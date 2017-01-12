New BMW 5 Series 2024 review: exec express impresses in G60 form

With such strong body control, it’s no surprise to learn that the 5 Series doesn’t have the wafty ride of rivals like the Mercedes. But some low speed patter aside, it’s still a very soothing place to be.

And that feeling of calm is in no small part aided by the glorious cabin. The finish is flawless, the seats are wonderfully supportive, and the tech is very slick to use. Even the on-screen air conditioning controls aren’t much of a hardship to operate, and BMW’s continued faith in its physical iDrive controls working alongside the main touchscreen and voice commands makes this one of the most intuitive systems of its type.

One of the benefits of the G60’s need to accommodate a fully electric powertrain in the BMW i5 model is that it’s little bother for it to house the smaller lithium-ion unit required for a PHEV. Its location under the floor not only helps keep the centre of gravity low (no doubt helping achieve those great driving dynamics) but also results in little to no compromise to overall practicality.

As a result, there’s the same generous 520 litres of boot space that you’ll find in a pure petrol 5 Series - though some of that space will inevitably be taken up by charging cables if you’re venturing out on a longer trip. The rear seat backs drop down to make things more versatile, though. Rear seat space is also fabulous plus the bench is soft and forgiving, which means it feels just as luxurious in the back as it does up front.

Finding flaws with the 530e, then, is quite tricky. Indeed one of the few things we can think of is the price. Starting from £59,455, the 530e is a significant jump in price beyond the entry-level 520, which is £8,440 cheaper. The 520 isn’t quite as fast (0-62mph takes 7.5 seconds) and lacks the ability to drive in pure EV mode, but it’s lighter and even sharper to drive.

If you do want a fully electric version, then the i5 starts from £67,695. That’s for the entry-level eDrive40: a car with a more muscular, quieter and even smoother power delivery than the 530e, plus a WLTP range of up to 356 miles - significantly further than almost any driver would cover in a day, never mind a single sitting.