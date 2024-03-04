New Hyundai Ioniq 5 bumps range to 354 miles for 2024

The Hyundai Ioniq 5, our Car of the Year in 2021, has just received a mid-life facelift to help keep it near the forefront of the all-electric family car sector. There are tweaks to the design, but more importantly Hyundai has introduced two new battery offerings which up the Ioniq 5’s potential range to 354 miles.

With this revised Ioniq 5, Hyundai has clearly registered the threat of the Tesla Model 3 and Skoda Enyaq - both of which have just received their own mid-life facelifts - and seen the need to respond. The Ioniq 5’s sister car from Kia, the EV6, is also expected to be updated in 2024.

Central to the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s changes is the increased battery capacity - growing from 77.4kWh to 84kWh - the same size battery the new Ioniq 5 N hot hatch uses. A 58kWh battery was available on the old Ioniq 5, but this has been replaced with a new 63kWh unit.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5: pricing and technical information

Now available to order, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 kicks off at £39,990 - that’s for the Advance trim level with the new 63kWh battery. That battery can also be specified on the Premium trim level at £42,400. Due to the 273-mile range, all of the 63kWh versions are badged ‘Standard Range’ while the 354-mile, 84kWh models are badged ‘Long Range’.