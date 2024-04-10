Alfa Romeo Milano 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

It’s almost six years since Alfa Romeo axed its baby model, the Mito – but the iconic Italian brand is now returning to the small car market with this new SUV, called Milano. The Alfa Romeo Milano is the company’s twist on the formula already used by Stellantis stablemates Opel/Vauxhall (Mokka), Fiat (600), Peugeot (2008) and Jeep (Avenger). It uses the group’s e-CMP2 modular architecture and will be offered with a choice of two electric-motor versions or a 48-volt petrol hybrid. Key specs Fuel type Petrol hybrid, electric Body style SUV Powertrain 1.2-litre petrol hybrid (134bhp), EV with 54kWh battery (154bhp or 237bhp) Price From £26,000 (hybrid, est), £35,000 (154bhp EV, est) What powertrain options and performance can we expect? The Alfa Romeo Milano EVs will share the usual Stellantis battery and charging configuration, with a 54kWh (50.8kWh usable) capacity and refills at up to 100kW, but there will be two motor options. The Milano Elettrica gets the typical 154bhp motor set-up, allowing up to a claimed 255 miles of range and delivering a 0-62mph time that’s likely to be around nine seconds. Advertisement - Article continues below The Milano Elettrica Veloce, meanwhile, features a punchier front-mounted 237bhp motor (almost certainly shared with Abarth’s forthcoming 600e, since that car has a similar quoted figure) and a bespoke chassis calibration that includes a Torsen mechanical differential, a faster steering ratio, a widened track, different front and rear anti-roll bars, stiffer suspension that lowers the ride height by 25mm, beefed-up brakes (380mm discs at the front) and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The petrol-powered version of the car will be called the Milano Ibrida. It gets a 134bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol set-up that incorporates a 28bhp electric motor integrated into the six-speed automatic gearbox, allowing the car to run on electricity alone around 50 per cent of the time in town. The Ibrida will be initially offered with front-wheel drive, but Alfa says a four-wheel-drive Q4 version will arrive “at a later stage”. It hasn’t released any technical details on the Q4, beyond saying it will deliver “automated rear-wheel drive axle management”, but it’s likely that it will share at least some components with the forthcoming Jeep Avenger 4xe, which places an additional 28bhp electric motor on the rear axle. Auto Express understands that the Ibrida is not yet confirmed for the UK, and that even if it does make it to showrooms here, it’s likely to be in two-wheel-drive form only. Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Alfa Milano Ibrida Alfa Milano Elettrica Alfa Milano Elettrica Veloce 134bhp 154bhp 237bhp TBC 9.0sec (est) 7.0sec (est) TBC TBC TBC 17 What do we know about the efficiency and running costs? The electric Alfa Romeo Milano’s 54kWh battery can charge at up to 100kW and the range is quoted as 255 miles. Alfa says that both Elettrica editions will get a Free2move charging card that includes access to over 600,000 charging stations across Europe, and a wallbox as standard. Model Battery size Range Efficiency Alfa Milano Elettrica 54kWh (50.8kWh usable) 255 miles TBC What is the exterior and interior design like? The Milano is actually one of the bigger e-CMP2 creations; at 4.17 metres in length, it’s a few centimetres up on both the Avenger and Mokka, though pretty much identical to the Fiat 600 and a fair bit shorter than the Peugeot 2008. The Alfa manages to look distinct, though, thanks to some typically sharp styling elements. The front end features stacked ultra-slim headlights and daytime-running lights, with a darker intake lower in the bumper and Alfa’s ‘shield grille’ set in textured plastic beneath a badge mounted on the leading edge of the bonnet. Advertisement - Article continues below

