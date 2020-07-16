New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2024 and beyond

Car manufacturers are under ever-increasing pressure to fill out their ranges with zero-emissions vehicles. The result is that electric car buyers will soon be spoiled for choice, with 2024 set to be a vintage year for new EVs of all shapes and sizes.

Large multi-brand organisations like Stellantis and the Volkswagen Group are leading the way with cost-saving platform sharing, which helps ever-improving technology to trickle down to cheaper cars – and that’s especially true with electric models.

While electric cars remain more expensive to buy than their internal-combustion counterparts, an encouraging wave of cost-effective options is on the horizon, with many set to arrive this year.

That’s not to say all electric cars are the same, of course – even those sharing similar underpinnings are developed by their respective brands to feel distinct and suitable for their typical customer. And of course, plenty of manufacturers are going it alone with great results.

At the top end of the market, constant development is producing some of the most powerful electric series production cars we’ve seen, as well as ever-increasing range figures and charging speeds.

Here are some of the exciting electric cars set to arrive before 2024 is over. Whatever your budget, it’s likely that you’ll find something interesting to look forward to.

Abarth 600e

Abarth was one of the first brands to create an electric hot hatchback with its 500e, a sporty take on the successful Fiat 500e complete with aggressive styling and a faux exhaust sound.