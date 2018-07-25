New Audi Q3 spotted almost undisguised being readied for 2025 launch

The new third-generation Audi Q3 has been spotted testing almost undisguised, and with very little camouflage in the way, we can see the premium compact SUV has borrowed some styling details from both the new Audi Q5 – which has just been unveiled – and all-electric Audi Q6 e-tron.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We expect the new Q3 will be unveiled in early 2025, ready for a showdown with upmarket family-car rivals such as the BMW X1, Mercedes GLA, Alfa Romeo Tonale and, our Small Premium SUV of the Year for 2024, the MINI Countryman.

The latest images confirm that the new Q3 has a more aggressive look than the current model, which was launched back in 2018. At the front, there’s a wider, sleeker grille with a similar honeycomb pattern to the new Q5, and it’s flanked by a large set of air intakes.

The LED headlights are slimmer on the new Q3 too, and we can also make out the individual pixel-like segments. The Q6 e-tron gets the same technology, with drivers able to customise the daytime running signature of the units, while another lower down takes care of dipped and high beam illumination.

These images suggest the new Q3 will be longer than the outgoing model, which should provide extra cabin space. To the rear, we can see a fairly subtle roof spoiler and rear light clusters that are influenced by those of the new Q8 e-tron, and are presumably connected by a full-width LED light bar.