Top 10 most reliable cars to buy 2024

All modern cars go through years of research, development and testing to ensure they are as robust and dependable as possible, and will keep running as intended for years to come. Despite this, some cars still end up proving far more reliable than others, making reliability one of the most important factors for people buying a new or used car. The Driver Power survey is powered by first hand data from owners and if you want to know which are the most reliable cars on sale, they really are the best people to ask. These results come from our latest 2023 Driver Power survey. Whether you’re buying brand new or second hand, large or small, expensive or cheap - everyone wants a reliable car. No amount of technology, performance, luxury materials or stunning design will help you if your new purchase won’t start, breaks down on the side of the road with monotonous regularity or racks up painful repair bills at the workshop. Reliability might not be the most glamorous quality in a car but it’s absolutely essential if you want a rewarding and enjoyable ownership experience. The problem is that trying to discern which cars are reliable and which are not is far from easy. Car reliability is difficult to gauge until you’ve bought the car and are experiencing it first hand, unless you ask thousands of car owners who have already done the legwork for you. This is exactly what the Driver Power car customer satisfaction survey does every year.

• Take our Driver Power survey right now How we found the most reliable cars Motorists from across the UK tell us what they think about the cars they own in the Driver Power survey each year and we collect the information to equip our readers with the inside story on the most reliable cars on sale. Knowing which cars or car brands are vulnerable to electrical and/or mechanical faults is highly valuable. Even if you've already purchased one of the cars below, this list could prove vital in identifying potential faults that could save you money in the future. Our most reliable new cars results are based on the latest Driver Power survey data for cars that are currently available to buy new. Owners were asked about their satisfaction with the standard of build quality and reliability in the cars they own and drive every day, so the resulting data offers potential car buyers a useful insight into the ownership experience they can expect. When buying a new car, few expect there to be any issues at all but even with our top ten most reliable new cars, faults can still occur. That being said, it is usually around the three- to six-year mark (once the manufacturer's warranty on most models has expired) that cars can develop more serious issues and buying a brand new car is a good way to side-step this more risky period in the car's lifecycle. The scores below represent the average ratings that owners of these cars gave for reliability and build quality. Only cars with enough responses to give full statistical accuracy are included in Driver Power.

You can visit our most reliable used car page for reliability data on cars aged between one and seven years or scroll down to find out the top 10 new cars when it comes to reliability in reverse order. If you’d like to tell us about your car, take the Driver Power survey now… The top 10 most reliable new cars 10. Nissan Leaf - 96.69% 11 Japanese branded cars have always been synonymous with good reliability, and Nissan models are no exception. Coming in tenth on the list for the top 10 most reliable cars in Driver Power 2023, the Leaf does well with a reliability score of 96.69%. The car also scores well for its powertrain, gaining the Leaf a third place in that category. The Leaf comes with a three-year or 60,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first) and owners were reasonably satisfied with the overall running costs - ranking the car in 23rd place overall in that section of the survey. Maintenance is important if you want your car to remain reliable and Nissan offers servicing plans payable in instalments of £20 per month, taking the sting out of the maintenance and servicing costs and offering peace of mind. 9. Hyundai Kona - 96.75% 11 Hyundai Kona is both safe and reliable according to Driver Power, as it finishes in ninth place for both categories. It has, however, slipped down from second position for reliability in 2022.

Drivers and owners told us that the Kona is extremely well screwed together and Hyundai’s generous five-year/ unlimited mileage warranty should cover most of the unexpected issues that arise, putting any concerns to rest. The Kona scored respectably when it came to running costs as well, suggesting that maintaining the car won’t break the bank should the worst happen. 8. Lexus RX - 96.78% 11 Not only does the Lexus RX finish a respectable eighth for reliability, it also finishes third overall within the 2023 Driver Power survey. Owners tell us that the Lexus RX is really well put together, the car coming out on top for interior quality and finish, so squeaks and rattles should be few and far between. Unexpected surprises should be covered by the initial three-year manufacturer warranty but Lexus also goes one step further, offering an additional 12 months or 10,000-mile warranty for every Lexus main dealer service, up to 10 years or 100,000 miles. 7. Lexus NX - 97.20% 11 Similar to the RX, the Lexus NX excels in all the expected areas, claiming two 10th place spots for reliability and safety features. Although the NX didn’t appear on the 2022 Driver Power survey, the brand has a first-class reputation for building safe and dependable cars. Owners told us that the finish and quality of the interior was excellent and the car stands up to family life.

As with all Lexus cars, the NX comes with an initial three-year manufacturer warranty, extended by 12 months or 10,000 for every Lexus main dealer service, up to 10 years or 100,000 miles. There’s three years of Lexus roadside assistance included, too. 6. BMW i3 - 97.38% 11 While this year marked the demise of the BMW i3 electric supermini, as BMW decided to retire the model, owners came out to champion the German EV in Driver Power. Taking first place in the build quality category, and sixth overall for reliability, the trailblazing electric car should prove a trouble free purchase. The BMW i3 ranked 16th overall in Driver Power and comes with the same 3-year warranty as other BMW products, but there is also an additional eight-year, 100,000 mile warranty for the lithium-ion battery pack. 5. Mazda CX-5 - 97.76% 11 Remarkably, for the third year in a row, the Mazda CX-5 scores a top-5 finish for reliability, albeit down from third in the 2022 Driver Power survey. Overall, the family-friendly SUV performed admirably, top 10 scores for value, reliability and the exterior quality reflects the esteem owners hold it in. As with the other Japanese branded cars in this list, the Mazda CX-5 comes with a three-year/60,000-mile warranty but owners were less than satisfied with the servicing and maintenance costs. 4. Toyota Prius - 98.13% 11 The Toyota Prius finished a very respectable fourth for reliability, continuing Toyota’s strong reputation for building safe and reliable cars. Not only does Toyota offer an initial three-year or 60,000-mile warranty, but similar to Lexus, any servicing done at a Toyota main dealer will add an extra year of warranty up to an impressive 10 years or 100,000 miles.