Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Big Christmas Car Quiz 2025

It's time for the annual Auto Express Big Christmas Car Quiz, how many will you get right?

By:Auto Express
25 Dec 2025
Big Christmas Car Quiz header

You’ve opened your presents, had your dinner, and maybe even enjoyed a little snooze, but now it's time to engage your brain and take our 2025 Big Christmas Car Quiz. 

Have you been paying attention this year? We’ll soon find out, as below you’ll find 100 questions to really test your knowledge on everything automotive. We’ve got questions on famous film cars, motorsport, car names and record breakers. It’s then all rounded off with ten picture questions. Can you name the car? Scroll down below to take the quiz now.

That was the year that was

1. In January, BMW confirmed that it was killing off what piece of cabin tech?
a. AM radio
b. Rotary iDrive controller
c. Electric window switch

Advertisement - Article continues below

2. Tesla axed two models from its UK line-up in February. Which were they?
a. Model S and Model X
b. Cybertruck and Model 3
c. Roadster and Model Y

3. Which reborn Honda coupé made its debut in April?
a. Insight
b. S600
c. Prelude

4. In May, Citroen announced that which car was being removed from its line-up?
a. E-C3
b. C5 X
c. C4

5. Last June, Renault’s CEO announced that he was leaving. What is his name? 
a. Luca de Meo
b. Francois Delecour
c. Jean Alesi

6. Which car was named Auto Express Car of the Year 2025 in July?
a. Hyundai Inster
b. Toyota Prius
c. Skoda Elroq

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

7. Which car giant suffered a major cyber attack in August that took production offline for months?
a. Jaguar Land Rover
b. Volkswagen
c. Ford

8. Tribe Edition models were added to which brand’s range in September?
a. Volvo
b. Cupra
c. BMW

9. Which car maker unveiled a Manifesto concept car in October?
a. Lamborghini
b. Skoda
c. Alfa Romeo

10. November saw which Chinese brand launch in the UK with its all-electric EX5 SUV?
a. Changan
b. Zeekr
c. Geely

Cars and culture

11. Which car was used for the taxi sequence in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets?
a. Nissan Bluebird
b. Ford Anglia 105E
c. Reliant Robin

Advertisement - Article continues below

12. The Lotus Esprit submarine car from James Bond’s The Spy Who Loved Me was bought by which car brand boss in 2013?
a. Elon Musk
b. John DeLorean
c. Oliver Blume

13. In The Fast and the Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, which car does Jason Statham’s character drive?
a. Lamborghini Aventador
b. Maserati Ghibli Cup
c. McLaren 720S

14. What car did Daniel Craig’s Bond destroy in the opening sequence of Casino Royale?
a. Aston Martin DBS
b. Citroen 2CV
c. BMW 750iL

15. In Doctor Who, the third Doctor’s car ‘Bessie’ was later joined by another vehicle in the eighties, what was it called?
a. CAR1
b. DocDriver
c. The Whomobile

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

16. Which two cars feature on the original album cover of Kraftwerk’s Autobahn?
a. BMW 3 Series and Opel Kadett
b. Audi 100 Coupé and NSU Ro80
c. Mercedes 280 SE and Volkswagen Beetle

17. In the film Baby Driver, which red car does Ansel Elgort’s character use in the opening getaway?
a. Subaru Impreza WRX
b. Mitsubishi Galant VR4
c. Ford Mustang Mach-E 

18. In the film Layer Cake, which car does the character XXXX drive?
a. MINI Cooper S
b. Range Rover
c. Ford Capri Ghia

19. In the TV show Slow Horses, which character drives a yellow Honda Civic?
a. Roddy Ho
b. Shirley Dander
c. Jackson Lamb 

Advertisement - Article continues below

20. In the BBC’s Celebrity Traitors, which cars were used to carry Faithfuls and Traitors to and from the castle?
a. Volkswagen ID. Buzzes
b. Land Rover Defenders
c. Hyundai Ioniq 9s

Sporting chance

21. How many laps did the winning car complete in the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours?
a. 387
b. 295
c. 405

22. Which Estonian rally star announced that he was taking a break from the sport in 2026?
a. Markko Märtin
b. Ott Tänak
c. Urmo Aava

23. In Formula One, which driver lost his Red Bull seat after two rounds of the 2025 season?
a. Yuki Tsunoda
b. Sergio Perez
c. Liam Lawson

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

24. Who won the 2025 MotoGP world rider’s championship?
a. Marc Márquez
b. Alex Márquez
c. Jack Miller

25. Which car did Ford enter for the 2025 World Rally Championship? 
a. Fiesta
b. Puma
c. Kuga

26. Doriane Pin, Ella Lloyd and Lia Block all competed in what championship in 2025?
a. F1 Academy
b. Formula E
c. Formula 4

27. Which new generation of Formula E car will race for the first time in 2026?
a. Gen4
b. GenX
c. Gen26

28. Which new team will join the Formula One grid in 2026?
a. Sauber
b. Haas
c. Cadillac

29. In 2025, Antonio Fuoco and Dino Beganovic drove practice  sessions for which F1 team?
a. Ferrari
b. McLaren
c. Racing Bulls

