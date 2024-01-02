Quick verdict The BMW i5 is a highly impressive entry into the electric executive car market because it is supremely well-finished inside, comes with an array of high-end technology, and is capable of around 300 miles from a single charge. Sure, the i5 isn’t the cheapest EV around, but it’s compelling enough to make you question the even pricier i7, and we reckon it’ll provide a real challenge to the Mercedes EQE. We’d like a little improvement to overall efficiency, and it could be a touch more fun to drive, but if you’re after a refined long-distance EV, the BMW i5 is one of the more complete options. Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Four-door saloon Powertrain 81.2kWh battery, 1x e-motor (eDrive 40) rear-wheel drive 81.2kWh battery, 2x e-motor (M60) four-wheel drive Safety 5-Star EuroNCAP (2023) Warranty 3yrs/unlimited miles BMW i5: price, specs and rivals Unlike the regular BMW 5 Series that’ll have mild-hybrid petrol or plug-in hybrid power (the latter will have an ‘e’ at the end of the model number), the i5 is all-electric, whether you go for the standard eDrive 40 version or high-performance M60 xDrive. It’s a direct rival to the Mercedes EQE saloon variant, and the lesser-known Genesis Electrified G80, while the high-end i5 M60 is a similar price to the left-hand drive Tesla Model S – if you can find the latter in stock at your local Tesla dealer. The pricing of the i5 means it wanders into the realm of electric SUVs, like the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX. Or if you fancy saving a few pennies, you could go for the slightly cheaper BMW iX3 or Genesis Electricifed GV70.

Buyers with an eye on practicality will find the i5 Touring estate is the most versatile option in the lineup, and it should slip through the air more efficiently than its taller SUV contemporaries, so you should get superior electric range. There are three trim levels to choose from: M Sport, M Sport Pro, and M60. The entry-level M Sport kicks off at just over £74,000, which is a little more than the least expensive EQE 300 Sport Edition. It's our preferred version of i5 because it comes with everything you'll need, including 19-inch wheels, adaptive LED lights, a Harman Kardon stereo, Veganza artificial leather trim, dual-zone climate control, a reversing camera, and sat-nav. M Sport Pro comes in at a little over £77,000, and adds more aggressive exterior styling, larger 20-inch alloy wheels, and red brake calipers. The top-of-the-range M60 is the high-performance version. It is very expensive at nearly £98,000, but for your money, you do get two electric motors, giving you xDrive four-wheel drive, 593bhp, and a storming 0-62mph time of 3.8 seconds. 24 Engines, performance & drive Performance is good, but the weight of the i5 prevents it from feeling agile and fun to drive Model Power 0-62mph Top speed i5 eDrive40 M Sport i5 M60 xDrive 335bhp 593bhp 6.0 seconds 3.8 seconds 120 mph 143mph So far, we've tested the single electric motor eDrive40, which in either M Sport or M Sport Pro form puts out 335bhp and 400Nm of torque. With numbers like that, you'd be forgiven for thinking that its 6.0 second 0-62mph sprint is a little conservative, but you must remember, this is no lightweight. Indeed, at 2,205kg, this is a rather portly executive saloon. We still think most will find its initial acceleration off the line brisk enough, but you'll notice this surge tails off fairly quickly as you approach motorway speeds.

Somewhat solving this problem is the dual motor M60 xDrive – dual motor signifying that it is an all-wheel drive model. With 593bhp and an earth-moving 795Nm of torque, plus its additional four-wheel drive traction, the M60 can launch from rest to 62mph in 3.8 seconds – provided you engage the ‘Boost’ mode paddle on the steering wheel before setting off. Despite its maker's claims, the i5 certainly doesn’t handle as deftly as a 3 Series or i4. It feels suitably tied down in a typical BMW way, and offers plenty of grip, but we didn’t find the steering as sharp or reactive as the existing 5 Series. This contributes to a feeling that this car is designed for comfort over outright driving fun. On the upside, the ride is excellent, and it controls body movements well, avoiding the floaty feeling of the Mercedes EQE. You can add Adaptive Suspension Professional for M Sport and M Sport Pro models, or Adaptive Suspension Professional Pro for M60 versions to get – you’ve guessed it – adaptive suspension. This allows you to tailor a comfortable ride on rough sections of road, or firm things up for a twisty B road. Adding this option also gives you ‘integral active’ four-wheel steering; it helps to reduce the turning circle and make low-speed manoeuvres when parking easier, and at higher speeds, make the car turn into a corner more sharply. The Pro version on M60 models adds active roll control to help keep the i5 on an even keel when cornering hard at speed, and give the impression of greater agility. We doubt it’ll be transformative because you can only do so much to disguise the M60 model’s hefty 2,305kg weight.

