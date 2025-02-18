Best Chinese cars 2025: the top options to consider for UK buyers
The Chinese have arrived in force on the UK car market and these are the current best of the breed
In less than a decade Chinese cars have gone from automotive obscurities to class contenders. The speed of progress from the country’s car brands has been head-spinning, as they seek to conquer new markets with a range of models that often undercut established mainstream contenders on price and tech.
It's a far cry from the early Nougties, when Chinese brands were often the butt of motor show jokes as they filled their stands with visual rip-offs of well-known European machines. When they did finally start designing and building their own models, they were bargain basement offerings that were dynamically way off the pace. However, that’s all changed.
There are now a number of ambitious Chinese brands to choose from, each offering a wide range of cars - from superminis to SUVs and everything in between. What’s more, in terms of design, driving dynamics and desirable tech they are often more than a match for European and Japanese rivals. This is especially true of EV models, which tend to serve-up impressive performance, range and charging capability.
Yet one aspect of the Chinese car hasn’t changed: the price. In almost every case, the models in our list of the best Chinese cars undercut their nearest on-paper rival by thousands. Despite often offering more kit and a longer warranty (and being subject to trade tariffs in some countries), many of these models will leave more cash in your wallet when it comes to buying.
Best Chinese cars to buy now
So which are the best Chinese cars? To find out, we’ve run the rule over all the cars we’ve tested, sifting out the top 10 candidates from various different sectors. However, we’ve thrown our net not just over China's domestic brands, but also cars that are built in the country by foreign manufacturers. So read on to find out what’s made our final rundown…
1. MG3 Hybrid+
- Prices from £16,495
MG pulled out all the stops for its second generation supermini, which went straight to the top of the small car sector when it arrived in 2024. While its predecessor was cheap, and felt it, the latest version combines the old car’s great value with a cutting edge hybrid drivetrain and class-leading driving dynamics. With 193bhp on tap the petrol-electric MG3 leaves rivals standing when it comes to straigtline pace, yet it also claims a frugal 64.2mpg at the pumps - a figure our testers closely matched in real world use.
The British-branded hatchback is surprisingly refined plus it boasts a supple ride that soaks up bumps and potholes. Its interior isn’t quite a match for the Renault Clio for space or quality, but it’s not far behind and is packed with standard kit. There’s also an intuitive 10.25-inch infotainment screen that allows quick and easy connectivity to smartphones. More importantly, with prices starting at around £18,500 and a seven-year warranty, the MG3 has most contenders beaten on value and aftersales care.
2. MG ZS Hybrid+
- Prices from £18,335
As with the brand’s MG3 supermini, the latest MG ZS retains the great value-for-money proposition of its predecessor but adds a dollop of desirability. For starters, the Chinese-built compact crossover looks smart enough, if slightly derivative, while the interior mixes neat design with plenty of standard kit. It’s also very roomy, with class-leading leg and headroom for rear seat passengers and a decent 443-litre boot. And while the quality isn’t quite a match for the best, the MG does feel solid enough and the tech looks good and is easy to use.
Under the bonnet is the same 193bhp hybrid powertrain as in the MG3, which means brisk performance (0-62mph takes 8.7 seconds) and a promised 55.4mpg at the pumps. The system can be a little flustered when you want to accelerate in a hurry, but overall it’s smooth and unobtrusive. The ZS lacks the dynamic sparkle of its smaller brother, but it handles accurately and benefits from a controlled ride. A little more motorway refinement would be welcome, it's a shortcoming many customers will overlook when they consider that the MG’s prices undercut rivals such as the Renault Captur and Ford Puma by thousands.
3. MG4
- Prices from £26,995
Until the MG4 hit showrooms in 2022, MG was seen as a bargain basement brand that was struggling to be taken seriously by potential customers. All new from the ground-up, the electric family hatchback combined the firm’s trademark low price with eye-catching style, sharp driving dynamics and an impressive range.
Most versions feature a rear-mounted motor that delivers 168bhp in entry-level SE, 200bhp in the SE Long Range and 242bhp in the Trophy Extended Range. All offer smooth and instant acceleration, plus feature agile and engaging handling that makes them genuinely satisfying to drive on twisting back roads. Buyers wanting a bigger adrenaline rush should look no further than the flagship X-Power, which packs a 429bhp twin motor set-up for a supercar-slaying 0-62mph time of just 3.8 seconds.
