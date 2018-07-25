Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Audi Q3 spotted almost undisguised being readied for 2025 launch

The next iteration of Audi’s Q3 compact SUV is expected to be unveiled early next year

By:Ellis Hyde
6 Sep 2024
Audi Q3 testing - front 3/416

The new third-generation Audi Q3 has been spotted testing almost undisguised, and with very little camouflage in the way, we can see the premium compact SUV has borrowed some styling details from both the new Audi Q5 – which has just been unveiled – and all-electric Audi Q6 e-tron.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We expect the new Q3 will be unveiled in early 2025, ready for a showdown with upmarket family-car rivals such as the BMW X1, Mercedes GLA, Alfa Romeo Tonale and, our Small Premium SUV of the Year for 2024, the MINI Countryman.

The latest images confirm that the new Q3 has a more aggressive look than the current model, which was launched back in 2018. At the front, there’s a wider, sleeker grille with a similar honeycomb pattern to the new Q5, and it’s flanked by a large set of air intakes.

The LED headlights are slimmer on the new Q3 too, and we can also make out the individual pixel-like segments. The Q6 e-tron gets the same technology, with drivers able to customise the daytime running signature of the units, while another lower down takes care of dipped and high beam illumination.

These images suggest the new Q3 will be longer than the outgoing model, which should provide extra cabin space. To the rear, we can see a fairly subtle roof spoiler and rear light clusters that are influenced by those of the new Q8 e-tron, and are presumably connected by a full-width LED light bar.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The prototypes we’ve spotted so far are the standard five-door SUV body style, but a more rakish, coupe-SUV called the Sportback should be part of the line-up as well.

The new Q3 will be one of the last cars from Audi to come with an internal-combustion engine, with petrol, diesel and plug-in-powered set-ups. Those looking for an upmarket all-electric SUV from Audi will be taken care of by the similarly-sized Audi Q4 e-tron.

Audi Q3 testing - rear 3/416

The current Audi Q3 is offered with 1.5 and 2.0-litre TSI petrol engines, and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel motor. This new Q3 will probably feature a similar line-up, but select engines should benefit from 48-volt mild-hybrid technology to boost efficiency.

It’s very likely the new Q3 will also be offered with the Volkswagen Group’s latest plug-in hybrid powertrain, found in other SUVs such as the VW Tiguan and new Cupra Terramar. The set-up includes a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and six-speed automatic gearbox, working together with a 113bhp electric motor and 19.7kWh battery. Equipped with the same running gear, the plug-in hybrid Q3 should offer over 70 miles of pure-electric range.  

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for a hot RS Q3 variant that will sit at the top of the range, and feature the same 394bhp five-cylinder petrol engine from the latest Audi RS 3. Pricing for the new Audi Q3 will most likely increase over the current car’s £35,055 starting figure. 

Are you excited for the new Audi Q3? Let us know in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Huge Audi new car blitz to bring us 9 models in 2 years
Upcoming Audi models - four-way image

Huge Audi new car blitz to bring us 9 models in 2 years

After a quiet few years, the German giant is gearing up for its biggest product onslaught to date
News
25 Mar 2024
Best used small SUVs and 4x4s 2024
Best used small SUVs - header image

Best used small SUVs and 4x4s 2024

If you're after a little extra style and space without breaking the bank, these are the best used small SUVs and 4x4s to buy right now
Best cars & vans
16 Jan 2024

Most Popular

New Dacia Duster goes on sale from under £19,000
Dacia Duster Extreme - front tracking

New Dacia Duster goes on sale from under £19,000

Our Small SUV of the Year is available with four-wheel drive and hybrid power, and the first examples will arrive in November
News
3 Sep 2024
Half of drivers think a new pair of tyres should go on the car's front wheels, but they're wrong
Michelin tyre tech

Half of drivers think a new pair of tyres should go on the car's front wheels, but they're wrong

New tyres must go on the rear axle, with part-worn treads moved to the front
News
5 Sep 2024
Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement
HM Treasury sign

Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement

The RAC thinks a road pricing model could be the best and fairest way to address the government’s financial problems, others disagree
News
30 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content