Unlike many of its rivals, the i5 doesn’t feature paddles behind the steering wheel to alter the strength of the regenerative braking. You can put the gearbox in a B-mode regenerative braking setting, although the rate of slowing once you lift off the accelerator isn’t strong enough to offer a one-pedal driving mode as you’ll find in the cheaper iX3. The quiet electric motor and low ambient noise levels, thanks to acoustic glazing, make the i5 a seriously refined place to be. 24 Range, charging & running Efficiency could be better, but a large battery gives decent range, and residuals are better than rivals Model Battery size Range Insurance group i5 eDrive40 M Sport i5 eDrive40 M Sport Pro i5 M60 xDrive 81.2kWh 81.2kWh 81.2kWh 354.2 miles 338.6 miles 315.7 miles 43 43 49 The range of the BMW i5 looks solid on paper, with around 350 miles of driving from a single charge on the M Sport model using smaller 19in wheels. However, during our time driving the car, we reckon you’ll more likely see 300 miles overall, based on the efficiency number we got and the usable 81.2kWh battery pack size. That’s a decent range, but we suspect that the larger 89kWh battery pack and slippery aerodynamics of the Mercedes EQE will allow you to travel even further between charges. You can utilise some onboard technology to improve matters, such as the B-mode regenerative braking setting accessed via the gearlever we mentioned earlier. It slows the car when you lift off the accelerator, harvesting more energy while slowing to help top up the main battery pack. A heat pump is also included as standard, providing a more efficient way of heating the interior up on a cold morning.

However, our best advice is to avoid the larger wheel sizes, because these introduce extra rolling resistance that hurts range. The extra weight of the M60 xDrive four-wheel drive system also adds a penalty, reducing the potential distance you can travel. Officially, it’ll do 315.7 miles between charges, but we reckon it’ll be significantly less than the standard i5. A lofty 205kW peak charging speed means a 10-80 per cent top-up (going from around 35 miles to just over 280 miles of remaining range in an eDrive40 model – depending upon the outside temperature and driving conditions) should be possible in around 30 minutes. That’s a few minutes quicker than the EQE, which has a slower 170kW maximum charging speed and a larger battery pack. Most people will probably use the offer to install a 7kW wall box charger at home and charge the i5 using cheaper overnight electricity rates. Refilling a flat battery this way will take about 13 hours. To tempt Tesla buyers who’ve enjoyed the simplicity of the American brand’s dedicated charging network, you can utilise Plug&Charge with your i5. It allows owners to simply pull up to a compatible DC rapid charger and initialise charging without faffing around with apps or payment cards every time – provided you’ve set everything up using your My BMW app beforehand.

If all this sounds appealing, and you’ve got the means to run an i5 as a company car, a higher-rate taxpayer will fork out just £592 per year in Benefit in Kind (BiK), rising to £889 in 2025/26. The M Sport Pro and M60i versions cost a little more, but the difference is almost negligible. Insurance will be costly due to the performance of an electric car and its high list price, but at least the eDrive40 M Sport models in group 43 should be cheaper to insure than the base-model EQE, which is in the most expensive group 50 band. The M60 model will set you back the most to insure because it's in group 49. Resale values are predicted to be quite strong with the i5. According to our experts, the entry-level eDrive40 M Sport should be worth 55 per cent of its original value after three years and 36,000 miles. That’s a little better than the EQE and much superior to the G80 Electrified, which will only be worth 45 per cent after the same period. 24 Design, interior & technology A great balance of high-end technology with the excellent quality materials expected of a luxury car Styling is always subjective, but compared with some of the German brand’s more controversial-looking offerings of late (in particular, the BMW XM), the i5 is reasonably conservative. Sure, it looks more bloated than the previous generation BMW 5 Series, but the i5 is a bigger car.

