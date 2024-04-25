New Dacia Duster 2024 review: an all-round improvement and still great value
The latest version of the Dacia Duster is more capable than ever, while remaining a bargain
Verdict
Thankfully, the latest Dacia Duster stays true to the brand’s principles, with a strong focus on good-value motoring. It might not be the most refined or luxurious SUV out there, but there’s an honesty to the product that makes it easy to enjoy. Pricing and finance offers will be crucial to the car’s success, although the myriad improvements certainly warrant a higher price tag – if not wider market domination.
Other car manufacturers must be wondering just how Dacia’s business plan works. The Romanian firm has made a name for itself as the go-to brand for value driven customers, taking a huge 8.4 per cent share in the European car market. And while the temptation may be there to make its cars more premium, and profitable, Dacia’s feet are firmly on the floor.
The latest Duster is a good example of this. According to Dacia, it should start at “well under £20,000” – or possibly closer to £18k – when it arrives in the UK later this year. That’d represent only a marginal increase on the outgoing car’s £17,925 price tag.
With 2.4 million Dusters sold since the original launched in 2010, this is Dacia’s most popular model worldwide. The latest one is the first all-new car to launch since the firm’s rebranding in 2022 and, visually at least, it shows.
The new Dacia Duster sits on the Renault Group’s CMF-B platform that underpins the Renault Clio and Captur, as well as Dacia’s own Sandero and Jogger. The Duster is slightly wider and lower than the model it replaces, but it’s the same length as before. It certainly looks more like an off-roader than an SUV with a stocky stance, chunky wheelarch cladding, plus beefy bumpers front and rear. There’s also 7mm more ground clearance compared with the old car.
The Duster’s positioning as a value alternative to similarly-sized and much more expensive SUVs like the Skoda Karoq and Mazda CX-30 is immediately evident inside. There’s a noticeable amount of hard plastics, but the overall build quality feels like a step on from the old model, and the cabin’s design looks neat, too. It doesn’t serve up a traditional SUV driving position either – a good thing for comfort levels on long trips.
We’re testing one of the two range-topping trims; Extreme sits alongside Journey, and above the base Essential and mid-range Expression specs. Base cars come with a smartphone holder in place of the central touchscreen, but Dacia says 76 per cent of Duster buyers typically go for the top trim – and given our experiences, we’d certainly recommend splashing out on at least the Expression, which gets a 10.1-inch display for the integrated infotainment system.
This system is bespoke, rather than a restyled version of parent company Renault’s set-up. It’s simple enough and is generally quick to load, although the map (while a tidy design) takes around 15 seconds to fire up initially. There’s a range of physical switches beneath the screen for the climate control functions, though we still prefer the more user-friendly dials of the old model.
We also played with the Duster’s nifty ‘YouClip’ add-ons, which allow you to choose accessories, such as cup holders and lights, that can be dotted around the cabin. Exactly what will be offered is still to be confirmed, however.
Despite sharing its platform with a supermini, the Duster feels spacious inside. There is 30mm more legroom than in the old model, and even tall adults will be able to get comfortable in the front or rear. There’s an extra 72 litres of boot space (517 litres), plus the opening is wider, too.
The base-spec Essential is pretty barren in terms of kit, but that aforementioned Expression gets rear parking sensors, 17-inch alloy wheels and a seven-inch driver’s display, plus a reversing camera and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the central screen.
Upgrade to the Extreme or Journey and you’ll find 18-inch alloy wheels, wireless smartphone charging, front fog lights, adaptive headlights, automatic air conditioning and an integrated sat-nav system for the infotainment.
While the Jogger received a disappointing one-star Euro NCAP safety score a while back, Dacia remains steadfast in its approach stating “we don't put stuff in the car that our customers don’t want”. That said, there’s are more safety features than ever, with automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition (which worked perfectly for us), a speed-limit alert, rear-parking assist, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist (that, again, worked very well), and driver-attention alert. Tellingly, bosses are keen to point out that these features can be turned off at the touch of a button once you’ve configured them to your personal tastes.
Our test car was fitted with the new mild-hybrid 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine and Dacia says the assistance from the 48-volt starter-generator helps to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by around 10 per cent, compared with the previous car’s non-hybrid motor. We managed a respectable 46.3mpg from our two-wheel drive model.
On the move, you’ll notice that the Duster feels a little more grown-up than before. It may weigh the same (around 1,300kg), but it feels a little more substantial behind the wheel. Even though the windscreen is shallow, visibility is generally good, with the thin rear window our only real gripe. It’s still an urban-friendly SUV thanks to its light steering and a tight turning circle of just 10.86 metres.
The petrol engine feels well-suited to the Duster; 128bhp is just enough to avoid making the car feel sluggish. But while it’ll rev to over 6,000rpm, there’s very little top-end shove so changing gear early is recommended. Indeed, we found you have to work the six-speed manual gearbox a little more than you might expect – though this is no chore; the manual shift action is better than you’d find in plenty of this car’s rivals.
It might not be quick, but power delivery is smooth and the petrol engine settles down at speed. On a motorway cruise we found the Duster’s overall refinement to be pretty decent, though wind noise was more intrusive than we’d like.
The ride is sensibly, set up for comfort (with one eye on off-roading) rather than providing any driver-focused dynamism. The seats are comfortable, but the suspension can come unstuck over larger bumps and holes in the road, occasionally making you feel disconnected from the road surface.
It’s similar to the old car in this sense. If you fancy chucking the Duster into some corners you’ll find it behaves in predictable fashion, with accurate steering. Despite noticeable body roll, the shifting weight doesn’t seem to overwhelm the tyres too much, either.
But you’ll soon realise that’s not where the Dacia’s talents lie. The Duster really stands apart from more expensive rivals thanks to its off-road ability. We tried the 4x4 model and were amazed at the obstacles it could conquer – even on normal all-season tyres.
Approach and departure angles have been improved, and the 4x4’s drive-mode system can alter power between the axles for steep descents or precarious climbs. Although the front camera (as with the rear) isn’t particularly high resolution, the infotainment screen readout showing car’s slip angles and off-road settings was really helpful. We managed to get the Duster to a 25-degree side angle, although under testing conditions we were told 40 degrees could be possible – five more than a Mercedes G-Class.
There’s no diesel engine this time around, that void being filled by a new Hybrid 140 power option. A 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine is mated to an electric motor and starter-generator for a total output of 138bhp. Despite the extra power the hybrid is slightly slower to 62mph at 10.1 seconds. The full hybrid also only comes with the automatic gearbox which makes you realise how much you work the gearbox in the TCe 130 because it often struggles to decide on the correct gear, sometimes kicking down several gears at the faintest touch of the throttle. The gear changes themselves are smooth, however, and Dacia claims an impressive 55.3mpg for the Hybrid - although CO2 figures of 115g/km compared to the mild-hybrid’s 124g/km seem a little high.
|Model:
|Dacia Duster TCe 130
|Price:
|£18,000 (est)
|Engine:
|1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol MHEV
|Power/torque:
|128bhp/230Nm
|Transmission:
|Six-speed manual
|0-62mph:
|9.9 seconds
|Top speed:
|112mph
|Economy:
|46.3mpg
|CO2:
|137g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,343/1,921/1,656mm
|On sale:
|Summer