Monterey Car Week 2024 preview: luxury, performance and exclusivity at Californian car show
Iconic brands are lining up to showcase their new metal in Monterey
With a host of jaw-dropping cars on display to match the incredible Californian backdrop, Monterey Car Week has developed quite a name for itself over the years and the 2024 version promises to be one of the best yet. After growing out of the first and last Pebble Beach Road Race in 1950, Monterey Car Week has evolved into a cluster of events showcasing the world’s most incredible cars, past and present.
While the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance might be the jewel in the crown of Monterey Car Week, with its selection of rare, historic and expensive classic cars, the event also incudes The Quail and the Monterey Motorsports Reunion at the Laguna Seca race circuit as celebrations of classic competition cars. Not to mention a number of high profile car auctions.
There are usually plenty of brand-new car reveals to look forward to as well. Just last year we saw Rimac pull the covers off its Nevera Time Attack and the launch of a special edition Bugatti Chiron. This year we’ll see new releases from esteemed brands such as Pininfarina, Pagani and the long-awaited replacement to the Lamborghini Huracan.
Monterey Car Week 2024: car brands A to Z
Below we round up the manufacturers revealing new cars at Monterey Car Week with details of what they’ll be showing…
BMW
Compared to others on this list, BMW might seem a little mainstream but there’s nothing ordinary about what the German firm is bringing to the party. BMW plans to debut the new M5 Touring.
We’ve not seen an estate version of the M5 since the legendary V10-powered E61-generation of the late-2000s. This new one promises 716bhp from a plug-in hybrid system, although the extra size of the Touring will probably mean an increase in the M5 saloon’s lardy 2,444kg kerbweight.
BMW will also auction a one-off M5 called the “2025 BMW M5 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance #1/1”. With proceeds going to charity, the car will hopefully sell for quite a bit more than the £110,500 the regular M5 costs. It features a special discontinued Individual Frozen Orange metallic paint finish.
Cadillac
Cadillac is attempting to revive its luxury image with concept cars like the new Solei. A massive four-seat convertible - something Cadillac built its reputation on back in the 1950s - the Solei hasn’t been confirmed for Monterey just yet, but surely would fit in well alongside the other unobtainium at the event.
Technical details haven’t been revealed but we expect the Solei will use the same setup as the new all-electric Cadillac Celestiq with two electric motors and a 111kWh battery between them.
Hispano Suiza
After making its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, Hispano Suiza will bring its Carmen Sagrera to Monterey as part of the brand’s 120th birthday.
With a new 103kWh battery (instead of the standard Carmen’s 80kWh unit) the Sagrera comes with more range - now 298 miles, but also 1,114bhp from its electric motors for a 0 to 62mph time of 2.6 seconds.
Karma
Alongside an interior reveal for the upcoming Karma Kaveya, Karma (not to be confused with Fisker, which filed for bankruptcy this year) will unveil a new concept which it refers to as “GT-UV” Design Study. We know it’ll be a four-seater and as with the rest of Karma’s range, tailored to each owner. The American luxury car brand also says the concept will establish “a new segment of multi-terrain capable vehicles”.
Lamborghini
Arguably the most significant car to be revealed at the Monterey Car Week and certainly one of the most exotic, Lamborghini is finally pulling the covers off its Huracan replacement - which has been dubbed ‘Temerario’.
We’ve spotted the Temerario testing multiple times already and have a pretty good idea what to expect in terms of looks when it’s shown to the world at the Pebble Beach Concours event. We also know it’ll be powered by a brand new twin-turbocharged V8 with plug-in hybrid technology.
Maserati
A sneak preview of Maserati's next ‘super sports car’ was revealed in the run-up to Monterey and while details are thin on the ground, we expect it to be a more hardcore version of the MC20 supercar.
With a few mentions of its MC20-based GT2 race car, the new reveal should feature plenty of track-focused bodywork, plus the potential for a 740bhp V6 taken from the track-only MCXtrema. The new car will be road-legal, however.
Pagani
If the ‘regular’ Pagani Utopia wasn’t special enough for you then how about this, the Utopia Roadster. As the name suggests it’s a drop-top version of Pagani’s latest hypercar, meaning there’s nothing to insulate you from the Mercedes-AMG twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12. It’s also a manual with a seven-speed transmission built especially by XTrac. Even at £3million, we expect the Utopia will fly off the shelves - especially with the typical clientele at Pebble Beach.
Pininfarina
Legendary Italian design house Pininfarina is now a car maker in its own right with the all-electric Battista. The Rimac Nevera-based hypercar will spawn a one-off car that’ll be revealed at Monterey this year and while details are scarce, it should wow crowds just as the B95 Speedster did last year.
Zenvo
In what is being described as Zenvo’s ‘second chapter’ (following on from the wild TSR-S), the Aurora hypercar is coming to Monterey Car Week. Two editions called the Aurora Agil and Tur editions will be on show from the Danish firm. The Agil is powered by a 6.6-litre quad-turbo (yes, four turbochargers) for 1,450bhp - all going to the rear wheels. The Tur has an additional hybrid system with three electric motors generating a total of 1,850bhp to all four wheels.
Which car are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments section below...