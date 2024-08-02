Monterey Car Week 2024 preview: luxury, performance and exclusivity at Californian car show

With a host of jaw-dropping cars on display to match the incredible Californian backdrop, Monterey Car Week has developed quite a name for itself over the years and the 2024 version promises to be one of the best yet. After growing out of the first and last Pebble Beach Road Race in 1950, Monterey Car Week has evolved into a cluster of events showcasing the world’s most incredible cars, past and present.

While the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance might be the jewel in the crown of Monterey Car Week, with its selection of rare, historic and expensive classic cars, the event also incudes The Quail and the Monterey Motorsports Reunion at the Laguna Seca race circuit as celebrations of classic competition cars. Not to mention a number of high profile car auctions.

There are usually plenty of brand-new car reveals to look forward to as well. Just last year we saw Rimac pull the covers off its Nevera Time Attack and the launch of a special edition Bugatti Chiron. This year we’ll see new releases from esteemed brands such as Pininfarina, Pagani and the long-awaited replacement to the Lamborghini Huracan.

Monterey Car Week 2024: car brands A to Z

Below we round up the manufacturers revealing new cars at Monterey Car Week with details of what they’ll be showing…

BMW

Compared to others on this list, BMW might seem a little mainstream but there’s nothing ordinary about what the German firm is bringing to the party. BMW plans to debut the new M5 Touring.