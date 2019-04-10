Best cheap company cars 2024

Having the option of a company car can be a great perk, but if you’re spending a small fortune for the privilege then it can quickly become a bit of a burden. Fortunately, the best cheap company cars aren’t only kind to your bank account, but they’re also rather desirable. Below we’ve gathered the best cheap company cars on the current market. Not only do these cars need to offer a low benefit-in-kind tax rate and affordable running costs in order to make the grade, they have also been highly approved by our expert road testers, so you can be sure that you’re getting the very best wheels for your money. The best cheap company cars Read on to find the best company cars for a smaller budget, listed in reverse order below. 8. Renault Zoe 9 As you’ll quickly realise by looking at this list, electric cars are rapidly becoming a dominant force in the company car market. Boasting zero emissions, these machines offer low running costs and are exempt from the Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) tax rate. There's more good news, too, as they also attract some hefty benefit-in-kind (BiK) savings. The Renault Zoe was one of the first electric cars to enter the mainstream, and it's still a decent choice for those who do a lot of urban driving. The Zoe is very agile on the move, and we were able to zip around busy city streets with ease during testing. Longer journeys aren’t out of the question, either, as the Zoe’s 52kWh battery claims up to 239 miles of range on the WLTP combined cycle.

While the little 500 is most at home on city streets, it doesn't feel out of its depth on the motorway. Performance is reasonable with either 92bhp or 116bhp on tap depending on your chosen variant. If you have a serious need for speed, though, there is also the option of the hotter Abarth 500e. 3. BYD Dolphin 9 While BYD — Build Your Dreams — is a behemoth of a brand back home in China, it is a complete newcomer to the UK’s streets. The Atto 3 was the first BYD to reach our shores and it certainly set things off on the right foot. The Dolphin followed closely behind, and it continues to uphold the brand's promising reputation while boasting a temptingly low price. The Dolphin has been designed with comfort in mind rather than sportiness, and we certainly felt the benefits of this approach when driving it on UK roads. While the interior features less gimmicks than the Atto 3, the level of quality is very high for the price and there’s plenty of technology at your fingertips — although some functions are buried deep within sub-menus. Overall, though, the Dolphin should prove to be an affordable, and certainly unusual, company car. 2. MG4 9 While BYD is one of China’s latest entries into the UK car market, the resurrected MG brand was one of its first. The MG4 is by far the best EV yet to wear the iconic octagonal badge, and it offers huge value for money. We think it’s such a bargain that we named it our 2023 Affordable Electric Car of the Year, and it’s because of this all-round value that the MG4 is becoming an increasingly common sight in office car parks across the country.