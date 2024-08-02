Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Monterey Car Week 2024 preview: luxury, performance and exclusivity at Californian car show

Iconic brands are lining up to showcase their new metal in Monterey

by: Alastair Crooks
2 Aug 2024
Pebble Beach Tour d&#039;Elegance10

With a host of jaw-dropping cars on display to match the incredible Californian backdrop, Monterey Car Week has developed quite a name for itself over the years and the 2024 version promises to be one of the best yet. After growing out of the first and last Pebble Beach Road Race in 1950, Monterey Car Week has evolved into a cluster of events showcasing the world’s most incredible cars, past and present. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

While the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance might be the jewel in the crown of Monterey Car Week, with its selection of rare, historic and expensive classic cars, the event also incudes The Quail and the Monterey Motorsports Reunion at the Laguna Seca race circuit as celebrations of classic competition cars. Not to mention a number of high profile car auctions.

There are usually plenty of brand-new car reveals to look forward to as well. Just last year we saw Rimac pull the covers off its Nevera Time Attack and the launch of a special edition Bugatti Chiron. This year we’ll see new releases from esteemed brands such as Pininfarina, Pagani and the long-awaited replacement to the Lamborghini Huracan

Monterey Car Week 2024: car brands A to Z

Below we round up the manufacturers revealing new cars at Monterey Car Week with details of what they’ll be showing…

BMW

BMW M5 Touring teased - side profile under a sheet10

Compared to others on this list, BMW might seem a little mainstream but there’s nothing ordinary about what the German firm is bringing to the party. BMW plans to debut the new M5 Touring.  

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve not seen an estate version of the M5 since the legendary V10-powered E61-generation of the late-2000s. This new one promises 716bhp from a plug-in hybrid system, although the extra size of the Touring will probably mean an increase in the M5 saloon’s lardy 2,444kg kerbweight. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

BMW will also auction a one-off M5 called the “2025 BMW M5 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance #1/1”. With proceeds going to charity, the car will hopefully sell for quite a bit more than the £110,500 the regular M5 costs. It features a special discontinued Individual Frozen Orange metallic paint finish. 

Cadillac

Cadillac Sollei concept - front static 10

Cadillac is attempting to revive its luxury image with concept cars like the new Solei. A massive four-seat convertible - something Cadillac built its reputation on back in the 1950s - the Solei hasn’t been confirmed for Monterey just yet, but surely would fit in well alongside the other unobtainium at the event. 

Technical details haven’t been revealed but we expect the Solei will use the same setup as the new all-electric Cadillac Celestiq with two electric motors and a 111kWh battery between them. 

Hispano Suiza

Hispano Suiza10

After making its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, Hispano Suiza will bring its Carmen Sagrera to Monterey as part of the brand’s 120th birthday. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

With a new 103kWh battery (instead of the standard Carmen’s 80kWh unit) the Sagrera comes with more range - now 298 miles, but also 1,114bhp from its electric motors for a 0 to 62mph time of 2.6 seconds. 

Karma

Karma Gyesera10

Alongside an interior reveal for the upcoming Karma Kaveya, Karma (not to be confused with Fisker, which filed for bankruptcy this year) will unveil a new concept which it refers to as “GT-UV” Design Study. We know it’ll be a four-seater and as with the rest of Karma’s range, tailored to each owner. The American luxury car brand also says the concept will establish “a new segment of multi-terrain capable vehicles”. 

Lamborghini

Lamborghini Temerario - front 10

Arguably the most significant car to be revealed at the Monterey Car Week and certainly one of the most exotic, Lamborghini is finally pulling the covers off its Huracan replacement - which has been dubbed ‘Temerario’. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve spotted the Temerario testing multiple times already and have a pretty good idea what to expect in terms of looks when it’s shown to the world at the Pebble Beach Concours event. We also know it’ll be powered by a brand new twin-turbocharged V8 with plug-in hybrid technology. 

Maserati

Maserati&#039;s new Super Sports Car based on the MC2010

A sneak preview of Maserati's next ‘super sports car’ was revealed in the run-up to Monterey and while details are thin on the ground, we expect it to be a more hardcore version of the MC20 supercar.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

With a few mentions of its MC20-based GT2 race car, the new reveal should feature plenty of track-focused bodywork, plus the potential for a 740bhp V6 taken from the track-only MCXtrema. The new car will be road-legal, however. 

Pagani 

Pagani Utopia Roadster10

If the ‘regular’ Pagani Utopia wasn’t special enough for you then how about this, the Utopia Roadster. As the name suggests it’s a drop-top version of Pagani’s latest hypercar, meaning there’s nothing to insulate you from the Mercedes-AMG twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12. It’s also a manual with a seven-speed transmission built especially by XTrac. Even at £3million, we expect the Utopia will fly off the shelves - especially with the typical clientele at Pebble Beach. 

Pininfarina

Pininfarina Battista – front cornering10

Legendary Italian design house Pininfarina is now a car maker in its own right with the all-electric Battista. The Rimac Nevera-based hypercar will spawn a one-off car that’ll be revealed at Monterey this year and while details are scarce, it should wow crowds just as the B95 Speedster did last year. 

Zenvo

Zenvo Aurora10

In what is being described as Zenvo’s ‘second chapter’ (following on from the wild TSR-S), the Aurora hypercar is coming to Monterey Car Week. Two editions called the Aurora Agil and Tur editions will be on show from the Danish firm. The Agil is powered by a 6.6-litre quad-turbo (yes, four turbochargers) for 1,450bhp - all going to the rear wheels. The Tur has an additional hybrid system with three electric motors generating a total of 1,850bhp to all four wheels. 

Which car are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Maserati MC20 supercar set for new ‘evolution’ at Monterey Car Week
Maserati&#039;s new Super Sports Car based on the MC20
News

Maserati MC20 supercar set for new ‘evolution’ at Monterey Car Week

The new MC20 derivative will feature aerodynamic tweaks and race car details when the covers come off in the US
1 Aug 2024
Is Rimac planning a storm at Monterey Car Week? 
Rimac Nevera
News

Is Rimac planning a storm at Monterey Car Week? 

The all-electric hypercar maker could use Monterey to launch a new version of the Nevera 
31 Jul 2024
New 716bhp BMW M5 Touring estate to be unveiled on 15 August
BMW M5 Touring teased - side profile under a sheet
News

New 716bhp BMW M5 Touring estate to be unveiled on 15 August

For only the third time in its history, the M5 super-saloon will be joined by a load-lugging estate version
31 Jul 2024
Pagani Utopia Roadster ready for Monterey Car Week debut
Pagani Utopia Roadster - front 3/4
News

Pagani Utopia Roadster ready for Monterey Car Week debut

Pagani’s follow-up to its Utopia flagship has lost its roof but none of the glamour
30 Jul 2024

Most Popular

Car hacking software use by UK Police shrouded in “unacceptable secrecy”
Police car and van
News

Car hacking software use by UK Police shrouded in “unacceptable secrecy”

The majority of UK police forces refuse to admit whether they use hi-tech car forensics software
29 Jul 2024
Recaro folds and wheels come off BBS as financial trouble strikes car part brands
News

Recaro folds and wheels come off BBS as financial trouble strikes car part brands

Famous car-seat maker Recaro has applied for bankruptcy while wheel firm BBS has become insolvent
30 Jul 2024
New Volkswagen Transporter unveiled with a friendly face and more load space
New Volkswagen Transporter - dynamic front 3/4
News

New Volkswagen Transporter unveiled with a friendly face and more load space

The new T7 Transporter will be available with a wide selection of diesel, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains
1 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content