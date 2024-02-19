New Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer joins MG5 and BMW i5 Touring in electric estate car game

This is the new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, an estate version of the recently launched hatchback that’s already changing perceptions of the German brand’s electric cars. Prices for the Tourer have yet to be confirmed, but we expect there to be a minor increase over the standard Volkswagen ID.7’s £51,550 starting figure when the more practical car arrives in late summer, with further variants due for both bodystyles shortly after. The ID.7’s most important feature is its bigger boot, which is rated at 565 litres with the rear seats in their normal position, rising to 605 litres with the seatbacks at their most upright. When folded flat this increases to 1,714 litres – bigger than an MG5, but shy of the latest petrol-powered Passat estate, which trumps the ID.7 by 200 litres with the seats down. There’s further storage under the ID.7’s boot floor, but those hoping for a Tesla-style frunk will be disappointed as there isn’t one, which is generally ideal space to store the charging cables. Fans of the ID.7’s design will like the new Tourer, as the two share the same fundamental aesthetic. The long-roof proportions help accentuate the contrast-coloured roof and silver roof rails, which pair a neat tail and the same dramatic rear lighting. 12 The interior design is also shared with the hatchback and is widely considered a step up over VW’s other ID models in terms of design, quality and materials. A 15-inch infotainment screen is standard on all models and features the same new user interface as the hatchback bringing much improved usability and functionality.

As well as being faster-reacting and easier to navigate, the larger display also allows for a static climate control section at its base, and while the controversial slider switches remain, they are now back-lit and usable at night. VW will also integrate ChatGPT to underpin its new voice assistant software. Like the hatch, the main screen is joined by a small colour display mounted in front of the steering wheel, which alongside a heads-up display with augmented reality functionality, combines to create a comprehensive digital interface. VW’s also paid close attention to the materials and finishes, both of which represent a huge improvement over the quality seen in other ID models, while also adding in a few luxuries such as well integrated ambient lighting. Under the metal, VW’s ID.7 Tourer shares the hatchback’s underlying MEB-derived chassis, with the option of two battery packs paired with a single 282bhp motor. Kicking off the line-up is the 77kWh car, which Volkswagen says is good for up to 372 miles of range. With that comes 175kW peak charging capability, which will top the batteries up from 10-80 per cent in 28 minutes. 12 Above this sits a larger 86kWh model that ups the maximum range to 426 miles. It also gets a faster charging rate of 200kW, which means it takes an identical 28 minutes to top up from 10-80 per cent – despite the bigger battery pack.

VW hasn't revealed acceleration figures for either car at this stage, but we don't expect a dramatic drop off compared with the hatchback's 6.5-second 0-62mph time. That's for the base car, of course, with the slightly heavier 86kWh model likely to be a little slower in a straight line. While this single motor variant is the only option for now, VW is on track to offer a twin-motor GTX variant in the near future giving the ID.7 a bit more power and all-wheel drive capability that many will find useful in colder climates. All ID.7 Tourers are also rated to pull up to 1,200kg when fitted with the optional tow bar. As it stands, there aren't many comparable direct rivals, with the all-electric estate car still a rare beast on account of more popular electric SUVs. In the premium space, BMW's new i5 Touring is considerably more expensive, yet isn't quite as large in the rear as the VW, while Audi's new A6 Avant e-tron is still a few months away, but will share its higher price point with the BMW. Until then, the ID.7 will have the mainstream electric estate class to itself.