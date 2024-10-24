BMW M5 review

Is the BMW M5 a good car?

Absolutely it is. The new seventh generation ‘G90’ BMW M5 is a monstrously fast super-saloon that’s a fair bit more spacious than before and is bristling with new technologies that keep it relevant – and surprisingly clean. Its hybrid V8 powertrain has a range of ability that no previous M5 driver could have dreamed about, with a genuine 40-mile electric range and impressively low emissions (and therefore tax implications) to go with it. And at the press of a button it can be transformed into a tyre-shredding twin-turbo V8 thunder-saloon.

The only real issue is that when that transformation happens, although it unveils a mighty amount of performance, there’s not enough feel or driver satisfaction to go with it. Emotionally, the new M5, clever as it is, feels a bit cold. Its V8 engine lacks aural charisma. Its steering lacks true feel. And on the road it drives more how you’d imagine a BMW M7 might. And while it tries hard to disguise its weight, in the end it still weighs two and a half tonnes. So while this first version is a deeply impressive car, it isn’t quite a great one. We’ll need to wait for the more focused versions that will come in future for that.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol plug-in hybrid Body style 4-door saloon Powertrain 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 PHEV, four wheel-drive Safety Brake, lane & parking assist, distance cruise, alarm Warranty Three years, unlimited mileage

How much does the BMW M5 cost?

The BMW M5 is the quintessential super saloon. Its lineage stretches back to the eighties, and while it’s grown in power (and popularity), it’s also more rounded and usable than ever before. The outgoing model used a familiar V8, rear-wheel drive layout, but the new one – driven here – throws hybrid power into the mix for the first time.