The side features cleaner surfacing, with a simple crease lower down and another higher one that curves over the rear wheelarch to accentuate the rear shoulders of the car. The side profile looks more hatchback than SUV, with a relatively large glass area and a door handle that, as on the Jeep Avenger, is integrated into the C-pillar. The rear has a swept-up tail, with a one-piece lighting element that incorporates a slim LED signature, plus the Alfa Romeo script badging. Inside, the Milano stays true to Stellantis’s e-CMP2 hardware with a pair of 10.25 displays – one for the digital instrument panel and the other a touchscreen for infotainment. The designers have tried to give the Alfa’s fascia its own distinct identity, though, with a more pronounced cowl shape around the dials and ‘cloverleaf’ air vents. The central screen, meanwhile, sits a little lower than in other e-CMP models, with slim air vents above it. There’s a more conventional lower centre console, too, with familiar Stellantis switches present but not the foldable cubbyhole cover that we’ve seen in the Avenger and 600e. What do we know about the infotainment system? Alfa says the infotainment interface will be easily customisable, thanks to app ‘widgets’ that can be dragged around the screen and saved in position. The system gets over-the-air updates and connected navigation, too. Based on our brief experience with the software, it’s very similar in concept to the interface in the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600e. Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, since the tile-based layout makes it pretty easy to prod buttons for key functions. We’re told the hardware beneath it all is slightly different, but we’ve yet to see how big a difference this makes in everyday use – or how the promised customisation works in practice. 17 How practical is the Alfa Romeo Milano and how big is the boot space? The Alfa Milano is unquestionably a small SUV – so you shouldn’t expect full family-car space inside the cabin. There’s decent room for two adults up front, albeit with the stylised centre tunnel offering relatively little storage space between them. Things tighten up in the back seats, though, with only average legroom for taller adults; this could be affected further if you pick an edition with the thick plastic-backed sports seats. Headroom is less of an issue, at least. The boot measures up to 400 litres, although we’re awaiting details on how this figure fluctuates depending on which powertrain you choose. The load bay itself is a decent shape and slightly longer than in the likes of the Avenger, thanks to extra rear overhang. The boot floor has a couple of height settings, and there are a couple of moulded plastic hooks for shopping bags in each side of the boot. Advertisement - Article continues below

Alfa also says that electric versions of the Milano will have an additional cable-storage area beneath the bonnet, although it hasn’t specified an exact capacity for this space. Dimensions Length 4.17 metres Width 1.78 metres Height 1.5 metres Number of seats 5 Boot space 400 litres What safety tech does the Alfa Romeo Milano have? We’re still waiting for precise specs on the Milano’s safety kit, but we’d expect its equipment list to include up to three Isofix child-seat mounting points, and six airbags. Alfa also says that level-two autonomous driving tech will be available via the Techno pack – a bundle of options that can be added to any of the versions. What will the Alfa Romeo Milano price be? Alfa Romeo has yet to confirm that the Ibrida hybrid version of the Milano will make it to the UK at all – and even if it does, it’ll only be in two-wheel-drive form, not Q4 spec. If the petrol-based version does reach British showrooms, we should expect a starting figure roughly equivalent to the similarly powered Jeep Avenger’s, at around £26,000. Equally, there’s no word yet on pricing for either of the confirmed electric versions - the Elettrica or the Elettrica Veloce. However, the more modest of the pair should cost from around £35,000, while the high-performance version could well be priced at more than £40,000. Regardless of powertrain, the Milano will be available in a choice of three trim packs. Techno brings matrix-LED headlights, a powered tailgate with gesture control and navigation, while Premium gets an uprated interior finish and electric adjustment and massaging function on the driver’s seat. Sport, meanwhile, gets exterior styling tweaks, plus Sabelt sports seats and Alcantara upholstery. In addition, the Elettrica and Ibrida models are being offered with a launch edition, called Speciale. It mixes many of the key functions from the three packs, so it includes red paint and 18-inch alloy wheels, plus a unique upholstery finish, a leather-covered steering wheel, eight-colour ambient lighting and keyless entry and start. What do you think of Alfa's latest arrival? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below...

