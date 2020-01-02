Best convertible cars and cabriolets to buy 2025

Variously categorised as cabriolets, roadsters or convertibles, roofless cars have come a long way from the wobbly, soft-topped machines of the not too distant past. Today, the best convertible cars offer similar levels of refinement and security to their fixed-roof counterparts – especially when fitted with a metal folding roof.

It’s well-known that, contrary to what you’d expect given the prevailing weather conditions, the British car buyer loves a convertible. When the sun does emerge from behind the clouds, we jump at the chance of soaking it up from behind the wheel of an open-topped car far more readily than motorists do in countries where sunny days are less of a novelty. It means the question of which convertible is best is relevant to a lot of people and we’re here to answer it.

Our experts have driven, extensively tested and rated every convertible car on the UK market so you don’t have to. So what are the best convertible cars to buy right now? Check out the list below and we’ve got more advice on how to choose the best convertible for your needs at the bottom of this page.

Compare the best convertible cars and cabriolets

You can find our ratings for the top 10 convertible cars and cabriolets on the table below, along with our exper road testers' ratings for each car's performance and driving experience. Scroll down or click the links to read more details about each car...

1. Mazda MX-5

Pros Cons Fabulous handling Small boot Brilliant control weights Refinement of RF hard top Low running costs Limited cabin storage