New Alfa Romeo Junior 2024 review: the best Alfa in a generation

Verdict

The Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce is the best mainstream Alfa in a generation. It hits the bullseye on numerous levels. Not just because it’s great to drive, but also because it’s well packaged, contains lots of usable technology, and is seriously high on quality, inside and out. In fact, it shows just how good a small electric car can be if the details are done right. It’s expensive, though, and the battery could be bigger, but then there’s a cheaper version to come with less performance and more range. Overall it’s an absolute belter.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There is one number that defines the new Alfa Junior Elettrica Veloce, and it is not the one you might think. It has nothing to do with how much power or torque its electric powertrain develops (277bhp and 345Nm if you’re wondering), and nor does it concern its raw performance, which is strong but by no means rule-bending. No, it’s the car’s kerb weight of just 1,590kg.

For a normal five-door hatchback with a combustion engine beneath its bonnet, this number would be nothing much to boast about. But for an electric car with this much technology contained within its DNA, and this much style and sporting substance oozing from its every pore, it is revolutionary.