Advertisement - Article continues below

30. Who won the 2025 British Touring Car Championship drivers’ title?
a. Tom Ingram
b. Richard Ingram
c. Anthony Ingram

Yeah, I get the concept

31. The Spiritual and Spiritual Too concepts were created by Rover and BMW for a new version of which car?
a. Range Rover
b. MG
c. Mini

32. Which car brand unveiled the Tudor concept in 2002, and what did it evolve into?
a. Audi – the TT
b. Skoda – the Superb
c. Porsche – the Boxster

33. The Medici, Chubasco and Boomerang are all concept cars created by which brand?
a. Holden
b. Lexus
c. Maserati

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

34. What was unusual about the drivetrain of the 1957 Ford Nucleon concept car?
a. It used a nuclear reactor
b. It had a seven-cylinder diesel
c. It was powered by manure

35. What was the name of the Fiat concept that became the reborn 500 in 2007?
a. Trepiùno 
b. Thinquicent
c. TopoVecchia

36. What car did the 1994 Volkswagen Concept 1 evolve into?
a. Passat
b. Touareg
c. New Beetle

37. What inspired the name of the Marc Newson-designed Ford 021C of 1999?
a. 021C was the address of Ford’s design studio
b. 021C was the Pantone colour reference of the paint
c. 021C was the menu number for crispy duck at Newson’s favourite take-away

Advertisement - Article continues below

38. What was the name of the BMW concept car that evolved into the i8? 
a. Vision EfficientDynamics
b. ElektroStrasse
c. Vision Futuro

39. The 2003 Audi Le Mans Concept re-appeared as which production model three years later?
a. A2
b. Q8
c. R8

40. The Type 00 concept was unveiled as a vision of an electric GT by which brand?
a. Fiat
b. Jaguar
c. Bentley

Where in the world?

41. What was unusual about the road systems in Italy prior to the mid-1920s?
a. The surface was made from old coffee grounds
b. Signs were made from pasta
c. Driving was on the left in cities and on the right in rural areas

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

42. Which country was the first to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 onward?
a. Switzerland
b. Hungary
c. Norway

43. Which country introduced the first nationwide mandatory seatbelt law in 1973?
a. Australia
b. Sweden
c. France

44. In which Latin American country was the Volkswagen Gol, one of the area’s best-selling cars, primarily manufactured?
a. Mexico
b. Brazil
c. Chile

45. In addition to Skoda, which other major automotive brand builds cars in the Czech Republic?
a. Dacia
b. BYD
c. Toyota

46. Where is the Porsche Cayenne put together?
a. Slovakia and Malaysia
b. Stuttgart and Helsinki
c. Alabama and Graz

Advertisement - Article continues below

47. In which European country is washing your car on a Sunday largely forbidden?
a. Ireland
b. Switzerland
c. Italy

48. In July, Greece passed a law banning which common activity in taxis?
a. Gambling
b. Wrestling
c. Smoking

49. The famous Stelvio pass is located in which country?
a. Italy
b. Austria
c. Croatia

50. Where is the MINI Electric hatch currently built?
a. Oxford, UK
b. Munich, Germany
c. Jiangsu, China

The name’s not the same…

51. The third-generation Holden Barina was a rebadged version of which familiar supermini?
a. Vauxhall Corsa
b. Ford Fiesta
c. Volkswagen Polo

52. What was the Tesla Model 3 originally set to be called before Ford objected?
a. Galax-E
b. Model E
c. E-scort

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

53. The Australian-market Nissan Qashqai is known by what alternative name?
a. Nicnak
b. Qaiqash
c. Dualis

54. The Opel Karl was known by what name in the UK?
a. Vauxhall Victor
b. Vauxhall President
c. Vauxhall Viva

55. The 2013 Ford Kuga is known as what in US and Australian markets?
a. Ford Escape
b. Ford Miami
c. Ford Investigator

56. Why does Skoda badge its hot variants vRS in the UK and RS in other markets?
a. Sister brand Audi uses RS on its performance variants
b. Ford owns the UK rights to the RS badge
c. UK model badges were mistakenly made with an additional V

Advertisement - Article continues below

57. Why is the Renault Clio sold as the Lutecia in Japan?
a. Honda owns the rights to the name Clio 
b. It translates literally as public lavatory in Japanese
c. Clio is the god of bad luck in ancient Japanese mythology

58. The Porsche 911 was originally called the 901. Why did it change?
a. 901901 was the phone number for a Munich brothel
b. Ferdinand Porsche thought the number 0 was unlucky
c. Peugeot had already registered the 901 badge

59. In 2024, Alfa Romeo was forced to change the name of its Junior model. What was it originally badged as?
a. Milano
b. Torino
c. Alfasud

