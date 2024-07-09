Alfa Romeo Junior review

With a boot space of 400 litres, the Alfa Romeo Junior is about average for its class. The Peugeot E-2008 offers 434 litres, while the Jeep Avenger EV can only muster 355 litres. The Hyundai Kona Electric and upcoming Kia EV3 are a bit more spacious at 466 and 460 litres respectively. The capacity can rise to 1,265 litres with the rear bench folded, which can do so only in 40:60 configuration. There’s a bit of a load lip to the boot and while the opening is nice and square, it’s not the widest. An automated electric bootlid is standard on the Speciale version.

Cabin storage isn’t especially generous in the Junior, with a very small opening under the centre console and some shallow door bins.

Safety & reliability The Junior offers enough safety kit to keep it competitive in this area, although it’s not exceptional in this regard

As it sits on the same platform as many other five-star Euro NCAP-rated EVs, we expect similar results when the Italian car undergoes its safety test.

There’s some reassuring safety kit as standard on the Alfa Romeo Junior, as expected for an EV in this area of the market. Adaptive cruise control, active lane assist and automatic emergency braking are all standard, while the ‘Technology pack’ adds level two autonomous driving.

The Junior is too new to feature in our Driver Power ownership survey, although Alfa Romeo itself did score well in the ranking of manufacturers. The Italian brand came 13th out of 32, with ‘Acceleration, steering and road handling’ unsurprisingly one of its top-performing sectors. Reliability didn’t fare too well, though, with Alfa dead last in 32nd in this area.

During our time with the Junior, we found the interior to be well screwed together and the usage of proven technology from the wider Stellantis group should help reliability..

There are lots of rivals to the Alfa Romeo Junior, as more and more manufacturers look to gain a slice of the all-electric crossover segment. The Vauxhall Mokka Electric, Fiat 600e, Peugeot E-2008, Jeep Avenger EV and Citroen e-C4 are all close alternatives from parent company Stellantis, while further afield there’s the Smart #1, BYD Atto 3, Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV and upcoming MINI Aceman.

Pricing for the Alfa Romeo base model is cheaper than with some of its Stellantis cousins, which is surprising given the slightly more premium nature of the marque. We think the Junior is one of the best options in the Stellantis stable, as well as the wider EV crossover market.