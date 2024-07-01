New Skoda Elroq prototype review: electric SUV shows plenty of promise

Verdict

The Skoda Elroq doesn’t break as much new ground for the Czech brand as the Enyaq did, not least because it shares so much with that vehicle. But it already feels like a really well-judged offering that’s poised to deliver enough of Skoda’s typical practicality at a keener price point.

The Skoda Enyaq has been a breakthrough vehicle for the brand, as more open-minded electric car customers adopt its most expensive model ever over cars from supposedly more premium manufacturers. Now the Czechs are hoping to build on that solid base with their second bespoke all-electric offering: the Elroq. And we’ve had an early chance to see how it’s shaping up.

The first thing we notice about the Elroq, as we approach it in a car park beside Amsterdam’s old Olympic stadium, is how similar it looks to both the Enyaq and the conventionally powered Karoq. Indeed, the name is designed to pay tribute to both of those models, showcasing the fact that Skoda considers this car to be ‘an electric Karoq’.

The whole car is plastered in camouflage wrap, but it’s already clear that the front end features Skoda’s forthcoming ‘Tech Deck Face’, incorporating a number of sensors in a flush panel and helping to introduce a new overall design language called Modern Solid. There’s no sign of a traditional badge, even under the disguise – so expect the car to feature a wider bonnet ‘power dome’ and the SKODA name spelt out in the new corporate typeface instead. This treatment will then be adopted by a facelifted Enyaq that’s due later next year, of course.