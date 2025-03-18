Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

First look at new Alpine A310 electric four-seat sports car

The electric Alpine A110 successor will spawn a more practical variant and we’ve caught it testing in prototype form

By:Alastair Crooks
18 Mar 2025
Alpine A310 test car - front 3/4 action6

Alpine is becoming an all-electric brand. The celebrated, lightweight A110 sports car will be bowing out in 2026 and there’ll be an all-electric two-seater to replace it, but to help broaden the French firm's appeal, a four-seat variant called the Alpine A310 will also arrive. That’s the car we’ve just caught on camera.

The Alpine A310 will utilise the same Alpine Performance Platform (APP) which will underpin the next all-electric A110 coupe. That new electric A110 will arrive in 2026 in coupe form with a convertible variant following soon after. This A310 is then expected to arrive in late 2027 and provide a more practical alternative with four seats - potentially rivalling the likes of the Porsche Taycan or even the production version of Hyundai’s hydrogen-powered N Vision 74

Alpine CEO, Philippe Krief previously told us the A310 will sit between models like the Porsche 911 and BMW M4, acting as a “bridge between sports [cars] and something more roomy”.

Alpine A310 test car - rear 3/4 cornering

From what we can see in these snowy spy pictures, the A310 is still in the early stages of development. Though we might eventually see more aggressive variants in the mould of the Alpine A110 R, we doubt the A310 will launch with the swan-neck rear spoiler seen in the pictures and that large diffuser is more likely to displace snow and protect the front underside. 

The side profile shows us that the new electric A310 will lean on the rakish, angular design of the original Alpine A310 that was in production from 1971 to 1984. The roofline remains high towards the rear to cater to back-seat passengers, though we suspect the rear seats will only be fit for small children or luggage. One shot even shows the doors opening in a butterfly style, both to make entry that bit easier and to give the A310 a dash of supercar-like theatre. 

The rear of the A310 is upright in a Kammback style with that huge diffuser kicking up snow behind. If those clasps on the side are anything to go by, the rear will use a clamshell design - though that’ll probably only be to access a boot, there’ll be no rear-mounted engine like in the original A310. 

While it’ll be bigger than the electric A110, Krief told us the new A310 should still drive like an Alpine thanks to the configurable performance-oriented APP architecture. “We want each model to translate the heritage of the brand”, he said, “the lightness, performance, driving pleasure, and also the French savoir-faire”.

It’s too early to say what kind of power we can expect from the A310, though given its expected increase in weight over the current A110, it’ll probably produce more than the current A110 S’s 296bhp - potentially from just a rear-mounted single motor to keep the more traditional Alpine driving dynamics.  

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

