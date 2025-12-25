Big Christmas Car Quiz 2025
It's time for the annual Auto Express Big Christmas Car Quiz, how many will you get right?
You’ve opened your presents, had your dinner, and maybe even enjoyed a little snooze, but now it's time to engage your brain and take our 2025 Big Christmas Car Quiz.
Have you been paying attention this year? We’ll soon find out, as below you’ll find 100 questions to really test your knowledge on everything automotive. We’ve got questions on famous film cars, motorsport, car names and record breakers. It’s then all rounded off with ten picture questions. Can you name the car? Scroll down below to take the quiz now.
That was the year that was
1. In January, BMW confirmed that it was killing off what piece of cabin tech?
a. AM radio
b. Rotary iDrive controller
c. Electric window switch
2. Tesla axed two models from its UK line-up in February. Which were they?
a. Model S and Model X
b. Cybertruck and Model 3
c. Roadster and Model Y
3. Which reborn Honda coupé made its debut in April?
a. Insight
b. S600
c. Prelude
4. In May, Citroen announced that which car was being removed from its line-up?
a. E-C3
b. C5 X
c. C4
5. Last June, Renault’s CEO announced that he was leaving. What is his name?
a. Luca de Meo
b. Francois Delecour
c. Jean Alesi
6. Which car was named Auto Express Car of the Year 2025 in July?
a. Hyundai Inster
b. Toyota Prius
c. Skoda Elroq
7. Which car giant suffered a major cyber attack in August that took production offline for months?
a. Jaguar Land Rover
b. Volkswagen
c. Ford
8. Tribe Edition models were added to which brand’s range in September?
a. Volvo
b. Cupra
c. BMW
9. Which car maker unveiled a Manifesto concept car in October?
a. Lamborghini
b. Skoda
c. Alfa Romeo
10. November saw which Chinese brand launch in the UK with its all-electric EX5 SUV?
a. Changan
b. Zeekr
c. Geely
Cars and culture
11. Which car was used for the taxi sequence in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets?
a. Nissan Bluebird
b. Ford Anglia 105E
c. Reliant Robin
12. The Lotus Esprit submarine car from James Bond’s The Spy Who Loved Me was bought by which car brand boss in 2013?
a. Elon Musk
b. John DeLorean
c. Oliver Blume
13. In The Fast and the Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, which car does Jason Statham’s character drive?
a. Lamborghini Aventador
b. Maserati Ghibli Cup
c. McLaren 720S
14. What car did Daniel Craig’s Bond destroy in the opening sequence of Casino Royale?
a. Aston Martin DBS
b. Citroen 2CV
c. BMW 750iL
15. In Doctor Who, the third Doctor’s car ‘Bessie’ was later joined by another vehicle in the eighties, what was it called?
