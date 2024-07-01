Audi Q6 e-tron review

Indeed, both the smaller Audi Q4 e-tron and larger Audi Q8 e-tron (previously just e-tron) were both awarded the full five stars by NCAP when they were tested in 2021 and 2019 respectively. The Q4 scored an impressive 93 per cent in the adult occupant protection category and 89 per cent for child occupancy protection.

The new Q6 should follow in its sibling’s footsteps then, with kit such as cross traffic and swerve assist, lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree parking system all fitted as standard. Step up to Edition 1 and you’ll get a proactive passenger protection system for the front, sides and rear.

Reliability is another unknown, with only three Audis featuring in the 2024 Driver Power owner satisfaction survey – none of which were electric. Furthermore, the highest-placed model was the outgoing Audi A5 in 38th – not a particularly strong showing.

The good news is that EVs are generally less troublesome and often more reliable, so hopes are high that the Q6 e-tron will live up to its premium billing and be a rewarding car to own. The Q6 e-tron has a three-year or 60,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty, which is a bit disappointing compared with the three-year unlimited mileage warranties of rivals BMW and Mercedes. Like most electric cars, the Q6 e-tron has a separate eight-year/100,000-mile warranty guaranteeing the battery maintains above 75 per cent of its capacity over that period. If it drops below this figure, it’ll be replaced.

Should you buy an Audi Q6 e-tron?

The Audi Q6 e-tron is a solid, if slightly unremarkable all-rounder. As we’ve mentioned on numerous occasions in this review, it feels like a big car – so large, in fact, we’d wonder why anyone might now consider the more expensive Q8.

But if you need a car capable of carrying five in comfort, that’s loaded to the gunnells with technology and clever kit, then the Q6 e-tron is a worthy addition to a burgeoning line-up of premium SUVs. We’d certainly have one over a Mercedes EQC, and while a BMW iX3 may be more efficient, it can’t hold a candle to the Q6 for modernity and luxury feel.

The Audi also impresses if you’re the kind of person who regularly drives long distances; the real-world average of more than 300 miles puts it close to the top tier for range, while the super-fast charging tech means you won’t be waiting for long when the time comes to top up. Add this to a quiet, refined ride, and the Q6 e-tron possesses a supreme ability to cover big miles with ease.