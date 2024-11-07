Like lots of manufacturers, BMW will use the speakers to broadcast a fake engine noise inside the cabin, helping boost the sense of connection between the driver and the car's electric powertrain. The video even went so far as to reveal what the system could sound like in an early prototype, and the other cars in the room suggest drivers could be given different soundtrack options depending on their preferences.

Where does this leave the petrol-powered BMW M3?

Given the difference in the two cars’ powertrains, we can expect their performance to be noticeably different. However, a senior official told us that the EV and petrol models should have similar styling – based on the Neue Klasse Sedan concept that BMW brought along to the Munich Motor Show in 2023.

As previously stated, the next-generation BMW M3 will be available with a six-cylinder petrol engine, although we haven’t confirmed whether it’ll be the brand’s existing S58 or B58 unit, or an entirely new one.

It will certainly have some level of hybrid assistance, however, rather than a plug-in hybrid system as on the latest M5, as mild-hybrid tech will play a key part in meeting the M3’s emissions targets.

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BMW has also recently introduced what it calls “BMW M Ignite” technology on its S58 six-cylinder to help it meet the latest emissions standards. It’s a new pre-chamber combustion process, patented by the Bavarian carmaker, that significantly reduces fuel consumption under high loads and will help its high-performance cars meet the incoming Euro 7 emissions standards.

The technology has come from BMW’s racing cars and is being added to all the straight-six engines in M cars this year. The company says customers who take their cars on track will be particularly appreciative, because it means they can do more laps with the same amount of fuel.

With no substantial electric assistance, we expect the petrol-powered M3 to be only slightly more potent than the current M3 Competition, which develops 523bhp and 650Nm of torque.

When will the new BMW M3 arrive?

Following the launch of the standard Neue Klasse 3 Series later this year, we’re expecting the petrol and electric versions of the next-generation BMW M3 to be revealed in 2027, before going on sale in 2028.

If you don’t want to wait that long for the new BMW M3, right now you can save nearly £20,000 on the current model with the help of the Auto Express Buy A Car service, with deals available on both the standard saloon and M3 Touring.

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