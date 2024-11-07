Any petrolheads still recovering from the controversial reveal of the Ferrari Luce EV may wish to avert their eyes, because this is the new M Concept Neue Klasse and it is our best look yet at the first-ever electric BMW M3, which is arriving next year.

Before anyone fetches their pitchforks, however, the next-generation M3 will be available with a six-cylinder petrol engine as well. Auto Express has even confirmed that, as with the current model, there’s going to be a Touring estate version too.

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This isn’t the first time BMW has previewed the petrol-free future of its legendary super-saloon, either. It’s shown us quad-motor prototypes of an i4 countless times, and there was the insane Vision Driving Experience: a ‘rolling laboratory’, again with four motors that produced an ungodly amount of power, plus wheelarches so big they would make a Group B rally car blush and fans that literally sucked the car into the tarmac for unparalleled levels of downforce.

Camouflaged prototypes of the electric BMW M3, which we suspect will wear the name iM3, haven’t been shying away from the cameras either. They've been spotted testing here, there and everywhere, from the Arctic Circle to the Green Hell of the Nürburgring Nordschleife.