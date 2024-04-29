New 2024 Cupra Formentor gets fresh look and power boosts to keep hot streak going

The Cupra Formentor arrived just over three years ago and it’s already a best-seller in Europe, not to mention the brand’s most popular model globally. Hoping to keep the sporty SUV’s hot streak going, the Formentor has been given a dramatic makeover, interior tweaks and some big engine upgrades.

The new “shark-nose” front end, distinctive three-triangle headlight signature and enormous mouth are all part of Cupra’s latest design language that we first saw on its forthcoming Tavascan coupe-SUV flagship. Meanwhile, the very open grille pattern and thin air intake just below the nose are meant to provide plenty of cooling, with the Cupra badge relocated to the bonnet.

At the rear, the three-triangle motif is repeated in the tail-lights, and the full-width LED light bar features an illuminated Cupra logo. The bumper has been tweaked to make the Formentor look wider, and incorporates a diffuser.

Inside, the Formentor now features a 12.9-inch central touchscreen running a new infotainment system that Cupra says has a more easy-to-use interface, particularly with regards to the climate controls. It still uses touch-sensitive sliders for the cabin temperature and volume, but they are now illuminated.

Drivers can add customisable widgets on the new infotainment set-up, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. Cupra says it’s improved the digital driver’s display as well, and the new 15-watt wireless charging pad has a cooling function to help prevent your phone from overheating.

Cupra worked with Sennheiser to develop a new 12-speaker, 425-watt sound system that’ll be available as an optional extra in the updated Formentor, as well as its sister cars, the Cupra Leon hatchback and Estate, which have just been facelifted as well.