Modified Ford Transit Custom Street stands out from the van crowd with radical bodykit

Britain loves the Ford Transit Custom, with over 40,000 sold in the UK last year. But with so many Transit Customs on the road, how do you make yours stand out from the crowd? Well, German tuning house Loder1899 thinks its new bodykit for the best-selling medium-size panel van could be just the ticket.

To our eyes, the new Ford Transit Custom that launched in late 2023 is already quite handsome – well, for a van anyway – but Loder1899 has turned things up to 11 by adding an aggressive front bumper complimented by a new front grille that does without the large Ford badge fitted in the factory.

Loder1899 has also stuck-on flared wheelarches, a sizable rear diffuser and a roof spoiler at the back, together with some eye-catching red accents on the front splitter, side mirrors and door handles. The final touches on the van are a lowered ride height and a set of 20-inch rims.

However, the company doesn’t seem to have fiddled with the Transit Custom’s engine, so despite its street racer looks, this is not a Ford SuperVan for the road.

The Loder1899 ‘Ford Transit Custom Street’ will be available from mid-2024, according to the brand. In addition, it will also begin offering parts to turn the faithful Ford panel van into an off-road-ready model as previewed by its extensively modified Transit Custom 4x4 unveiled in November 2023.

Loder1899 hasn’t always been modifying Ford Transits. It built its reputation on tuned versions of Aston Martins, Fords and Jaguars. It’s being revived alongside sister company Delta4x4 which produces off-road parts and accessories for an assortment of cars from the Ford Ranger to the Tesla Model Y.

