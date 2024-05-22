Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Skoda Elroq: eagerly awaited all-electric SUV to be unveiled on 1 October

The Skoda Enyaq’s baby brother is the first model to employ the brand’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language

By:Ellis Hyde
25 Sep 2024
New Skoda Elroq teaser image - front 23

After more than a year of build-up, the new, all-electric Skoda Elroq will be revealed on 1 October.

In advance, the Czech brand has shared a short video that provides a couple of glimpses of the long-awaited follow-up to the Skoda Enyaq. The design changes relate mainly to the split headlight design, with a slimmer upper section wrapping around to the front wings, and narrow LED tail-lights.

The Elroq is the first car to be designed using Skoda‘s new ‘Modern Solid’ styling philosophy and drawings released by the company preview the electric SUV’s striking yet robust design, along with new features such as its blanked-off ‘Tech-Deck Face’, which is a flatter and wider interpretation of the traditional Skoda grille.

At the front, it also features a sharply contoured bonnet with dark chrome Skoda lettering, while the rear of the Elroq has a small roof spoiler and further dark Skoda lettering across the bootlid.

According to Skoda, the Elroq will come with some large wheel designs with 2D Skoda logos in the centre caps, and will be offered in an exclusive Timiano Green paint colour.

Skoda says that the Elroq’s interior “emphasises simplicity, spaciousness, and clean lines,” and has shared some sketches of what it looks like as well. The switches and overall layout of the Elroq’s centre console are similar to the Enyaq’s, as is the dash – which appears to have borrowed the 13-inch central touchscreen and slim digital driver’s display from its larger sibling. The seats look identical to the ones in the Enyaq, too.

As expected, the Elroq will be available with a variety of different interior ‘Design Selections’ Studio, Loft, Lodge, and Suite. Skoda has prioritised the use of recycled material in the Elroq, and each interior theme uses different sustainable materials. For instance, the Loft Design Selection uses something called ‘Recytitan’, which is a material comprising 78 per cent recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate) and, for the first time in any Skoda, recycled clothing.

Skoda Elroq interior designs - 1 23

Importantly for a family car, Skoda is promising the 4.5-metre-long Elroq – the same length as the BMW iX1 – will offer a generous amount of interior space and “exceptional practicality”. The Elroq has a 470-litre boot, plus 48 litres of additional storage in the cabin, and the luggage capacity can expand to 1,580 litres when the rear seats are folded down.

There are plenty of Skoda’s signature ‘Simply Clever’ touches onboard as well, including some brand new ones such as a storage net for the charging cables and a QR code in the boot that links to some handy instructional videos.

The Skoda Elroq sits on the Volkswagen Group’s EV-dedicated MEB platform, also used by the Enyaq and its coupe counterpart. We’re told there will be four versions available, starting with the Elroq 50 that uses a 55kWh battery and a 168bhp rear-mounted electric motor. Next up, the Elroq 60 gets a larger 63kWh battery and 201bhp e-motor. 

The range-topping Elroq 85 gets an 82kWh battery for a claimed range of more than 348 miles, and a single 282bhp e-motor. The Elroq 85x adds a dual-motor set-up offering four-wheel drive and a combined output of 295bhp. We also know that there will be a high-performance Elroq vRS model further down the road.

The Elroq is the one of six new electric cars that Skoda plans to launch over the next few years, including its own seven-seater flagship, a road-going version of the Skoda Epiq concept and an affordable entry-level EV.

Click here for our list of the best electric cars...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