a. CAR1
b. DocDriver
c. The Whomobile
16. Which two cars feature on the original album cover of Kraftwerk’s Autobahn?
a. BMW 3 Series and Opel Kadett
b. Audi 100 Coupé and NSU Ro80
c. Mercedes 280 SE and Volkswagen Beetle
17. In the film Baby Driver, which red car does Ansel Elgort’s character use in the opening getaway?
a. Subaru Impreza WRX
b. Mitsubishi Galant VR4
c. Ford Mustang Mach-E
18. In the film Layer Cake, which car does the character XXXX drive?
a. MINI Cooper S
b. Range Rover
c. Ford Capri Ghia
19. In the TV show Slow Horses, which character drives a yellow Honda Civic?
a. Roddy Ho
b. Shirley Dander
c. Jackson Lamb
20. In the BBC’s Celebrity Traitors, which cars were used to carry Faithfuls and Traitors to and from the castle?
a. Volkswagen ID. Buzzes
b. Land Rover Defenders
c. Hyundai Ioniq 9s
Sporting chance
21. How many laps did the winning car complete in the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours?
a. 387
b. 295
c. 405
22. Which Estonian rally star announced that he was taking a break from the sport in 2026?
a. Markko Märtin
b. Ott Tänak
c. Urmo Aava
23. In Formula One, which driver lost his Red Bull seat after two rounds of the 2025 season?
a. Yuki Tsunoda
b. Sergio Perez
c. Liam Lawson
24. Who won the 2025 MotoGP world rider’s championship?
a. Marc Márquez
b. Alex Márquez
c. Jack Miller
25. Which car did Ford enter for the 2025 World Rally Championship?
a. Fiesta
b. Puma
c. Kuga
26. Doriane Pin, Ella Lloyd and Lia Block all competed in what championship in 2025?
a. F1 Academy
b. Formula E
c. Formula 4
27. Which new generation of Formula E car will race for the first time in 2026?
a. Gen4
b. GenX
c. Gen26
28. Which new team will join the Formula One grid in 2026?
a. Sauber
b. Haas
c. Cadillac
29. In 2025, Antonio Fuoco and Dino Beganovic drove practice sessions for which F1 team?
a. Ferrari
b. McLaren
c. Racing Bulls
30. Who won the 2025 British Touring Car Championship drivers’ title?
a. Tom Ingram
b. Richard Ingram
c. Anthony Ingram
Yeah, I get the concept
31. The Spiritual and Spiritual Too concepts were created by Rover and BMW for a new version of which car?
a. Range Rover
b. MG
c. Mini
32. Which car brand unveiled the Tudor concept in 2002, and what did it evolve into?
a. Audi – the TT
b. Skoda – the Superb
c. Porsche – the Boxster
33. The Medici, Chubasco and Boomerang are all concept cars created by which brand?
a. Holden
b. Lexus
c. Maserati
34. What was unusual about the drivetrain of the 1957 Ford Nucleon concept car?
a. It used a nuclear reactor
b. It had a seven-cylinder diesel
c. It was powered by manure
35. What was the name of the Fiat concept that became the reborn 500 in 2007?
a. Trepiùno
b. Thinquicent
c. TopoVecchia
36. What car did the 1994 Volkswagen Concept 1 evolve into?
a. Passat
b. Touareg
c. New Beetle
37. What inspired the name of the Marc Newson-designed Ford 021C of 1999?
a. 021C was the address of Ford’s design studio
b. 021C was the Pantone colour reference of the paint
c. 021C was the menu number for crispy duck at Newson’s favourite take-away
38. What was the name of the BMW concept car that evolved into the i8?
a. Vision EfficientDynamics
b. ElektroStrasse
c. Vision Futuro
39. The 2003 Audi Le Mans Concept re-appeared as which production model three years later?
a. A2
b. Q8
c. R8
40. The Type 00 concept was unveiled as a vision of an electric GT by which brand?
a. Fiat
b. Jaguar
c. Bentley
Where in the world?