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

60. The GWM Ora 03 was known as what before it was renamed in 2024? 
a. Ballet Cat
b. e-Cat
c. Funky Cat

Odd one out

61. It’s all in the title
a. Jackie Stewart
b. Stirling Moss 
c. Damon Hill

62. Driving ends here
a. BMW 7 Series
b. BMW 3 Series
c. BMW 1 Series

63. Don’t blow it
a. MG Metro 6R4
b. Ford RS 200
c. Lancia Delta S4

64. First-class service
a. Charnock Richard
b. Lancaster
c. Chieveley

65. Nineties platform choice
a. Audi TT
b. SEAT Leon
c. Volkswagen Passat

66. It’s easy, to be Frank
a. Fiat 500
b. McLaren MP4-12C
c. Fiat Coupé

Advertisement - Article continues below

67. Big Prize if you get this right
a. Silverstone 
b. Aintree
c. Donington Park

68. Ford’s born-again battery brigade
a. Explorer
b. Cortina
c. Capri

69. VWs driven by a dozen
a. Arteon
b. Touareg
c. Phaeton

70. Keepin’ it Geel-y
a. Volvo
b. Changan
c. Polestar

The record-breakers

71. In 2022, a 1955 Mercedes 300 SLR ‘Uhlenhaut Coupé’ sold for how much at auction?
a. €1.2billion
b. €65million
c. €135million 

72. Over 12 generations, how many Toyota Corollas have been produced?
a. 10-20 million
b. 20-40 million
c. More than 50 million

73. Who holds the record for the most Grand Prix wins in Formula One history?
a. Michael Schumacher
b. Juan Manuel Fangio
c. Lewis Hamilton

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

74. Who holds the record for the fastest lap of Isle of Man TT course in a car?
a. Mark Higgins – Subaru Impreza
b. Tony Pond – Rover 800 
c. Ken Block – Ford Focus RS

75. In October, Jason Ye set a new world record for the fastest drift in an EV. What speed did he achieve?
a. 57.6mph
b. 132.68mph
c. 112.4mph

76. A 1988 VW Scirocco holds a world record for driving 209.4 miles powered by what?
a. Cow dung
b. Beer
c. Coffee

77. In 2017, a standard Porsche Cayenne entered the record books for towing what?
a. An Airbus A380
b. QE2
c. Concorde

Advertisement - Article continues below

78. In July 2025, a Polestar 3 set a new world record by going how far on a standard charge?
a. 402.4 miles
b. 465.1 miles
c. 581.26 miles 

79. In which year did car sales in China overtake America?
a. 2022
b. 1982
c. 2009

80. The record for the fastest speed by a vehicle indoors was set in 2021 by what car?
a. Bugatti Veyron
b. Caterham Seven
c. Porsche Taycan

Who did it first?

81. In 1904 Louis Rigolly passed 100mph in which make of car?
a. Gobron-Brillié
b. Panhard
c. Bugatti

82. Which 1915 car had four-wheel hydraulic brakes?
a. Fiat 70
b. L&K Voiturette
c. Duesenberg Model A

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

83. Who invented powered windscreen wipers in 1917?
a. Ferdinand Porsche
b. Charlotte Bridgwood
c. Henry Ford

84. In which year did Henry Segrave break 200mph in his Sunbeam 1000 HP?
a. 1902
b. 1945
c. 1927

85. Which brand introduced the first radial tyre in 1946?
a. Michelin
b. Pirelli
c. Dunlop

86. The two first turbo cars arrived in 1962. What were they? 
a. Ford Galaxie/Pontiac Firebird
b. Chevrolet Corvette/AMC Pacer 
c. Chevrolet Corvair Monza Spyder/Oldsmobile Jetfire

87. Which car was the first production model to break the 300mph barrier in 2019?
a. Rimac Nevera
b. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+
c. Ferrari LaFerrari

88. What was the first all-wheel-drive production car, launched in 1966?
a. Audi 100
b. Porsche 911
c. Jensen FF

89. What was the world’s first production car with a carbon-fibre monocoque?
a. McLaren F1
b. Lotus Elise
c. BMW i3

90. The Mercedes 300SL was the first production car to feature electronic fuel injection. In which year did it arrive?  
a. 1914
b. 1957
c. 1972

Spot the detail

Which cars do our close-up images show?

91.

Quiz question 91

92.

Quiz question 92

93.

Quiz question 93

94.

Quiz question 94

95.

Quiz question 95

96.

Quiz question 96

97.

Quiz question 97

98.

Quiz question 98

99.

Quiz question 99

100.

Quiz question 100

Now click here for all the 2025 Big Christmas Car Quiz answers

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Continue Reading
  • Cars

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Nissan Sakura 2026 review: a kei car for Europe?
Nissan Sakura - front tracking

New Nissan Sakura 2026 review: a kei car for Europe?

All-electric versions of Japan’s kei car will help to form the basis of a new, low-cost, low-regulation EV from Europe’s manufacturers
Road tests
23 Dec 2025
New Ford Fiesta shaping up for its gigantic 2028 comeback
Ford Fiesta render Avarvarii

New Ford Fiesta shaping up for its gigantic 2028 comeback

Ford’s passenger-car business will get a new lease of life thanks to Renault’s Ampere platform, paving the way for two new small EVs
News
21 Dec 2025
Electric cars are great, but not for everyone
Opinion - electric cars are great for some

Electric cars are great, but not for everyone

Mike Rutherford explains why Britain should follow in the EU’s footsteps
Opinion
23 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content