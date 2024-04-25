New Dacia Duster 2024 review: an all-round improvement and still great value

This system is bespoke, rather than a restyled version of parent company Renault’s set-up. It’s simple enough and is generally quick to load, although the map (while a tidy design) takes around 15 seconds to fire up initially. There’s a range of physical switches beneath the screen for the climate control functions, though we still prefer the more user-friendly dials of the old model.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We also played with the Duster’s nifty ‘YouClip’ add-ons, which allow you to choose accessories, such as cup holders and lights, that can be dotted around the cabin. Exactly what will be offered is still to be confirmed, however.

Despite sharing its platform with a supermini, the Duster feels spacious inside. There is 30mm more legroom than in the old model, and even tall adults will be able to get comfortable in the front or rear. There’s an extra 72 litres of boot space (517 litres), plus the opening is wider, too.

The base-spec Essential is pretty barren in terms of kit, but that aforementioned Expression gets rear parking sensors, 17-inch alloy wheels and a seven-inch driver’s display, plus a reversing camera and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the central screen.

Upgrade to the Extreme or Journey and you’ll find 18-inch alloy wheels, wireless smartphone charging, front fog lights, adaptive headlights, automatic air conditioning and an integrated sat-nav system for the infotainment.

While the Jogger received a disappointing one-star Euro NCAP safety score a while back, Dacia remains steadfast in its approach stating “we don't put stuff in the car that our customers don’t want”. That said, there’s are more safety features than ever, with automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition (which worked perfectly for us), a speed-limit alert, rear-parking assist, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist (that, again, worked very well), and driver-attention alert. Tellingly, bosses are keen to point out that these features can be turned off at the touch of a button once you’ve configured them to your personal tastes.