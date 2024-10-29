MINI Aceman review

Is the MINI Aceman a good car?

The MINI Aceman is a talented small SUV in its own right, and has plenty of personality to set it apart from the competition. It looks funky, drives brilliantly and in Cooper SE guise, offers a usable 200-plus miles of range. The classy, uniquely styled and beautifully built cabin sets a high class benchmark, too. But it’s far from perfect. The interior packaging is poor, and the ride is typically firm – just as it is in all modern MINIs. We’d have hoped for slightly faster charging, too.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Small SUV Powertrain 54.2kWh battery, 1x e-motor Safety Euro NCAP: NA Warranty Three years, unlimited miles

How much does the MINI Aceman cost?

MINI’s ever-expanding product line-up is almost complete. The Aceman slots into the range between the entry-level three-door Cooper and the larger Countryman SUV. Only available as an electric car, you can think of it as a zero-emissions alternative to the five-door hatch.

With prices starting at around £31,000, the MINI Aceman probably can’t be considered a bargain. But take into account a price premium of only around £1,800 versus the equivalent three-door and the small electric SUV starts to look like a better-value proposition.

For your money, you get an extra pair of doors, a more accessible cabin and slightly bigger boot. This isn’t a large car; space is at a premium anywhere but up front, so it would probably suit those looking for occasional rear seats or the ability to put small kids in the back. People may complain that the Countryman has grown beyond recognition, but the Aceman remains a MINI through and through.