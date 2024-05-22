New Skoda Elroq: eagerly awaited all-electric SUV to be unveiled on 1 October

After more than a year of build-up, the new, all-electric Skoda Elroq will be revealed on 1 October.

In advance, the Czech brand has shared a short video that provides a couple of glimpses of the long-awaited follow-up to the Skoda Enyaq. The design changes relate mainly to the split headlight design, with a slimmer upper section wrapping around to the front wings, and narrow LED tail-lights.

The Elroq is the first car to be designed using Skoda‘s new ‘Modern Solid’ styling philosophy and drawings released by the company preview the electric SUV’s striking yet robust design, along with new features such as its blanked-off ‘Tech-Deck Face’, which is a flatter and wider interpretation of the traditional Skoda grille.

At the front, it also features a sharply contoured bonnet with dark chrome Skoda lettering, while the rear of the Elroq has a small roof spoiler and further dark Skoda lettering across the bootlid.

According to Skoda, the Elroq will come with some large wheel designs with 2D Skoda logos in the centre caps, and will be offered in an exclusive Timiano Green paint colour.

Skoda says that the Elroq’s interior “emphasises simplicity, spaciousness, and clean lines,” and has shared some sketches of what it looks like as well. The switches and overall layout of the Elroq’s centre console are similar to the Enyaq’s, as is the dash – which appears to have borrowed the 13-inch central touchscreen and slim digital driver’s display from its larger sibling. The seats look identical to the ones in the Enyaq, too.