41. What was unusual about the road systems in Italy prior to the mid-1920s?
a. The surface was made from old coffee grounds
b. Signs were made from pasta
c. Driving was on the left in cities and on the right in rural areas
42. Which country was the first to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 onward?
a. Switzerland
b. Hungary
c. Norway
43. Which country introduced the first nationwide mandatory seatbelt law in 1973?
a. Australia
b. Sweden
c. France
44. In which Latin American country was the Volkswagen Gol, one of the area’s best-selling cars, primarily manufactured?
a. Mexico
b. Brazil
c. Chile
45. In addition to Skoda, which other major automotive brand builds cars in the Czech Republic?
a. Dacia
b. BYD
c. Toyota
46. Where is the Porsche Cayenne put together?
a. Slovakia and Malaysia
b. Stuttgart and Helsinki
c. Alabama and Graz
47. In which European country is washing your car on a Sunday largely forbidden?
a. Ireland
b. Switzerland
c. Italy
48. In July, Greece passed a law banning which common activity in taxis?
a. Gambling
b. Wrestling
c. Smoking
49. The famous Stelvio pass is located in which country?
a. Italy
b. Austria
c. Croatia
50. Where is the MINI Electric hatch currently built?
a. Oxford, UK
b. Munich, Germany
c. Jiangsu, China
The name’s not the same…
51. The third-generation Holden Barina was a rebadged version of which familiar supermini?
a. Vauxhall Corsa
b. Ford Fiesta
c. Volkswagen Polo
52. What was the Tesla Model 3 originally set to be called before Ford objected?
a. Galax-E
b. Model E
c. E-scort
53. The Australian-market Nissan Qashqai is known by what alternative name?
a. Nicnak
b. Qaiqash
c. Dualis
54. The Opel Karl was known by what name in the UK?
a. Vauxhall Victor
b. Vauxhall President
c. Vauxhall Viva
55. The 2013 Ford Kuga is known as what in US and Australian markets?
a. Ford Escape
b. Ford Miami
c. Ford Investigator
56. Why does Skoda badge its hot variants vRS in the UK and RS in other markets?
a. Sister brand Audi uses RS on its performance variants
b. Ford owns the UK rights to the RS badge
c. UK model badges were mistakenly made with an additional V
57. Why is the Renault Clio sold as the Lutecia in Japan?
a. Honda owns the rights to the name Clio
b. It translates literally as public lavatory in Japanese
c. Clio is the god of bad luck in ancient Japanese mythology
58. The Porsche 911 was originally called the 901. Why did it change?
a. 901901 was the phone number for a Munich brothel
b. Ferdinand Porsche thought the number 0 was unlucky
c. Peugeot had already registered the 901 badge
59. In 2024, Alfa Romeo was forced to change the name of its Junior model. What was it originally badged as?
a. Milano
b. Torino
c. Alfasud
60. The GWM Ora 03 was known as what before it was renamed in 2024?
a. Ballet Cat
b. e-Cat
c. Funky Cat
Odd one out
61. It’s all in the title
a. Jackie Stewart
b. Stirling Moss
c. Damon Hill
62. Driving ends here
a. BMW 7 Series
b. BMW 3 Series
c. BMW 1 Series
63. Don’t blow it
a. MG Metro 6R4
b. Ford RS 200
c. Lancia Delta S4
64. First-class service
a. Charnock Richard
b. Lancaster
c. Chieveley
65. Nineties platform choice
a. Audi TT
b. SEAT Leon
c. Volkswagen Passat
66. It’s easy, to be Frank
a. Fiat 500
b. McLaren MP4-12C
c. Fiat Coupé
67. Big Prize if you get this right
a. Silverstone
b. Aintree
c. Donington Park
68. Ford’s born-again battery brigade
a. Explorer
b. Cortina
c. Capri
69. VWs driven by a dozen
a. Arteon
b. Touareg
c. Phaeton
70. Keepin’ it Geel-y
a. Volvo
b. Changan
c. Polestar
The record-breakers
71. In 2022, a 1955 Mercedes 300 SLR ‘Uhlenhaut Coupé’ sold for how much at auction?
a. €1.2billion
b. €65million
c. €135million
72. Over 12 generations, how many Toyota Corollas have been produced?
a. 10-20 million
b. 20-40 million
c. More than 50 million
73. Who holds the record for the most Grand Prix wins in Formula One history?
a. Michael Schumacher
b. Juan Manuel Fangio
c. Lewis Hamilton
74. Who holds the record for the fastest lap of Isle of Man TT course in a car?
a. Mark Higgins – Subaru Impreza
b. Tony Pond – Rover 800
c. Ken Block – Ford Focus RS
75. In October, Jason Ye set a new world record for the fastest drift in an EV. What speed did he achieve?
a. 57.6mph
b. 132.68mph
c. 112.4mph
76. A 1988 VW Scirocco holds a world record for driving 209.4 miles powered by what?
a. Cow dung
b. Beer
c. Coffee
77. In 2017, a standard Porsche Cayenne entered the record books for towing what?
a. An Airbus A380
b. QE2
c. Concorde
78. In July 2025, a Polestar 3 set a new world record by going how far on a standard charge?
a. 402.4 miles
b. 465.1 miles
c. 581.26 miles
79. In which year did car sales in China overtake America?
a. 2022
b. 1982
c. 2009
80. The record for the fastest speed by a vehicle indoors was set in 2021 by what car?
a. Bugatti Veyron
b. Caterham Seven
c. Porsche Taycan
Who did it first?
81. In 1904 Louis Rigolly passed 100mph in which make of car?
a. Gobron-Brillié
b. Panhard
c. Bugatti
82. Which 1915 car had four-wheel hydraulic brakes?
a. Fiat 70
b. L&K Voiturette
c. Duesenberg Model A
83. Who invented powered windscreen wipers in 1917?
a. Ferdinand Porsche
b. Charlotte Bridgwood
c. Henry Ford
84. In which year did Henry Segrave break 200mph in his Sunbeam 1000 HP?
a. 1902
b. 1945
c. 1927
85. Which brand introduced the first radial tyre in 1946?
a. Michelin
b. Pirelli
c. Dunlop
86. The two first turbo cars arrived in 1962. What were they?
a. Ford Galaxie/Pontiac Firebird
b. Chevrolet Corvette/AMC Pacer
c. Chevrolet Corvair Monza Spyder/Oldsmobile Jetfire
87. Which car was the first production model to break the 300mph barrier in 2019?
a. Rimac Nevera
b. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+
c. Ferrari LaFerrari
88. What was the first all-wheel-drive production car, launched in 1966?
a. Audi 100
b. Porsche 911
c. Jensen FF
89. What was the world’s first production car with a carbon-fibre monocoque?
a. McLaren F1
b. Lotus Elise
c. BMW i3
90. The Mercedes 300SL was the first production car to feature electronic fuel injection. In which year did it arrive?
a. 1914
b. 1957
c. 1972
Spot the detail
Which cars do our close-up images show?
91.
92.
93.
94.
95.
96.
97.
98.
99.
100.