There’s a choice of battery capacities, from 49kWh to 77kWh, with the former offering a claimed 218 miles on a charge and the latter up to 329 miles. All versions benefit from a spacious interior that makes up for in standard kit what it lacks in ultimate premium fit and finish. Still, like all MG models the MG4 offsets this quality shortfall with attractive pricing that undercuts smaller and shorter ranged rivals.
4. BYD Dolphin
- Prices from £26,195
It’s hard not to laugh at a brand called Build Your Dreams that offers a car called the Dolphin, but this is a Chinese machine buyers should take seriously. Despite starting at around £26,000 (the price for a mid-range supermini), the BYD offers family hatch space, excellent quality and a list of standard kit as long as both your arms. It’s not an exciting car to drive, with fairly uninvolving handling, but its supple suspension and light controls make it easy to live with.
Entry-level Active models feature a slightly weak-kneed 94bhp, while the flagship Design and Comfort models pack a punchy 201bhp. These versions also get a larger 60.4kWh battery that raises the range to 265 miles, up from as little as 195 miles in models with the smaller 44.9kWh cells. Whichever version you choose, you’ll get the same stylish and classily finished cabin that serves-up more than enough family-friendly space. It also gets a host of handy tech, including an intuitive 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that can rotate from landscape to portrait layout at the touch of a button.
5. Polestar 2
- Prices from £44,950
Despite its close association with Volvo and its cool Scandinavian style, the Polestar 2 is Chinese from the wheels up. Not only is the brand owned by Geely, the smartly styled premium EV is built at its factory in Luqiao in China. That said, it’s underpinned by the same CMA architecture as the Volvo XC40, which means the Polestar’s DNA is European.
Accurate handling and strong grip make it engaging to drive, while the ride is just the right side of firm. However, we’d steer clear of the eye-wateringly expensive Performance Pack that adds manually adjustable dampers (you’ll need to jack-up the car at the rear to tweak the suspension) that result in a bone-jarring ride. All versions feature spacious, slickly styled and lavishly appointed interior, plus a Google-powered infotainment system that’s largely easy-to-use. There’s a choice of 69kWh and 82kWh battery sizes, with the latter offering an impressive range of up to 406 miles. As an eye-catching Tesla Model 3 alternative the Polestar 2 should be at the top of any premium EV shortlist.
6. BYD Atto 3
- Prices from £37,695
Another BYD and another strange name, but don’t let you put that off the spacious, well-equipped and great value Atto 3. Aimed squarely at models such as the MG ZS and VW ID.4, the all-electric Chinese machine is a spacious, comfortable and well-equipped compact crossover. There’s only one motor option, but the 201bhp unit delivers smooth and brisk acceleration, while standard 60.5kWh battery serves-up a claimed range of 260 miles - although in testing we found 200 miles was a more realistic target. Low noise levels and a soft suspension set-up make the Atto 3 a relaxing choice, but rivals such as the Cupra Born are more entertaining to drive.
The BYD’s rather anonymous exterior styling might put off fashion-conscious buyers, but their mind is likely to be changed by the flamboyant cabin. With bold shapes, funky detailing and an almost premium finish, the roomy interior has real showroom appeal. This is enhanced by the firm’s trademark rotating infotainment screen (12.8-inch on Active and Comfort models and a whopping 15.6-inch on the flagship Design), which looks good and works well. Factor in a decent four-year warranty and prices starting at around £36,000, and the Atto 3 deserves your attention.
7. Polestar 4
- Prices from £60,580
If you’re the sort of person that doesn’t like to look back, then the Polestar 4 could be the car for you. When it first appeared in 2024, the Chinese-built coupe-SUV caused an immediate stir because of its bold lack of a back window - a rear facing camera does the job of a traditional rear-view mirror. However, look past this design quirk and you’ll discover a smart, comfortable and well-equipped rival to the Audi Q6 e-tron. Despite being built on the SEA platform also underpins the Lotus Emeya (another Geely product), the Polestar prioritises comfort over sharp handling - although the 4 steers accurately and has strong grip.
