK

Easy to drive

Low running costs Limited battery range

Rivals are becoming cheaper

One-star Euro NCAP safety rating

The Dacia Sandero sat at the top of the UK’s cheapest new car list for a very long time and now, in the age of the EV, it’s the turn of the Dacia Spring. For a mere £14,995, you can have a brand-new fully-fledged electric car.