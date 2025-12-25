Big Christmas Car Quiz 2025

You’ve opened your presents, had your dinner, and maybe even enjoyed a little snooze, but now it's time to engage your brain and take our 2025 Big Christmas Car Quiz.

Have you been paying attention this year? We’ll soon find out, as below you’ll find 100 questions to really test your knowledge on everything automotive. We’ve got questions on famous film cars, motorsport, car names and record breakers. It’s then all rounded off with ten picture questions. Can you name the car? Scroll down below to take the quiz now.

That was the year that was

1. In January, BMW confirmed that it was killing off what piece of cabin tech?

a. AM radio

b. Rotary iDrive controller

c. Electric window switch

Advertisement - Article continues below

2. Tesla axed two models from its UK line-up in February. Which were they?

a. Model S and Model X

b. Cybertruck and Model 3

c. Roadster and Model Y

3. Which reborn Honda coupé made its debut in April?

a. Insight

b. S600

c. Prelude

4. In May, Citroen announced that which car was being removed from its line-up?

a. E-C3

b. C5 X

c. C4

5. Last June, Renault’s CEO announced that he was leaving. What is his name?

a. Luca de Meo

b. Francois Delecour

c. Jean Alesi

6. Which car was named Auto Express Car of the Year 2025 in July?

a. Hyundai Inster

b. Toyota Prius

c. Skoda Elroq