Regular M Sport specification features the most traditional grille in matt grey, while M Sport Pro and M60 models have a ‘shadowline’ version in black trim. M Sport and M Sport Pro models still have slats in the grille, whereas M60 models have a smooth nose that some may find a little odd. Alpine White is the complimentary colour across the trim line-up, followed by nine metallic, and three pricey ‘Individual’ colour choices. The M60 version allows you to specify one of the nine metallic choices for free, although considering the near six-figure sum for this model, it’s not a huge saving. The interior is reminiscent of the larger BMW i7, with the two large curved screens merging into one another across the top of the fascia, along with the BMW Interaction Bar that bisects the dashboard. This bar changes colour depending upon specific inputs, such as flashing red when the hazards are switched on, or turning from blue to red when the temperature is increased on the climate control system. Speaking of the climate control system, the air vents are hidden in the i5. Instead, the air is diffused around the interior to avoid any uncouth gusts of wind to your face. It’s said to provide a classier driving environment, but having to go into the infotainment menu to change the direction of the air flow is an additional complication we could do without – especially while driving.

The i5 interior is a far more premium place than the Mercedes EQE, which we’ve found to be a little underwhelming with its cheap plastics that are all too readily on show. Nothing could be further from the truth in the i5 because it’s absolutely beautiful inside. The standard Veganza leather alternative seat trim looks great, and you can take things even further by adding genuine BMW Individual Merino leather. There’s also a choice of inlays (some of the open pore wood choices look particularly classy), and specify the Crafted Clarity controls that replace the gear selector, iDrive wheel, volume wheel and start/stop button with crystal alternatives to really push the boat out. You can add to the on-board technology with either the Technology Pack, or the Technology Pack Pro, which gives the driver a head-up display projected onto the windscreen, showing useful information such as sat-nav instructions (including which lane you need to be in), your speed, and the current speed limit. There are some oddities, though, such as the single left paddle behind the steering wheel. It provides easy access to the car’s Boost function, which ups the performance ante for short bursts and provides peak power at the flex of your right foot. 24 Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment The widescreen infotainment system is running the latest operating system. It feels like an upgrade on the brand’s earliest OS 8 efforts – not least because it reintroduces the intuitive click wheel on the centre console. The graphics are super-sharp, and there’s no end to the list of features buried within – many of which can be accessed via QuickSelect tabs.

The standard 12-speaker, 205-watt Harman Kardon sound system is great, but you can upgrade it to an 18-speaker, 655-watt Bowers and Wilkins audio system (it comes as standard with M60) if you really value your music. A standard wireless charging pad is provided, as is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity. To appease Tesla drivers, you can play video games on the 14.9-inch screen using AirConsole, where you use your smartphone as the controller to play an arcade-style game on the car’s central display, allowing you to pass the time while charging up. Boot space, comfort & practicality A decent-sized boot compared with rivals; the Touring estate model will be the most versatile Dimensions Length 5,060mm Width 1,900mm (2,156mm inc. mirrors) Height 1,515mm Number of seats 5 Boot space 490 litres The BMW i5 is available as a 5,060mm long four-door saloon for now, but a five-door Touring estate car is coming soon. The latter should make the i5 far more versatile than the Mercedes EQE, which has a small boot opening. As you’d expect for such a large car, there are five seats inside, and everyone has lots of space to stretch out. The driving position is spot on, with loads of adjustment in the steering wheel, and standard electric driver’s seat adjustment with lumbar support. The Comfort Plus Pack has memory settings for both front seats. Oddly, for an electric car, you sit nice and low, rather than feel like your seat is perched on top of a sizable battery pack.

