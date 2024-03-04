New Hyundai Ioniq 5 bumps range to 354 miles for 2024
There’s a fresh design, new batteries and a sub £40,000 price tag for Hyundai’s family EV
The Hyundai Ioniq 5, our Car of the Year in 2021, has just received a mid-life facelift to help keep it near the forefront of the all-electric family car sector. There are tweaks to the design, but more importantly Hyundai has introduced two new battery offerings which up the Ioniq 5’s potential range to 354 miles.
With this revised Ioniq 5, Hyundai has clearly registered the threat of the Tesla Model 3 and Skoda Enyaq - both of which have just received their own mid-life facelifts - and seen the need to respond. The Ioniq 5’s sister car from Kia, the EV6, is also expected to be updated in 2024.
Central to the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s changes is the increased battery capacity - growing from 77.4kWh to 84kWh - the same size battery the new Ioniq 5 N hot hatch uses. A 58kWh battery was available on the old Ioniq 5, but this has been replaced with a new 63kWh unit.
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5: pricing and technical information
Now available to order, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 kicks off at £39,990 - that’s for the Advance trim level with the new 63kWh battery. That battery can also be specified on the Premium trim level at £42,400. Due to the 273-mile range, all of the 63kWh versions are badged ‘Standard Range’ while the 354-mile, 84kWh models are badged ‘Long Range’.
There’s more choice for buyers of the new 84kWh battery Ioniq 5. The 84kWh Advance costs £43,400 while the Premium starts at £45,900. Above this sits the N Line at £47,400 with Ultimate costing from £49,400 and the range-topping N Line S priced from £52,400.
The 84kWh Ioniq 5s come with a choice of 226bhp single-motor, rear-wheel drive or, for an extra £3,500, a 321bhp dual-motor, all-wheel drive. The Advance trim is only offered with the lower-powered single-motor setup, however. The 63kWh versions of the Ioniq 5 feature a 169bhp rear-mounted single motor.
Hyundai also says it has reinforced the body of the Ioniq 5 to improve “stability and agility” while reducing vibrations. Also helping to improve refinement is some extra sound insulation around the electric motor on the rear axle.
N Line and N Line S models reduce range to 320 miles for the single-motor and 307 miles for the dual-motor with Ultimate models managing 329 miles and 311 miles respectively.
The Ioniq 5 should be able to offer its new and improved range more consistently throughout the year now, too. A pre-conditioning system for the battery along with a heat pump has been made standard across the range. As with the old Hyundai Ioniq 5, a maximum 350kW charging speed can be achieved facilitating a 10-80 per cent charge in 18 minutes.
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5: equipment and technology
In Advance form the Ioniq 5 gets 19-inch alloy wheels (a new design for the facelift), LED headlights, body-coloured door mirrors, tinted windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cloth seats, heated front seats and steering wheel, dual 12.3-inch screens on the dash with integrated sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, plus dual zone climate control. Further features include keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers and USB-C ports.
The Premium adds auto-dimming for the rear-view mirror, an electric bootlid with a hands-free function, vehicle-to-load charging capacity, ambient lighting, cloth and leather upholstery and a sliding centre console.
The sportier N Line trim takes inspiration from the Ioniq 5 N, according to Hyundai. There’s 20-inch alloy wheels, bespoke bumpers front and rear, N Line badging, a ‘deluxe’ scuff plate on the door, gloss-black mirror caps, sport seats with ‘N Line’ logos embossed and red accents throughout the interior. There’s also an N-branded steering wheel with influences from the Ioniq 5 N including chequered flag motifs on the door armrests.
Ultimate trim includes 20-inch alloy wheels, chrome side mouldings, a head-up display, a digital rear-view mirror, an uprated sound system, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. There’s also the option of a ‘Zen Pack’, which adds a memory function for the driver’s seat, electric sliding rear seats and panoramic roof. The top-spec N Line S utilises the same exterior bodykit as the N Line, but it brings all the same equipment found in the Ultimate, adding Alcantara N Line seats.
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5: exterior and interior design
Hyundai has given the Ioniq 5 a mild exterior facelift as well. Along with the fresh 19-inch and 20-inch wheels, there’s a new design to the front and rear bumpers, restyled LED lights up front and an extended rear spoiler. Meanwhile, an extra two new paint options brings the total available to 11 colours. We suspect Hyundai received some criticism surrounding the Ioniq 5’s rear window visibility - as there’s now a rear wiper.
Now read more about the best electric cars to buy...