Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Hyundai Ioniq 5 bumps range to 354 miles for 2024

There’s a fresh design, new batteries and a sub £40,000 price tag for Hyundai’s family EV

by: Alastair Crooks
18 Jul 2024
New 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - front static 7

The Hyundai Ioniq 5, our Car of the Year in 2021, has just received a mid-life facelift to help keep it near the forefront of the all-electric family car sector. There are tweaks to the design, but more importantly Hyundai has introduced two new battery offerings which up the Ioniq 5’s potential range to 354 miles.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With this revised Ioniq 5, Hyundai has clearly registered the threat of the Tesla Model 3 and Skoda Enyaq - both of which have just received their own mid-life facelifts - and seen the need to respond. The Ioniq 5’s sister car from Kia, the EV6, is also expected to be updated in 2024.

Central to the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s changes is the increased battery capacity - growing from 77.4kWh to 84kWh - the same size battery the new Ioniq 5 N hot hatch uses. A 58kWh battery was available on the old Ioniq 5, but this has been replaced with a new 63kWh unit.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5: pricing and technical information

Now available to order, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 kicks off at £39,990 - that’s for the Advance trim level with the new 63kWh battery. That battery can also be specified on the Premium trim level at £42,400. Due to the 273-mile range, all of the 63kWh versions are badged ‘Standard Range’ while the 354-mile, 84kWh models are badged ‘Long Range’. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s more choice for buyers of the new 84kWh battery Ioniq 5. The 84kWh Advance costs £43,400 while the Premium starts at £45,900. Above this sits the N Line at £47,400 with Ultimate costing from £49,400 and the range-topping N Line S priced from £52,400.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 84kWh Ioniq 5s come with a choice of 226bhp single-motor, rear-wheel drive or, for an extra £3,500, a 321bhp dual-motor, all-wheel drive. The Advance trim is only offered with the lower-powered single-motor setup, however. The 63kWh versions of the Ioniq 5 feature a 169bhp rear-mounted single motor.

Hyundai also says it has reinforced the body of the Ioniq 5 to improve “stability and agility” while reducing vibrations. Also helping to improve refinement is some extra sound insulation around the electric motor on the rear axle.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - dashboard7

N Line and N Line S models reduce range to 320 miles for the single-motor and 307 miles for the dual-motor with Ultimate models managing 329 miles and 311 miles respectively.

The Ioniq 5 should be able to offer its new and improved range more consistently throughout the year now, too. A pre-conditioning system for the battery along with a heat pump has been made standard across the range. As with the old Hyundai Ioniq 5, a maximum 350kW charging speed can be achieved facilitating a 10-80 per cent charge in 18 minutes.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5: equipment and technology

In Advance form the Ioniq 5 gets 19-inch alloy wheels (a new design for the facelift), LED headlights, body-coloured door mirrors, tinted windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cloth seats, heated front seats and steering wheel, dual 12.3-inch screens on the dash with integrated sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, plus dual zone climate control. Further features include keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers and USB-C ports.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Premium adds auto-dimming for the rear-view mirror, an electric bootlid with a hands-free function, vehicle-to-load charging capacity, ambient lighting, cloth and leather upholstery and a sliding centre console.   

The sportier N Line trim takes inspiration from the Ioniq 5 N, according to Hyundai. There’s 20-inch alloy wheels, bespoke bumpers front and rear, N Line badging, a ‘deluxe’ scuff plate on the door, gloss-black mirror caps, sport seats with ‘N Line’ logos embossed and red accents throughout the interior. There’s also an N-branded steering wheel with influences from the Ioniq 5 N including chequered flag motifs on the door armrests.

Ultimate trim includes 20-inch alloy wheels, chrome side mouldings, a head-up display, a digital rear-view mirror, an uprated sound system, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. There’s also the option of a ‘Zen Pack’, which adds a memory function for the driver’s seat, electric sliding rear seats and panoramic roof. The top-spec N Line S utilises the same exterior bodykit as the N Line, but it brings all the same equipment found in the Ultimate, adding Alcantara N Line seats.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5: exterior and interior design

Hyundai has given the Ioniq 5 a mild exterior facelift as well. Along with the fresh 19-inch and 20-inch wheels, there’s a new design to the front and rear bumpers, restyled LED lights up front and an extended rear spoiler. Meanwhile, an extra two new paint options brings the total available to 11 colours. We suspect Hyundai received some criticism surrounding the Ioniq 5’s rear window visibility -  as there’s now a rear wiper.

Now read more about the best electric cars to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Top 20 best electric cars 2024
Best electric cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 20 best electric cars 2024

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
5 Jul 2024
Renault Scenic vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: eye-catching electric SUVs go head-to-head
Renault Scenic vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 - header image
Car group tests

Renault Scenic vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: eye-catching electric SUVs go head-to-head

Renault is resurrecting past names for its electric future. But how does the new Scenic compare against the Hyundai Ioniq 5?
18 Jun 2024
Best electric SUVs to buy 2024
Best electric SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans

Best electric SUVs to buy 2024

The electric SUV market is growing rapidly, so we’re here to help you pick the best ones to buy
3 Jun 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a top class family EV for £215 a month
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Namsan Edition - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a top class family EV for £215 a month

The award-winning Ioniq 5 as a do-it-all electric car and our Deal of the Day for 25 April
25 Apr 2024

Most Popular

New EU worn tyre rules could save 400m tyres and £5.9 billion a year
Skoda Octavia heavy braking on a wet road surface
News

New EU worn tyre rules could save 400m tyres and £5.9 billion a year

Tyres at the 1.6mm legal minimum tread depth must still meet same performance standards as new tyres, says the EU
18 Jul 2024
It’s a shame Aston Martin, Bentley, Jaguar, Land Rover or Rolls-Royce aren't good enough for the Prime Minister
Opinion - Bentley
Opinion

It’s a shame Aston Martin, Bentley, Jaguar, Land Rover or Rolls-Royce aren't good enough for the Prime Minister

Mike Rutherford looks back at a rollercoaster week in the automotive world
14 Jul 2024
New 2024 Audi A5 is an Audi A4 in all but name
Audi A5 Avant - front action
News

New 2024 Audi A5 is an Audi A4 in all but name

The switch to odd-numbered badging for Audi’s ICE cars sees the A4 become A5, introducing a sleeker shape in the process
16 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content