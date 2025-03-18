First look at new Alpine A310 electric four-seat sports car

Alpine is becoming an all-electric brand. The celebrated, lightweight A110 sports car will be bowing out in 2026 and there’ll be an all-electric two-seater to replace it, but to help broaden the French firm's appeal, a four-seat variant called the Alpine A310 will also arrive. That’s the car we’ve just caught on camera.

The Alpine A310 will utilise the same Alpine Performance Platform (APP) which will underpin the next all-electric A110 coupe. That new electric A110 will arrive in 2026 in coupe form with a convertible variant following soon after. This A310 is then expected to arrive in late 2027 and provide a more practical alternative with four seats - potentially rivalling the likes of the Porsche Taycan or even the production version of Hyundai’s hydrogen-powered N Vision 74.

Alpine CEO, Philippe Krief previously told us the A310 will sit between models like the Porsche 911 and BMW M4, acting as a “bridge between sports [cars] and something more roomy”.

From what we can see in these snowy spy pictures, the A310 is still in the early stages of development. Though we might eventually see more aggressive variants in the mould of the Alpine A110 R, we doubt the A310 will launch with the swan-neck rear spoiler seen in the pictures and that large diffuser is more likely to displace snow and protect the front underside.