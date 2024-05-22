All-new Skoda Elroq electric SUV ready for world premiere tomorrow

The new Skoda Elroq will finally be revealed tomorrow, on 1 October, after more than a year of having details and teaser images drip-fed to us about the all-electric compact SUV.

But to continue building anticipation until the last possible moment, Skoda has shared another short video that provides a couple of glimpses of the long-awaited follow-up to the Skoda Enyaq. This time in First Edition specification, as we can see the unique badging and a set of aero-optimised wheels with similar red accents.

The Elroq is the first car to be designed using Skoda‘s new ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy, and the other teasers and drawings released by the company have already given us a clear idea of the electric SUV’s striking yet robust styling.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The face of the Elroq includes a split headlight design, with a slimmer upper section wrapping around to the front wings, and the new blanked-off ‘Tech-Deck Face’, which is a flatter and wider interpretation of the traditional Skoda grille.

Also at the front, the Elroq features a sharply contoured bonnet with dark chrome Skoda lettering, meanwhile the rear has a small roof spoiler, further dark Skoda lettering across the bootlid and very slim LED tail-lights