Best plier sets 2024

Pliers are a tool-box essential when it comes to working on your car. There are dozens of types available, many of them very specific and likely to be used only once in a while, so it’s more cost effective to start with a basic set and build up when you need more.

The three most common types are: combination for heavy work, long nose for delicate, tricky tasks, and side-cutters for use on plastics, rubber and cables. With these three, you can hold and cut most things, although adding slip-joint pliers, as some sets do, makes such collections even more versatile.

Advertisement - Article continues below

So which is the set to get a grip on your car maintenance? We put the squeeze on eight rivals to find out.

How we tested them

Pliers usually work hard for a living and so we placed a lot of emphasis on build quality. We also looked for comfort when applying a lot of force, and for the tools not to become slippery when they were doused in oil or liquids.

We measured the combination opening and checked that all jaws gripped well and moved easily – a spring action makes life simpler. We assessed the grip by turning nuts that were tightened to ever-increasing torques.