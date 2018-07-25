New Audi Q3 spotted almost undisguised being readied for 2025 launch
The next iteration of Audi’s Q3 compact SUV is expected to be unveiled early next year
The new third-generation Audi Q3 has been spotted testing almost undisguised, and with very little camouflage in the way, we can see the premium compact SUV has borrowed some styling details from both the new Audi Q5 – which has just been unveiled – and all-electric Audi Q6 e-tron.
We expect the new Q3 will be unveiled in early 2025, ready for a showdown with upmarket family-car rivals such as the BMW X1, Mercedes GLA, Alfa Romeo Tonale and, our Small Premium SUV of the Year for 2024, the MINI Countryman.
The latest images confirm that the new Q3 has a more aggressive look than the current model, which was launched back in 2018. At the front, there’s a wider, sleeker grille with a similar honeycomb pattern to the new Q5, and it’s flanked by a large set of air intakes.
The LED headlights are slimmer on the new Q3 too, and we can also make out the individual pixel-like segments. The Q6 e-tron gets the same technology, with drivers able to customise the daytime running signature of the units, while another lower down takes care of dipped and high beam illumination.
These images suggest the new Q3 will be longer than the outgoing model, which should provide extra cabin space. To the rear, we can see a fairly subtle roof spoiler and rear light clusters that are influenced by those of the new Q8 e-tron, and are presumably connected by a full-width LED light bar.
The prototypes we’ve spotted so far are the standard five-door SUV body style, but a more rakish, coupe-SUV called the Sportback should be part of the line-up as well.
The new Q3 will be one of the last cars from Audi to come with an internal-combustion engine, with petrol, diesel and plug-in-powered set-ups. Those looking for an upmarket all-electric SUV from Audi will be taken care of by the similarly-sized Audi Q4 e-tron.
The current Audi Q3 is offered with 1.5 and 2.0-litre TSI petrol engines, and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel motor. This new Q3 will probably feature a similar line-up, but select engines should benefit from 48-volt mild-hybrid technology to boost efficiency.
It’s very likely the new Q3 will also be offered with the Volkswagen Group’s latest plug-in hybrid powertrain, found in other SUVs such as the VW Tiguan and new Cupra Terramar. The set-up includes a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and six-speed automatic gearbox, working together with a 113bhp electric motor and 19.7kWh battery. Equipped with the same running gear, the plug-in hybrid Q3 should offer over 70 miles of pure-electric range.
We’ll keep our eyes peeled for a hot RS Q3 variant that will sit at the top of the range, and feature the same 394bhp five-cylinder petrol engine from the latest Audi RS 3. Pricing for the new Audi Q3 will most likely increase over the current car’s £35,055 starting figure.
