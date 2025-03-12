Best Ford cars: our favourite new Fords and all-time greats

While there’s no longer a Ford dealer on just about every corner like they used to be, the brand is still popular in the UK, with the Puma small SUV consistently topping the UK’s best-selling car charts just as the Focus, Fiesta, and Escort used to in the past.

The brand’s lineup has changed quite a bit in recent years, with a move away from conventional cars and towards SUVs; today there are four electric SUVs alone, then you have all the combustion models. The changes have made Fords less accessible than they used to be, but quality and equipment has gone up accordingly.

Which Ford should you buy though? Below, we’ve selected the ten best models from the maker’s lineup, and cast an eye over five all-time Ford greats, too.

What makes Ford’s cars special?

Think Ford and these days, you probably think of popular, accessible cars that probably drive better than they have any right to. That hasn’t always been the case though. While Fords have always sold well in the UK, it was only after harsh criticism of some of its 1980s and early 1990s models that the brand got its act together and began offering its customers more than just the bare minimum.