New Cupra Formentor teased ahead of 29 April reveal

The Formentor is Cupra’s best-selling car and the Spanish brand is clearly keen to keep it fresh with a new facelift on the way. The maker has now confirmed the revised Cupra Formentor will be revealed alongside an updated Cupra Leon on 29 April – issuing a single teaser image in the process.

We’d already spotted the revised compact SUV out testing on the road, but this picture gives us our first official look at the updated car. Limited only to the rear lighting signature, it shows a distinctive new design and an illuminated Cupra badge. We can also pick out illuminated Cupra lettering on the side of the light cluster, but the rest of the car remains under wraps.

Initially arriving in late 2020, the Formentor is a sporty coupe-SUV that sits on the same MQB evo platform as the SEAT Leon and Volkswagen Golf. A whopping 63.8 per cent of Cupra sales were accounted for by the Formentor in 2022, with Cupra as a brand steadily closing the sales gap to SEAT.

While the lone darkened teaser picture largely keeps us guessing, a series of previous spy images give more away. First spotted almost a year ago, the car in question looks to sport a completely new grille and new LED headlights that mimic those on the forthcoming Cupra Tavascan SUV. The Formentor’s lower front bumper will also be revised with new air intakes.