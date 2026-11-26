Then there are the myriad menus that you’ll be forced to battle with every time you want to change even minor things, such as the lights or ADAS systems. You can swipe down from the top edge of the screen for a series of shortcuts, but even then it’s a baffling chequered tablecloth of icons – finding one before the attention monitor accuses you of not concentrating is almost impossible.

It’s a shame the systems aren’t more intuitive really, because the hardware itself is slick and responsive. The screen reacts instantly to your inputs, and the graphics are sharp. We’re still not sure any car needs a passenger display though; it’s as pointless here as it is in any BMW and Mercedes, and unless you turn the brightness right down, it’s going to prove quite the annoyance after dark.

In our experience, the voice control is buggy and limited in what it can do, too. It’ll burst into life when you least expect it, and giving even simple instructions – like changing the radio station – isn’t yet possible. Rival systems use AI to a greater degree, and are more useful as a result.

“As is increasingly the case in the automotive world, the CX-6e’s cabin centres around one massive screen that controls everything from the nav and media, to the climate control and ADAS functions. We’d not resent it so much if it was a little more intuitive, but the endless menus make even the simplest tasks a chore.” - Richard Ingram, deputy editor.

Boot space & practicality Don’t be fooled by the CX-6e’s on-paper numbers – the boot is a good shape and size, and the big frunk boosts practicality

Pros Lots of space in the back

Generous frunk

Deep central cubby Cons Boot isn’t the biggest on paper

No underfloor storage

The Mazda CX-6e is a more practical car than it appears on paper. It sits at the upper end of its segment in terms of outright size, but the long wheelbase provides plenty of space for adult occupants, and the boot is a good shape and size for most use cases. There’s a deep frunk capable of swallowing a carry-on suitcase, plus various areas for oddment storage inside the cabin, too.

Dimensions and size

Despite being significantly shorter than the 6e saloon, the CX-6e still sits at the top end of the class in terms of outright size. Measuring 4,850mm, it is 56mm longer than the ever-popular Tesla Model Y and a massive 192mm longer than a Skoda Enyaq. You’ll not necessarily notice that on the road, but it’ll restrict where you can park on tight city streets – even if the excellent 360-degree cameras do help mitigate the car’s added length.

Dimensions comparison Model Mazda CX-6e Tesla Model Y Skoda Enyaq Length 4,850mm 4,794mm 4,658mm Width 1,935mm 1,920mm 1,879mm Height 1,620mm 1,624mm 1,623mm Wheelbase 2,902mm 2,890mm 2,766mm Boot space 468 litres 854 litres 585 litres

Seats & passenger space

We were genuinely surprised by how much space there was in the second row of our CX-6e test car. With the driver’s seat set for a six-foot-tall adult, there was enough room behind – with space to spare – for a person of similar stature.