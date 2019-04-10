Best cheap company cars 2025

Having the option of a company car through your job can be a great perk, but if you’re spending a small fortune for the privilege then it can quickly become a bit of a burden. Fortunately, the best cheap company cars aren’t only kind to your bank account, but they’re also rather desirable.

Below we’ve gathered what our expert road testers believe are the best cheap company cars on the current market. Not only do these cars need to offer a low Benefit-in-Kind tax rate and affordable running costs in order to make the grade, they have also been highly recommended by our team after extensive testing that totals thousands of miles at the wheel, so you can be sure that you’re getting the very best, and cheapest, wheels for your company car allowance.

The best cheap company cars

Read on to find the best company cars for a smaller budget.

1. Citroen e-C3

Prices from £22,000

The Citroen e-C3 is finding itself at the top of a lot of lists recently, not least our 2024 New Car Awards. And it takes first place in the company car stakes too, since you’ll struggle to find a company car that’s cheaper overall to run. The low on-the-road price (it starts at only £21,990) combines with ultra-low electric car BiK rates (3% from April 2025) for a car that will cost a company car user in the lower income tax bracket only £132 per year, and even a higher-rate payer will stump up only £263.