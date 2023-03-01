New Renault 5 2024 review: a successful all-electric homage to a classic

Verdict

Early signs suggest the new Renault 5 E-Tech is a successful homage to its historic predecessor. The classic R5 and its era are referenced with many stylish details, and the car is good fun to drive. That said, interior space, range and charging times aren’t its strongest suits, and we’ll need to wait on UK prices and a proper drive on normal roads for a full verdict.

The excitement surrounding a new car has rarely been greater than it is for the reborn Renault 5. But the retro-inspired electric supermini is here, and after what feels like an awfully long wait, we’ve finally driven it.

Shying away from new names, the seventies cult classic has been revived – and instead of a combustion engine under the bonnet, there’s a choice of 40kWh or 52kWh batteries powering a single electric motor on the front axle.

These are relatively small cells, meaning the range even of the pricier 148bhp car that we drove is only 252 miles according to official WLTP tests. Furthermore, our drive around the Lausitzring circuit in Germany – although admittedly not that representative of real-world use – showed how that range can drop dramatically during dynamic driving.

The R5 E-Tech is not intended as a track car, but it showed the supermini in a strong light, proving it’s decent fun to drive quickly. The new architecture combines the front suspension adopted from the Clio and Captur, with the direct steering from the latest Megane, as well as well-tuned springs and dampers.