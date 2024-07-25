New facelifted Cupra Formentor now on sale with sporty Tavascan-inspired makeover

The Cupra Formentor has been given some significant upgrades for 2024, including a fresh new look, updated interior and more power. The facelifted Formentor is available to order now, with prices starting from £33,450 – nearly £1,000 more than before.

The engine range kicks off with a simple 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The same engine is available with a 48V mild-hybrid eTSI system (new for 2024) and a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. This setup offers slightly better efficiency and reduced emissions compared to pure-petrol cars.

Cupra’s new plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a 1.5-litre TSI engine, a single electric motor and a 19.7kWh battery. The brand claims the updated Formentor e-Hybrid is capable of more than 70 miles of pure-electric driving, and falls into the 5 per cent Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax bracket for company car drivers.

All three powertrains are available in V1, V2 and V3 trim on the Formentor, with plug-in hybrid versions – which start from £41,510 – producing 201bhp in all of these specifications.

Meanwhile VZ1, VZ2 or VZ3 trim models are offered with either a 268bhp plug-in hybrid setup, or a turbocharged 2.0-litre pure-petrol engine pumping out 328bhp that comes with all-wheel drive.

Every Formentor is equipped with a 12.9-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital driver’s display, a wireless smartphone charger, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. All but the base model also come with 19-inch rims, a powered tailgate and reversing camera as standard.

Range-topping VZ3 cars with the 2.0-litre hot hatch engine also benefit from Cupra’s new torque-splitting technology, six-piston Akebono brakes, CUP bucket seats and a 12-speaker Sennheiser sound system, but start from £51,605.

There’s a limited First Edition version of the facelifted Formentor as well that has the upgraded seats and stereo, plus a panoramic sunroof. It’s priced at £51,790 and available exclusively with the 268bhp PHEV powertrain.

