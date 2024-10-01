New Subaru Forester 2024 review: improved tech but sole engine lacks power

Over cobbled and washboard sections of road, the new car had reduced side-to-side motions of the body over bumps, and the harshest portions didn’t shake the cabin as much. This was despite the fact that the newer car rode on 19-inch wheels and slimmer tyres than the old car that had 18-inch rims. Changes to the electric power steering have delivered a more natural, precise response, if only slightly. It also no longer clunks at full lock like the previous model did.

Officially, the 0-62mph time has increased from 11.8 to 12.2 seconds, but the impression at low speeds is that the reverse is true; the throttle pedal is less lethargic when moving off, because there is more electrical assistance kicking in sooner. Under hard acceleration, the engine note is more distant and less harsh, too, which is always a bonus for a car with a CVT automatic gearbox. While the power delivery is impressively smooth, some buyers who are used to the performance offered from rival products will be left hoping for a little more go.

We didn’t drive the car anywhere near far enough to fairly assess fuel consumption, but officially those powertrain changes – plus aerodynamic tweaks to the body and underfloor area – bring a mild improvement of 0.2mpg on the WLTP combined cycle. That only lifts the figure to 34.9mpg, though. That’s some way behind diesel and full-hybrid rivals, many of which also offer better performance.

There is the mitigating factor at play here, though, and that is that the Forester features permanent four-wheel drive as standard. This is an SUV that will genuinely get well off the beaten track without any worries, thanks to a range of exterior cameras, clever traction- control systems, and hill-descent control (it’s a touch more grabby on the brakes than the equivalent Land Rover system, but still impressive) allowing it to reach places that a Tucson would struggle. These systems now also work in reverse for the first time, so there are fewer excuses than ever for getting stuck.