There’s plenty of space in the back for adults, too. In fact, there’s so much room that we wonder if many people will even see the need to step up from this to get into the bigger BMW i7. As per most cars, there are two ISOFIX child seat mounting points provided on the outer positions of the rear bench. Boot capacity is a decent 490 litres – a little down from the 520 litres in a regular petrol 5 Series, but some 30 litres up on the EQE saloon. It’s a decent shape, and hides a helpful underfloor storage cubby that’s big enough for all your charging cables. It is a shame that, unlike many Tesla and Hyundai/Kia electric cars, space hasn’t been freed up under the bonnet for an additional storage area. It is possible to extend the load area for the obligatory IKEA flat-pack furniture run by using the standard 40/20/40 split folding rear seats. The EQE also has this arrangement of split-fold rear seats, but it has an awkward step in the floor, whereas the seats in the i5 have a much gentler incline, making it easier to load longer items. Front and rear parking sensors are provided as standard, along with a reversing camera to improve visibility. The Technology pack can upgrade this camera to a full 360-degree system with a top-down view.

An electrically deployable towbar is available as an option, and it includes a trailer stabilisation monitor in the car’s stability control safety systems. The i5 can pull a braked trailer or caravan weighing up to 1,500kg, which is a decent figure. If you need greater capacity, you’ll need to look towards electric SUV alternatives, such as the German manufacturer’s own BMW iX, which can pull up to 2,500kg. 24 Safety & reliability Strong EuroNCAP score with only minor caveats; some improvements need to be made over the brand’s Driver Power score Key standard safety features Euro NCAP ratings Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

eCall

Lane departure warning

Lane keep assistance 5 out of 5 stars (tested 2023)

Adult occupant protection - 89%

Child occupant protection - 85%

Vulnerable road user - 86%

Safety assist - 78% The BMW brand has slipped down our Driver Power rankings, going from 16th out of 32 manufacturers in 2022, to 21st out of 32 in the latest 2023 results. That’s worrying, considering newer companies like 3rd place Tesla are doing much better. Hopefully, a new range of models – including the i5 – can reverse this trend. Owners of the previous generation 5 Series praised its high-quality interior, and we reckon there’s been a noticeable jump in the materials used for this i5, so the 5 Series faithful should have no cause for concern when jumping into this electric version. The i5 should be a very safe car, because it has been awarded the same maximum five-star rating as the 5 Series (the car upon which it’s based) by safety experts Euro NCAP in 2023. It was criticised for not having a rear seat child presence detection system, or a way of monitoring the driver’s attention. We’d like to think parents would notice when their children are in the back of the car, and in our experience, driver attention alert systems can be highly irritating in the real world, so these shouldn’t be things to put you off buying an i5. Should you buy a BMW i5? Spending this kind of cash on a three-box family saloon – albeit an electric one – will still be impossible to justify for most private buyers. It’s a pill no less tricky to swallow when you factor in three-year PCP costs of almost £1,000 per month, even with a 10 per cent deposit and 10,000 miles per year. Private buyers would be better off choosing the regular petrol version of 5 Series if you want the best value for money. Company car buyers will benefit from the low Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rates, with the eDrive40 M Sport being the best value. It’s nicer to drive than the Mercedes EQE, and is much more practical than the Genesis Electrified G80. Frequently Asked Questions Is the BMW i5 a good car? The BMW i5 is among the best executive electric cars out there, being nicer to drive and better finished inside than a Mercedes EQE. What is the best BMW i5 to buy? We think the entry-level eDrive40 M Sport will be the best version to buy. It’s fast enough, has the best range, and has plenty of equipment. The Technology Pack might be worthwhile for its 360-degree camera system, handy head-up display, and BMW Natural Interaction, allowing you to use hand gestures to control things like volume, track skipping, and pause functions for the audio system. How efficient is the BMW i5 in the real world? During our initial testing, you should expect to be able to get 300 miles of range between charges. Is the BMW i5 a reliable car? The BMW i5 is too new to have been included in the 2023 Driver Power satisfaction survey, but BMW, as a brand, could do better. It came in 21st place out of 32 manufacturers, a lower result than our 2022 survey. How long is the BMW i5 warranty? The standard BMW manufacturer’s warranty is three years with unlimited mileage. The battery pack has a separate warranty of eight years or 100,000 miles. What is the BMW i5 servicing schedule? You can purchase an inclusive service package when ordering your BMW i5, which covers all services until the vehicle is four years old. Any parts fitted will have a two-year warranty. Your i5 will indicate when it requires servicing using a countdown timer in miles and days.