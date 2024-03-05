New Volkswagen Passat Estate 2024 review: an ideal SUV-antidote

The steering remains well weighted and accurate, and while there’s not much feel, it makes the Passat easy to place on the road. Indeed, it’s very easy to judge the car’s extremities on the move, largely thanks to the excellent visibility.

It’s also worth flagging the excellent new ID.Light Matrix headlights that are standard on R-Line cars. These are

a brilliant democratisation of expensive technology, making big improvements to safety during night driving. As well as accurately shooting beams of light between cars ahead of you, the system will also do tricks such as light up your lane on dark motorways, or project warnings onto the road surface ahead.

The Passat’s main drawcard, however, is the vast amount of space on offer inside. Compared with the previous model, boot capacity is up by 40 litres to 690 litres. When the second row of seats is folded down, the difference is even greater, because the new car offers 1,920 litres – 140 more than its predecessor.

When pitched against a Tiguan SUV, which is similarly priced, the Passat brings tangible benefits in terms of legroom, ride quality and its general driving dynamics, once again calling into question the validity of our far-reaching SUV obsession.

Inside, the digital interfaces are VW’s latest units, with a 12.9-inch screen taking care of all the major functions. This is paired with a digital driver’s display and a column-mounted gear selector that opens up extra storage in the centre console.

Quality has also taken a big step in the right direction, with high-end materials and a general sense of solidity that’s beyond that in the previous version.

But in the end, many potential customers will prefer the image, high driving position and potential practicality advantages (especially with kids) of an SUV. But while we can appreciate the popularity of such cars, in many ways

the Passat is a better all-rounder.