New MG HS 2024 review: budget-conscious SUV is a competent all-rounder

Verdict

Like its predecessor, the new MG HS will trade primarily on value for money, but not exclusively. The aggressively priced mid-size SUV looks modern, the interior quality is impressive, cabin space is plentiful and there’s loads of tech onboard – some good, some not. That said, we’d strongly recommend waiting for the hybrid models to arrive, rather than settling for the basic pure-petrol version we drove.

MG has really been keeping us on our toes in 2024 with a new car blitz that’s included the simply excellent MG3 supermini, which we recently crowned as our Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year, and the long- and feverishly-awaited Cyberster sports car.

But while the all-new, second-generation MG HS might not capture the imagination the way a pure-electric roadster with scissor doors can, it’s more important for the brand. The out-going model was MG’s biggest-seller in the UK, and so far this year, has been among the top 10 best-selling cars in the country.

It appealed to budget-conscious motorists by dramatically undercutting the competition in the very popular mid-size SUV class, and so does the new HS. Prices start from £24,995, which is only £945 more than its predecessor. But more importantly, it’s about £5,000 cheaper than the most-basic Nissan Qashqai or Kia Sportage, and roughly £7k less than the opening price for a Ford Kuga or Hyundai Tucson. Cars much closer in price to the new HS are small SUVs like the Ford Puma, however, the larger, more family-oriented MG even manages to undercut that car’s £25,800 start price.