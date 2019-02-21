Fastest-accelerating cars in the world 2025

While the top speeds of the fastest cars in the world have become irrelevant on the road, one statistic remains the number by which all performance cars are judged: how quickly it accelerates. Whether you measure this as 0-60mph or 0-62mph, it’s a sure-fire way of sorting the truly rapid from the merely quick.

The ever-increasing use of electric power for this breed of supercars has seen times tumble, but there’s still room for good old-fashioned V8 dragsters or sophisticated multi-cylinder motors.

Our list rounds up the fastest-accelerating cars that money can buy – according to each manufacturer's claimed 0-62mph figure. Of course, the track surface, weather conditions and, indeed, the driver can swing these results significantly, and some car firms are more optimistic than others when measuring acceleration.

While we’d love to round up the world's quickest cars on an empty runway for the definitive answers, this list provides our best idea of the fastest-accelerating cars in the world right now.

What are the fastest-accelerating cars in the world?

These are the fastest cars over the benchmark 0-60mph/0-62mph sprint, according to the manufacturers' official claims...

Radical RXC GT - 2.7 seconds (0-60mph)

Radical’s cars are exactly that – radical. The RXC GT is probably the most extreme of all, channelling all sorts of prototype race car DNA having been built off the back of Radical’s SR9 Le Mans project. Generating 900kg of downforce, it’s hard to believe this car is road legal – but it is.

Porsche 911 Turbo S (with Sport Chrono package) - 2.7 seconds (0-62mph)

The Porsche 911 Turbo turned 50 not long ago, yet this car is not heading into middle-age with slippers and cocoa. Far from it when the latest Turbo S fitted with Sport Chrono pack sets a tyre-blistering 0-62mph time of 2.7 seconds. That makes even the stupendous 911 GT3 RS seem a bit slow off the mark with its 3.2-second time.

Nio EP9 - 2.7 seconds (0-62mph)

Chinese car brands have quickly become the go-to names for affordable EVs. The Nio EP9 is an extreme exception to this rule, though, because this 1,341bhp hypercar will set you back £1 million. If you’re particularly brave, you could even use the EP9 daily, as Nio claims a battery range of up to 265 miles. It even qualifies for the maker’s battery-swapping service.

Hennessey Venom F5 - 2.6 seconds (0-60mph)

Hennessey is a respected name in the US for its supercars. It earned its stripes creating monstrous, modified versions of already ballistic performance cars, and the F5 represents all of the firm’s knowhow distilled into a V8-powered, 1,792bhp package. Weighing less than a BMW 3 Series, the F5 has been engineered to perform on track as well as the road, and its claimed 311mph top speed could cement it in the history books as the world’s fastest road car.

Aston Martin Valhalla - 2.5 seconds (0-62mph)

Aston Martin has confirmed the Valhalla will be with customers from mid-2025. That’s when the first lucky owners will get their hands on this 1064bhp slice of Norse-named heaven. A revised version of the Mercedes V8 used in Aston’s other cars powers the Valhalla, which comes with a top speed of 217mph and 600kg of downforce at 150mph. If you’re one of the lucky 999 to receive this Aston Martin, be prepared to hand over £850,000 for the privilege.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale - 2.5 seconds (0-62mph)

The first ever Plug-in Hybrid Ferrari is a brilliant match of combustion and electricity that’s becoming commonplace in the modern hypercar world. The SF90 is a strong counter-argument to the phrase ‘there’s no replacement for displacement’, as it will accelerate from 0-60mph 0.4 seconds faster than the 812 Superfast, even though it has four fewer cylinders.

Koenigsegg Jesko - 2.5 seconds (0-60mph)

The Koenigsegg Jesko’s remarkable 0-60mph time is more a byproduct of its pursuit of the highest possible top speed. Powered by a raucous 1,600bhp twin-turbocharged V8, the aerodynamic rear-wheel-drive Jesko broke the world record for accelerating from 0-400kmh (0-249mph) in June 2024 with a time of 27.83 seconds. Koenigsegg is aiming to take the Jesko to 350mph flat out.

