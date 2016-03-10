New Toyota Prius 2023 review: the hybrid superstar now coming to the UK

Verdict We’ll need to see UK prices and specs before delivering a star rating, but from what we’ve seen so far, the Prius Plug-in Hybrid does enough to deserve its place in Toyota’s UK dealerships. The efficiency of the company’s more conventional offerings and a few packaging compromises mean that it may not be the minicab hit that it once was, but as long as the price is sensible, it should serve its purpose as another model to help people make the transition towards electrification. It's the car they didn’t want you to buy. Until they realised that the UK’s transition to pure-electric motoring is going to take a while, and that vehicles in the grey area called ‘hybrid’ might be in greater demand for the foreseeable. So, the new Toyota Prius is coming here after all – but should any UK buyers consider it? First, let’s weigh up how the Prius compares with Toyota’s existing family hybrid, the Corolla. That conventional-looking five-door hatchback and estate is available with 1.8 and 2.0-litre engines, doesn’t need plugging in, and offers fuel economy of more than 50mpg, rising the more that you drive it around town. It can complete a surprising number of urban journeys on electricity alone, in fact, leaving relatively little space above it on efficiency before you get to full EVs.

The dramatic roof profile also affects the driver, because you sit so far back from the base of the windscreen that not only does the dashboard stretch out in front of you like a grand piano, you also face a fairly hefty blind spot to look around when you’re exiting junctions or pulling out of parking spaces. Again, it’s a significant compromise, given the Prius’s popularity in city centres. The boot isn’t massive either but then, the Prius has never been the last word in outright practicality. Even so, a capacity of 284 litres is roughly 100 litres down on what you might find in a regular family hatchback – and about 30 litres less than even the 2.0-litre Corolla, whose loadbay is compromised by a relocated 12V battery. It really is efficiency you’re buying into with the Prius, not everyday load-lugging prowess. At least the in-car tech is solid enough. Toyota used to lag behind in this area but the Prius’s combination of a crisp, responsive widescreen infotainment system and sensible physical heating and ventilation controls is as flash as its needs to be, without foregoing the basic usability that people expect. Model: Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid Price: TBC Powertrain: 2.0-litre 4cyl petrol, 1x e-motor Power/torque: 220bhp/190Nm Transmission: CVT auto, front-wheel drive 0-62mph: 6.8 seconds Top speed: 110mph Economy: 404mpg CO2 emissions: 11g/km On sale: 2024