There’s a choice of 268bhp single motor and 536bhp dual motor layouts, the latter zapping from 0 to 62mph in an eye-widening 3.7 seconds. Both versions get a hefty 94kWh battery, which translates into a claimed range of up to 385 miles - a fairly realistic figure in our experience. Inside, the Polestar is spacious and has a typically classy, minimalist Scandinavian vibe. The vast 15.4-inch infotainment screen uses Google tech, so is quick and intuitive to use, although the lack of physical buttons makes accessing frequently used functions a fiddle.
8. BYD Seal
- Prices from £45,695
There’s no doubting the ambition of the BYD Seal, which is aimed squarely at the big-selling Tesla Model 3 and upmarket BMW i4. With sleek saloon styling and a classy interior, the four-door Chinese model certainly has the kerb appeal to match premium rivals. Moreover, in terms of tech the BYD has the edge on many contenders, its novel rotating 15.6-inch infotainment screen featuring crisp graphics and an intuitive operating system.
It’s roomy enough too, although the 400-litre boot trails the best for space (at least there’s a 53-litre ‘frunk’ for charging cables). Under the skin, there’s the option of 308bhp single motor and 523bhp dual motor layouts, with the former delivering 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds and the latter a sports car-slaying 3.8 seconds. Adaptive dampers are standard on the fastest model, but regardless of the suspension set-up the Seal fails to engage keen drivers like the BMW i4. It rides well enough and, some wind noise aside, with a range of up to 354 miles the BYD is a relaxing long distance companion.
9. GWM Ora 03
- Prices from £24,995
Initially known as the Funky Cat, the GWM Ora 03 was one of the first mainstream Chinese EV models to land in the UK. Featuring quirky retro-inspired looks, plenty of standard kit and an attractive starting price of around £25,000, it’s aimed at family hatchbacks such as the MG4 and BYD Dolphin. Entry-level Pure versions get a relatively modest 48kWh battery for a hardly stellar 193 miles of range, while the PRO and GT feature a larger 63kWh pack for a more usable 261 miles. Regardless of trim level you get the same 169bhp motor, which means brisk rather than quick acceleration.
Despite its racy badge the Ora 03 GT is mechanically identical to its siblings, which means it suffers from the same slightly soggy and uninvolving handling - although the trade-off is a supple ride over poor surfaces. As a family car, the GWM falls a little short, as its interior and boot are smaller than those of many rivals. What’s more, the fit and finish of the interior is below class standards, while the otherwise slick-looking infotainment isn’t as user-friendly as it should be. On the plus side, the 03 was awarded a very strong five stars by safety testing experts EuroNCAP.
Best Chinese cars: prices and ratings table
|Best Chinese cars ranking
|Model
|Prices from
|Efficiency and running costs (out of 5)
|Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5)
|1
|MG3
|£16,495
|4.5
|5.0
|2
|MG ZS
|£18,335
|4.4
|4.0
|3
|MG4
|£26,995
|4.2
|4.5
|4
|BYD Dolphin
|£26,195
|4.0
|4.0
|5
|Polestar 2
|£44,950
|4.0
|3.5
|6
|BYD Atto 3
|£37,695
|3.7
|4.0
|7
|Polestar 4
|£60,580
|4.5
|4.0
|8
|BYD Seal
|£45,695
|3.5
|3.5
|9
|Ora 03
|£24,995
|3.0
|3.0
How to choose the best Chinese car
From showroom novelty to mainstream success, Chinese cars have come a long way in the last 10 years. Buyers that took a look at the first MG models to hit the UK back in 2011 will be utterly amazed at the gargantuan improvements in quality, tech and driving dynamics. Yet while the latest models are far superior to drive and live with, many have retained the attractive pricing that made those early cars so attractive to value-minded customers.
Moreover, there’s greater choice than ever, with the number of new brands hitting the streets getting bigger by the day - Leapmotor, Omoda, Skywell and Haval are some of the most recent arrivals. Bear in mind, however, that many of these are just brand names for larger Chinese conglomerates. For instance, GWM, ORA and Haval are all part of the Great Wall Motor family, while Geely owns Polestar, Lotus, Smart and Lynk & Co to name a few.
In general, the Chinese firms do tend to specialise in EVs, which overall are mostly a match for European rivals when it comes to quality and range, and usually ahead of tech. However, there are a handful of internal combustion and hybrid models (for example, the BYD Seal U and Jaecoo 7), which feature engines that trail the class leaders for refinement, power and efficiency - demonstrating that the Chinese brands still have some things left to learn.
Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...