Lamborghini Revuelto - 2.5 seconds (0-62mph)

The Revuelto is the first Lamborghini to come with a plug. Before the purists start panicking, though, the three electric motors are still accompanied by a 6.5-litre V12. As you would expect, this combination is nothing short of explosive with a combined power output of 1,001bhp. In other words, this is the most powerful Lamborghini yet.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport - 2.4 seconds (0-62mph)

To fend off the onslaught of all-electric hypercar rivals, Bugatti is squeezing everything from its 8.0-litre W12 engine, and the Chiron Super Sport is the one of the fastest cars it’s built. The Super Sport is a development of the record-breaking, 304mph 300+ model, and packs an astonishing 1,578bhp and 1,600Nm of torque. It may lack the wild, bespoke exterior of the limited-run Divo, but you won’t worry about that when you plant the throttle pedal.

Ultima RS LT5 - 2.3 seconds (0-60mph)

Never underestimate what Ultima is capable of. The small British firm’s cars are powered by Chevrolet’s LS V8, with the LT5’s engine being tuned to deliver a whopping 1,200bhp, in a car that weighs just 930kg. Also, the Evolution Coupe is what the brand calls its ‘most sophisticated model ever’. Suspension and chassis revisions, a composite body, and 1,020bhp make for another road-legal car from Ultima that can dominate the track, too.

Tesla Model S Plaid - 1.98 seconds (0-60mph)

Elon Musk claimed the Tesla Model S Plaid – the fastest evolution of the all-electric saloon – was the first production vehicle to dip below the two-second 0-60mph barrier, with a 1.98-second time. There’s a caveat, though, because the astonishing figures generated by its 1,006bhp not only require the Plaid to condition its battery and motor temperatures for a good few minutes prior to a launch, but the quickest figures were also recorded at a drag strip with a prepared surface and a one-foot rollout. Still, even without taking these measures, the Plaid is rumoured to hit 60mph in just under 2.3 seconds.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach Package – 2.2 seconds (0-62mph)

It’s an incredible world we live in where you can walk into a dealer and order a four-door, four-seat luxury car that will deliver 0-62mph in 2.2 seconds. It will be a Porsche dealership you’ll be walking into, of course, and the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package comes with a £186,000 price tag. However, it’s also a zero-emission EV with 1019bhp, 190mph top speed, and 345-mile range.

Ferrari F80 – 2.15 seconds (0-62mph)

The F80 joins an illustrious list of Ferrari hypercars that includes the LaFerrari and Enzo. As a technical showpiece, the F80 comes with a 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine. If that doesn’t sound like the stuff of hypercar dreams, it also has a Formula 1-inspired hybrid set-up to boost power to 1,183bhp. That’s enough for 0-62mph in 2.15 seconds and 217mph, and it’s been tuned to sound like a ‘baby’ V12. All yours for a cool £3.1 million if you can get hold of one of the 799 being built.

Bugatti Tourbillon – 2.0 seconds (0-62mph)

Ever wondered what would happen if Bugatti asked itself ‘how do we top the Chiron?’ Wonder no more, because the Tourbillon is the new Bugatti model with hybrid power. That was inevitable, but the company has also replaced its astounding W16 with an equally sensational naturally aspirated V16. Together, the powertrain provides 1,774bhp to propel the Tourbillon from 0-62mph in 2.0 seconds and on to a top speed predicted at 275mph. Not as fast as a Chiron Supersport 300+, then, but the Tourbillon can also drive for up to 27 miles on battery power alone.

Pininfarina Battista - 1.9 seconds (0-62mph)

While the Model S Plaid just manages a four-digit power figure, the Pininfarina Battista almost doubles it with an astonishing 1,873bhp powertrain – or 1.4 megawatts of power – and 2,300Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0-62mph takes just 1.9 seconds, and in 12 seconds – the time it takes a family SUV to get to 62mph – the Battista is travelling at three times that speed. Unlike the tri-motor Tesla, the Battista has four in total: two 335bhp front motors and two 603bhp rear motors for unparalleled acceleration.

