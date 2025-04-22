Toyota sold almost 11 million vehicles in 2024, making it nothing less than the world’s biggest carmaker. The brand isn’t quite that prolific in the UK, but it still sells a wide range of solidly-built and well equipped cars in just about every market segment – from the compact Aygo X to the enormous Land Cruiser.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Most of Toyota’s cars are hybrids today, although you can now buy fully-electric Toyotas, too, and if you’re a driving enthusiast, then the GR Yaris is one of the best hot hatchbacks to buy right now. However, as we write this, the similarly entertaining GR86 and Supra sports cars are unfortunately no longer available.

That’s why they don’t appear on our list of the 10 best cars Toyota sells, but rest assured, the GR Yaris is there, as are popular family models such as the C-HR, RAV4, and Prius. Read on to see how we rate each new Toyota and continue to the bottom of the page for five of the brand’s all-time greats.

What makes Toyota’s cars special?

More than perhaps anything else, Toyota has become a byword in the automotive industry for reliability. Tales of Land Cruisers, Lexus LS400s (Lexus being Toyota’s luxury brand) and even humble Corollas covering huge mileages while needing just routine maintenance are commonplace, with even minor switches and displays still working perfectly after all that time.