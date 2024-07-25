Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New facelifted Cupra Formentor now on sale with sporty Tavascan-inspired makeover

Prices for Cupra’s best-selling SUV now start from £33,450, rising for nearly £52k for range-topping First Edition

by: Ellis Hyde
25 Jul 2024
Cupra Formentor facelift 2024 - front27

The Cupra Formentor has been given some significant upgrades for 2024, including a fresh new look, updated interior and more power. The facelifted Formentor is available to order now, with prices starting from £33,450 – nearly £1,000 more than before.

The engine range kicks off with a simple 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The same engine is available with a 48V mild-hybrid eTSI system (new for 2024) and a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. This setup offers slightly better efficiency and reduced emissions compared to pure-petrol cars. 

Cupra’s new plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a 1.5-litre TSI engine, a single electric motor and a 19.7kWh battery. The brand claims the updated Formentor e-Hybrid is capable of more than 70 miles of pure-electric driving, and falls into the 5 per cent Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax bracket for company car drivers. 

All three powertrains are available in V1, V2 and V3 trim on the Formentor, with plug-in hybrid versions – which start from £41,510 – producing 201bhp in all of these specifications. 

Meanwhile VZ1, VZ2 or VZ3 trim models are offered with either a 268bhp plug-in hybrid setup, or a turbocharged 2.0-litre pure-petrol engine pumping out 328bhp that comes with all-wheel drive.

Cupra Formentor 2024 interior

Every Formentor is equipped with a 12.9-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital driver’s display, a wireless smartphone charger, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. All but the base model also come with 19-inch rims, a powered tailgate and reversing camera as standard.

Range-topping VZ3 cars with the 2.0-litre hot hatch engine also benefit from Cupra’s new torque-splitting technology, six-piston Akebono brakes, CUP bucket seats and a 12-speaker Sennheiser sound system, but start from £51,605. 

There’s a limited First Edition version of the facelifted Formentor as well that has the upgraded seats and stereo, plus a panoramic sunroof. It’s priced at £51,790 and available exclusively with the 268bhp PHEV powertrain. 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

