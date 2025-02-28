Whether it’s climbing mountains or paying extra for a penthouse apartment, we humans have a thing for being up high. If you need any more proof, then just look at the nation’s roads: over the last 25 years or so, crossovers and SUVs have grown to occupy a huge proportion of the market - partly because people love their high driving positions.

While the idea of chunky, off-road inspired styling without old-school 4x4 fuel bills has played its part in their popularity, a lot of drivers also simply like to sit up high. The raised seating position of a crossover or SUV generally affords better visibility (though the ability to look over other vehicles has mostly disappeared given that so many other drivers are also piloting tall cars) and gives drivers a feeling of security. It makes getting in and out a little easier, too – important whether you’re older and less spry than you used to be, or younger and trying to load kids into car seats.

If the idea of a high driving position appeals, we’ve picked three vehicles in four different categories – large SUVs, mid-size SUVs, small SUVs, and MPVs – that put you a little higher up than the norm.

Large SUVs with a high driving position

If you want that commanding driving position, big SUVs do it better than any other type of car, but you’ll pay for the privilege.

Range Rover

Prices from £104,000

Pros Cons Comfort and refinement

Efficient plug-in hybrid engines

Available with seven seats Expensive to buy

Pricey optional kit

Needs to prove reliability

The full-size Range Rover is the king of commanding driving positions. You sit up high in all Range Rovers, even the Evoque, but the biggest model really lets you know you’re in something special, and is one of few large SUVs that still puts you high enough to see over other traffic in a world where everything’s a crossover. Naturally, the cabin is a fabulous place to sit even ignoring the lofty view – with this much luxury sitting this high up, it’s more like a private jet than a car. It’s priced like it, too: £104k is your opening bid.