Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New 2024 Renault Master set for hydrogen power

Renault will reveal a new Master van on 21 November

by: Alastair Crooks
20 Nov 2023
Silhouette of new Renault Master

The next-generation Master van is almost here with Renault’s large van set to be revealed at the Solutrans Motor Show in Lyon this week. 

We’ve seen a teaser image of Renault’s range-topping van model already. A shadowy picture gives a hint to the new headlight and rear light design and while Renault claims the new Master’s “Aerovan” shaped body, along with a new braking system, have helped boost efficiency, it simply looks like a van to us from the side.

The new Master will continue with a range of powertrains, from internal-combustion engines to the fully-electric Master E-Tech and even a H2-Tech hydrogen model that’ll come with all-new architecture. Whatever powertrain you choose, Renault says Master should have up to 21 per cent improved fuel efficiency.  

Renault stand at the 2023 Solutrans Motor Show

Exactly what this means for the new Master E-Tech’s driving range isn’t clear at this time. But considering the current Master E-Tech can only cover up to 126 miles on a single charge, while the Ford E-Transit will reach 196 miles, and the right Fiat e-Ducato can do up to 230 miles in one go, we expect that there’ll be a sizable increase in this department.

It’s possible that the new Master E-Tech will be available with a range of battery sizes, like the e-Ducato and the second-generation Mercedes eSprinter unveiled earlier this year. The eSprinter is offered with a choice of three battery sizes – 56kWh, 81kWh and 113kWh – the largest of which also gives the large electric van a 248-mile range. By comparison, the current Master E-Tech is offered with a solitary 52kWh battery unit that can be charged at speeds of up to 22kW, whereas the eSprinter and E-Transit will reach 115kW charging speed if hooked up to the right DC rapid charger. 

The only other details Renault has shared so far are that the new Master will carry on the tradition of being produced at the brand’s Batilly plant in France and that it will be the first of a new generation of Renault vans that are “more efficient, 100% connected and innovative,” according to the French firm. A new mid-size Renault Trafic is the most likely follow-up, as the current model was launched in 2014 and had a mid-life facelift in 2021. 

As for the interior, we expect the new Master to gain upgrades in technology, potentially with a larger touchscreen arriving from the facelifted Clio. There should also be a permanent rear-view camera, Renault’s latest safety systems and a ‘Mobile Office’, which in the current model features a table positioned on the back of the passenger seat, a laptop stand on the dash and underseat storage.

Need a new van for your business? These are the best big panel vans on the market...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Most Popular

Deal of the Day: a super-low £44 a month for the Renault Arkana coupe SUV
Renault Arkana front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: a super-low £44 a month for the Renault Arkana coupe SUV

An ultra-low PCP rate on the Renault Arkana is our Deal of the Day for November 17. You do, however, need a very chunky deposit.
17 Nov 2023
New BYD Seal 2023 review: a high quality EV that's great to drive
BYD Seal - front
Road tests

New BYD Seal 2023 review: a high quality EV that's great to drive

The all-electric BYD Seal has arrived in the UK to rival the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6
16 Nov 2023
Deal of the Day: Citroen e-C4 could be your new family EV for £181 per month
Citroen e-C4 - front
News

Deal of the Day: Citroen e-C4 could be your new family EV for £181 per month

Our Deal of the Day is the all-electric Citroen e-C4, a firm favourite in our Driver Power satisfaction survey
16 Nov 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content