Koenigsegg Gemera - 1.9 seconds (0-62mph)

A three-cylinder engine with 1,400bhp and 1,850Nm may sound impossible, but Koenigsegg has made this a reality with the Gemera. The 2.0-litre PHEV powertrain is referred to by the brand as the ‘Tiny Friendly Giant (TFG)’ and it certainly lives up to its name. If you’re a firm believer in displacement, though, a ‘hot’ V8 hybrid is also on the way with up to 2,300bhp and 2,750Nm of torque.

Pininfarina B95 – 1.9 seconds (0-62mph)

You fancy a Pininfarina hypercar but the Battista is a bit too ‘sensible’, so what do you choose? Well, the B95, naturally. This open ‘barchetta’ roadster is much like a Battista stripped of any non-essentials, including a windscreen. It makes for an exhilarating, raw hypercar that’s road legal and packs 1,876bhp from its quartet of electric motors. This is sufficient to fire the B95 from 0-62mph in 1.9 seconds and on to 222mph. You might have some flies in your teeth, but Pininfarina says the B95 can cover 296 miles on a full charge and the battery can be topped up from 20% to 80% in just 25 minutes.

Lucid Air Sapphire - 1.89 seconds (0-60mph)

Lucid may not be a big name in the performance EV market but it’s shown a clean pair of heels to established marques. The Air Sapphire saloon uses a triple electric motor set-up to haul itself to 60mph in just 1.89 seconds, putting it just shy of the Rimac Nevera. For a car that can carry a family and their luggage in comfort, that’s deeply impressive.

Rimac Nevera - 1.85 seconds (0-60mph)

The 1,888bhp Rimac Nevera is the latest hypercar from the Croatian company and with a 0-60mph time of 1.85 seconds, it produces the numbers to show for it. Sharing its platform and powertrain tech with the Pininfarina Battista, the Nevera carries its eye-watering pace through to a top speed of 258mph, making it one of the fastest EVs in history. With only its second bespoke model, the Croatian brand has laid down quite a marker.

Aspark Owl - 1.72 seconds (0-60mph)

Much like its avian namesake, the Aspark Owl will certainly fly whenever you put your foot down. With 1,984bhp being produced by its four electric motors, the Owl will blast onto a claimed 258mph top speed. This makes it one of the world’s fastest road-legal EVs, and quite possibly the fastest car you’ve never heard of.

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 - 1.66 seconds (0-60mph)

This list might be brimming with ultra high-tech EV hypercars, but Dodge is still doing some incredible things with its petrol-powered Challenger. Time is almost up for the mighty Hemi V8, though, so this 1,025bhp special edition is a fond and extremely fast farewell. A number of tweaks, including a whopping 3.0-litre supercharger, help the Challenger to achieve its full potential on the drag strip, but it’ll need to be running on an 85 per cent ethanol fuel mix for the very best results: 0-60mph in 1.66 seconds and an 8.91-second quarter mile time on the drag strip.

Fastest accelerating cars: full list

Future cars to look out for

Each passing year sees a new batch of sports, super and hypercars attempt to be faster and more powerful than their rivals. This constantly raises the bar to the point that it can be tricky to keep pace. Below are the cars which could enter our list in the future...

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

After a long hiatus, Alfa Romeo is returning to the supercar fray with its new 33 Stradale. It’s a pretty safe bet that this modern interpretation of Alfa’s classic racer will share the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine as the Maserati MC20, and the brand is claiming a top speed of 207mph.

Lotus Evija

It certainly looks exciting enough, and a colossal 1,973bhp should easily give the Evija the performance to match. Current figures from Lotus are stating that the car will achieve 0-62mph in under 3.0 seconds, but it wouldn’t come as a surprise if it turns out to be even faster.

McMurtry Spéirling (road-legal version)

The track-only version of the McMurtry Spéirling has already set a hill-climb record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, so it’s only natural that the road-going version should follow in its brisk footsteps. McMurtry is claiming a sub-two second 0-62mph time for this lightweight single-seater, and we’re inclined to believe it

Tesla Roadster

Tesla’s upcoming Roadster looks to make some enormous improvements over the original from 2008. Improved production methods and technology mean that the brand is claiming a 1.9-second 0-60mph time, a 250mph top speed and over 600 miles of range. Will it deliver on these claims? We should hopefully find out soon.

Got a suggestion for a model we might have missed? Make your case in the comments section below...